ProfNet Experts Available on Jussie Smollett, Oscars Telecast, More

NEW YORK, Feb. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Below are experts from the ProfNet network who are available to discuss timely issues in your coverage area.

You can also submit a query to the hundreds of thousands of experts in our network – it's easy and free. Just fill out the query form to get started: http://prn.to/queryform

EXPERT ALERTS

Jussie Smollett Attack: Why Americans Outrage First and Ask Questions Later

Oscars 2019 Telecast

The Life and Music of Jimi Hendrix

Tips for Dating with Tech

MEDIA JOBS

Financial News Editor – MT Newswires (Telecommute)

Trainee News Reporter – Global Competition Review (DC)

U.S. Bureau Chief – Caters News Agency (NY)

OTHER NEWS & RESOURCES

Black Media Powerhouses: 10 African-American News Leaders to Watch

Runways and Couture: 5 Tips for Show-Stopping Fashion Week Coverage

Blog Profiles: STEM Blogs

-------------------------------------------------------------------

EXPERT ALERTS:



Jussie Smollett Attack: Why Americans Outrage First and Ask Questions Later

Dr. John Huber

Chairman

Mainstream Mental Health

Dr. Huber's shares his perspective on the Jussie Smollett Attack: "The Jussie Smollett attack story appears to be the latest instance where millions of Americans quickly react and later realize that there are some glaring red flags they should have probably noticed prior hand. Why is this happening so frequently? I think it's because more people today choose to act on their emotional impulse rather than their logical rationale. In today's era of social media, some people are competing with others to see something or be outraged by something first -- as if it will present them as more enlightened. In America, we also have individuals who align themselves with certain groups. Within those groups, they act differently than they normally would. When the group is outraged, they immediately become outraged without hesitation. Critical thinking skills desperately need to make a revival in America. Critical thinking allows someone to assess a situation and make a judgment based on logic and historical precedent. Yes, utilizing this skill may cause a delay in what you post on social media; however, it may also prevent you from being caught up in America's perpetual outrage mob."

Dr. Huber is the chairman for Mainstream Mental Health, a non-profit organization that brings lasting and positive change to the lives of individuals that suffer from mental health issues. A mental health professional for more than 20 years, Dr. Huber is a clinical forensic psychologist and a practitioner with privileges at two long-term acute-care hospitals. Dr. Huber has appeared on more than 300 top-tier radio shows and 30 national television programs. He is also the host of "Mainstream Mental Health Radio," which is heard nationwide and features interviews with today's top mental health professionals.

Website: www.mainstreammentalhealth.org

TV Clip: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qE5d3daJnAQ

Contact: Ryan McCormick, ryan@goldmanmccormick.com



Oscars 2019 Telecast

Kathleen Feeley

Professor

University of Redlands

"The failed launch of a new 'best popular film' category; the no-host controversy; the Screen Actors Guild (SAG) charges that the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has been using 'graceless pressure tactics' and 'intimidation' to bar key film industry personnel from appearing on competing awards shows; and the wildly unpopular and quickly rescinded decision to broadcast four key craft awards on tape delay: What else could go wrong for the Oscars 2019 telecast? And what could go right? Under pressure to sustain/grow the show's ratings and limit the broadcast to three hours, the Academy has made a series of poorly conceived and executed decisions. In a bid to appeal to a wider audience while trying to maintain artistic credibility, the Academy had a disastrous roll-out of a 'best popular film' category that was swiftly rescinded."

Dr. Feeley is an expert in pop culture, history of pop culture, women's issues and history of women's issues and political movements. She can speak with authority on the current culture of the Academy Awards and the issues related to that culture. She is the author of "When Private Talk Goes Public: Gossip in American History" and "Mary Pickford: Hollywood and the New Woman."

Website: www.redlands.edu

Contact: Jennifer Dobbs, jennifer_dobbs@redlands.edu



The Life and Music of Jimi Hendrix

Joel J. Brattin

Professor of Humanities & Arts

Worcester Polytechnic Institute

Brattin is available to discuss the life and music of guitarist Jimi Hendrix, especially as it pertains to the 50th anniversary of the Woodstock Festival, and why Hendrix is still a popular music figure today: "Jimi Hendrix, the most original, creative, and productive electric guitarist in history, died in 1970, but his legacy and influence live on. Though he recorded just three studio albums (and a greatest-hits package) in his lifetime, his prodigious work ethic has resulted in the posthumous release of not dozens or scores but hundreds of albums of live performances, studio recordings, and films and videos. A master of the guitar, Hendrix was also a consummate band leader, composer, singer, arranger, and showman. He was a relentlessly innovative perfectionist in the studio, utilizing and even expanding the full range of effects available in a multi-track recording facility. His performances at the Monterey Pop Festival, the original Woodstock festival, and the Atlanta Pop festival now form an essential part of the soundtrack to our understanding of the late '60s."

Based in Worcester, Mass., Brattin is the author of "Our Mutual Friend" (2000), "Little Dorrit" (2002), "Illustrating Dickens" (2002) and "Past and Present" (2005).

Website: www.wpi.edu

Contact: Jessica Messier, jmmessier@wpi.edu



Tips for Dating with Tech

Kailen Rosenberg

Celebrity Love Architect

The Love Architects

"Looking for a date in the endless online universe of Instagram or Facebook is not your best bet. People are often presenting a limited truth there that doesn't tell you anything about who they really are or whether they're a good match for you. Singles are better off investing their time in a respected dating app that offers true vetting of potential partners. This is where most dating apps fail. The constant swiping isn't getting singles any closer to real love."

Rosenberg is CEO and founder of Love Architects by Kailen, an elite matchmaking and love design firm that remodels the love lives of some of the world's most influential people. She is transforming the face of love on this planet through her new Real Reveal test, which uncovers the truth about who people are when it comes to love, and her dating app, which brings online dating into the real world for authentic connection. Rosenberg is a Master Certified Life Coach; renowned relationship expert; elite matchmaker; podcast, radio, and television personality; and Love Ambassador for OWN (Oprah Winfrey Network). She is also the author of "Real Love, Right Now: A 30-Day Blueprint for Finding Your Soul Mate -- and So Much More!."

Online Press Kit: https://kailenrosenberg.onlinepresskit247.com

Websites: www.TheLoveArchitects.com, www.TheLodgeSocialClub.com and www.RealRevealTest.com

Contact: Sarah Snyder, Sarah@WasabiPublicity.com



****************

MEDIA JOBS:

Following are links to job listings for staff and freelance writers, editors and producers. You can view these and more job listings on our Job Board: https://www.cisionjobs.com/jobs/united-states/

*****************

OTHER NEWS & RESOURCES:

Following are links to other news and resources we think you might find useful. If you have an item you think other reporters would be interested in and would like us to include in a future alert, please drop us a line at profnetalerts@cision.com

BLACK MEDIA POWERHOUSES: 10 AFRICAN-AMERICAN NEWS LEADERS TO WATCH. The challenges around establishing diversity in newsrooms are not new. There are ample studies and surveys tracking progress -- or lack thereof. According to a report from the American Society of News Editors, the greatest increase of minorities is in online-only newsrooms, where they represent 25.6 percent of respondents, up from 24.3 percent last year. Television newsrooms are seeing the highest number of people of color at 24.8 percent, as of 2017. However, despite these increases, they don't mirror the minority population growth. While there's still work to be done, we celebrate journalists of color working in newsrooms across the country. Last year, we profiled some stand out black reporters, editors and anchors. For Black History Month, we're adding to the list: https://prn.to/2V8X4Sw

RUNWAYS AND COUTURE: 5 TIPS FOR SHOW-STOPPING FASHION WEEK COVERAGE. To the average consumer, catwalks and couture can seem otherworldly and confusing, especially if their only glimpse into high fashion is a jargon-stuffed editorial spread. With the rise of social media and influencers, however, fashion has become democratized. Runway shows are livestreamed, bloggers share backstage secrets, and Instagrammers post selfies in the latest must-have top -- with a link to buy one in their bio. It's no wonder this type of access has not only piqued curiosity from a large consumer audience, but also has increased the demand for creative fashion content. Here are some tips to help you navigate any fashion week and make your work stand out: https://prn.to/2tz4lzB

BLOG PROFILES: STEM BLOGS. Each week, PR Newswire's Audience Relations team selects an industry/subject and profiles a handful of sites that do a good job with promoting and contributing to the conversation. This week, they look at a few STEM blogs: https://prn.to/2IrRlpp

****************

PROFNET is an exclusive service of PR Newswire.

To contact ProfNet: profnet@profnet.com or 800-776-3638, ext. 1

Source: ProfNet

SOURCE ProfNet

Related Links

http://www.profnet.com

