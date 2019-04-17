ProfNet Experts Available on Impact of Food on Climate, Elder Law Issues

NEW YORK, April 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Below are experts from the ProfNet network who are available to discuss timely issues in your coverage area.

Lorraine Mongiello

Associate Professor of Interdisciplinary Health Sciences and Clinical Nutrition

New York Institute of Technology

Leading up to Earth Day, Mongiello is available to discuss the ways that food can change climate and climate changes food. She notes that while food is by no means the only way to improve global climate, it is an important factor. Says Mongiello: "The Planetary Health Diet is a solution that will decrease greenhouse gas, conserve resources, provide enough food to feed the planet and prevent diet-related disease. Diet is the leading cause of premature death."

Mongiello, a registered dietitian/nutritionist, is an expert on the Planetary Health Diet, which seeks to decrease food waste, and is available to share her expertise on the following: global food production and climate instability due to increased greenhouse gas emissions; agriculture and food production impact on freshwater sources; climate impact of food transportation; the impact of extreme weather on food production; the changing location of agriculture based on climate changes; changes in food quality due to changing climates; climate change and food safety.

Biosketch: https://www.nyit.edu/bio/lmongiel

Contact: Kim Tucker, kimberly.tucker@nyit.edu



Yale S. Hauptman, Esq.

Founding Partner

Hauptman & Hauptman, PC

"As 77 million Baby Boomers turn 65, the issues surrounding the aging process and long-term care is taking on a more important role in many Americans' lives. As the founder of Hauptman & Hauptman, it is my role to help families navigate the circuitous long-term care and Medicaid system. Ironically, it was my own grandmothers, Imma and Ma, who became my first two clients. Helping my family get good quality care for my aging grandmothers, managing both the long-term care process and the Medicaid program, ignited my over-arching passion to assist others in protecting their own loved ones."

Hauptman is a New Jersey and New York licensed attorney who has focused on elder, estate, and special needs law since 1995. He has personally helped thousands of families plan for the complicated and emotional journey through the long-term care process. Hauptman writes and speaks extensively on elder, estate and special needs law topics; has been featured in both local and national media; and has been quoted in print and digital media outlets. Additionally, he presents elder law topics to legal, financial, insurance and health care professional organizations, as well as to the general public. He is also a published author of an eldercare book entitled, "Be Nice To Me-I Pick Your Nursing Home." Hauptman teamed up with his partner and wife, Laurie A. Hauptman, Esq., and nationally acclaimed speaker and financial advisor, Don Quante, for his book, "Don't Go Broke in a Nursing Home", a consumer's real-life hands-on guide to long-term care, including Medicaid eligibility, veterans benefits, and new ways to "self-fund" your care without going broke. He earned his law degree from Albany Law School, Albany, N.Y.

Website: http://www.hauptmanlaw.com/

Contact: Amy Delman, amydelmanpr@verizon.net

