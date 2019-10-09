ProfNet Experts Available on Making Your Business Stand Out and Adopting a Design Thinking Strategy

NEW YORK, Oct. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Below are experts from the ProfNet network who are available to discuss timely issues in your coverage area.

How to Know What Makes Your Business Stand Out

Drew Gerber

CEO

Wasabi Publicity, Inc.

"It's often not the business itself that makes a company unique; it's the people, their approach, the intangible elements. The work to be done is self-reflection to explore what the company's specific vision or mission is, and how that differs from other brands in the marketplace."

Drew Gerber, "Nomad CEO" of Wasabi Publicity, is on a mission to change global conversations and challenge industry conventions. He lives to spark "aha" moments, helping people discover new ways of thinking to create positive change. Recognized by PR Week and Good Morning America for its innovative business practices, Wasabi Publicity helps clients expand their impact through top media. A member of Forbes Agency Council, Drew is author of "Destination Aha! Becoming Unstuck in Life and Business." He lives in Budapest, Hungary, and Serbia, where he started an IT training center and employs locals as part of Wasabi's international team. Find Drew at www.WasabiPublicity.com and www.DestinationAha.com.

Online Press Kit: https://drewgerber.onlinepresskit247.com

Websites: www.WasabiPublicity.com, www.DestinationAha.com, and www.PitchRate.com

Contact: Michelle Tennant, michelle@wasabipublicity.com

How to Adopt a "Design Thinking" Strategy

Mark Donnolo

Founder and Managing Partner

"Few organizations understand how to set quotas that reflect real market opportunity and sales capacity with enough transparency to motivate the reps. For many organizations, setting effective quotas is elusive because they try to solve the quota problem with the same time-worn approaches or avoid the problem altogether. Rather than battling with who gets the number, solving the quota problem requires new thinking to break down the challenge into its components and apply a problem-solving approach that engages the organization."

Mark Donnolo can speak to a variety of business topics, including making the transition from a strictly analytical problem solving approach, to one that also involves practical business problem solving that can be applied to any business challenge including quota setting.

Mark Donnolo is the author of "Quotas! Design Thinking to Solve Your Biggest Sales Challenge." He is the founder and managing partner of SalesGlobe, a leading sales innovation firm that works with Global 1000 leaders on strategies to grow revenue. For over 25 years Mark has brought design thinking and innovative approaches to solve challenging sales growth issues. He previous books include "The Innovative Sale," "What Your CEO Needs to Know About Sales Compensation," and "Essential Account Planning." Mark holds an MBA from The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and a BFA from The University of the Arts in Philadelphia.

Website: www.salesglobe.com

Contact: Penny Sansevieri, authorservices@amarketingexpert.com

