ProfNet Experts Available on Measles Outbreak, Notre Dame Fire, More

NEW YORK, May 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Below are experts from the ProfNet network who are available to discuss timely issues in your coverage area.

You can also submit a query to the hundreds of thousands of experts in our network – it's easy and free. Just fill out the query form to get started: http://prn.to/queryform

EXPERT ALERTS

Protecting Citizens From Exposure to Toxic Chemicals in Consumer Products

The Notre Dame Fire

Measles Outbreak: Why Parents May Hesitate to Vaccinate

Could Mental Health Warrants Be An Effective Means of Preventing Future Mass Murders?

MEDIA JOBS

OTHER NEWS & RESOURCES

Content Formatting: How to Structure Text to Keep Readers Engaged

6 Tips to Take the Perfect Headshot

Blog Profiles: Esports Blogs

-------------------------------------------------------------------

EXPERT ALERTS:

Protecting Citizens From Exposure to Toxic Chemicals in Consumer Products

Carl Cranor

Distinguished Professor of Philosophy

University of California, Riverside

Cranor is a scholar of legal and moral philosophy. He's spent decades studying toxic chemicals in the environment that can harm public health, such as PFAS derived from Teflon products, chlorpyrifos in pesticides, and formaldehyde in hair-straightening products. In particular, Cranor studies the legalities surrounding the sale of such products and the law's shortcomings when it comes to protecting citizens' health both before and after their exposure to toxic chemicals in consumer products: "Laws differ in specifying when and how much science should be used to protect the public. If chemical products pose a risk or cause harm, how science is used in the law and how it is administered can either put us at risk or better protect us. Citizens can be treated justly or unjustly as a result."

Cranor has published more than 80 papers and several books and monographs, among them "Toxic Torts: Science, Law and the Possibility of Justice" (first edition 2006, second edition 2016) and "Legally Poisoned: How the Law Puts Us at Risk From Toxicants (2011). He has served on the Scientific Guidance Panel of the California Environmental Contaminant Biomonitoring Program and state science advisory panels for Proposition 65, which requires the state to publish an annual list of chemicals known to cause cancer, birth defects, or other reproductive health problems; the Electric and Magnetic Fields Program; and nanotechnology. He earned a law degree from Yale University and a doctorate in philosophy from UCLA.

Bio: https://philosophy.ucr.edu/carl-cranor/

Contact: Tess Eyrich, tess.eyrich@ucr.edu



The Notre Dame Fire

Alex Novikoff

Visiting Assistant Professor of History

Kenyon College

Novikoff is available as an expert source on reaction in America to the fire at Notre Dame and, more generally, on the way Notre Dame has influenced American culture. He was recently quoted in an interview with TV5MONDE regarding the Notre Dame fire: "There is a great diversity of beliefs among us, but on the whole, many Americans are versed in a spiritual and even religious culture, more probably than in France. To see such a sacred place go up in smoke is a shock." (See interview at https://prn.to/2WlW9iA)

Novikoff is a specialist in the intellectual and cultural history of medieval Europe. His scholarship focuses on the liberal arts in medieval education and society and, more specifically, on the art of debate as it was practiced within and beyond the medieval university. His research also touches on Jewish-Christian-Muslim relations, the medieval Mediterranean, and modern medievalism. He is fluent in English and French.

Website: www.kenyon.edu

Contact: Mary Keister, keisterm@kenyon.edu



Measles Outbreak: Why Parents May Hesitate to Vaccinate

Richard Carpiano

Professor of Public Policy and Sociology

University of California, Riverside

Carpiano is a medical sociologist who studies how social factors contribute to the physical and mental health of adults and children. The most recent arm of his research investigates social, behavioral, and attitudinal factors underlying child vaccination uptake and coverage (and refusal or delay) in the U.S. and Canada. Carpiano is available to comment on recent measles outbreaks and offer insight into why parents may demonstrate hesitancy toward vaccines; the ramifications of vaccine refusal or delay; and the spread of misinformation regarding vaccination: "There's a lot of hesitancy surrounding vaccines, and much of it is caused by misinformation. We have a highly effective and safe tool for preventing disease and death but, strangely enough, it's being questioned. A number of factors have been implicated for this, with one being a modern culture of parenting that emphasizes being really protective of one's children. There also seems to be a growing lack of confidence in the medical profession's ability to protect us, much like the mistrust of government we're seeing more and more of."

Carpiano is the co-editor (along with Brian Kelly of Purdue University) of the Journal of Health and Social Behavior, the leading journal for medical sociology scholarship. His solo- and co-authored publications have appeared in forums such as the American Journal of Public Health, American Sociological Review, Health & Place, Journal of Health and Social Behavior, Social Science & Medicine, and Sociology of Health & Illness.

Bio: https://sociology.ucr.edu/faculty/richard-m-carpiano/

Contact: Tess Eyrich, tess.eyrich@ucr.edu



Could Mental Health Warrants Be An Effective Means of Preventing Future Mass Murders?

Dr. John Huber

Chairman

Mainstream Mental Health

"A mental health warrant would need to be drafted by local law enforcement to investigate the potential for violence. This could be after a report was made by someone else online (e.g., threats made on YouTube comments, 4Chan, Facebook, etc.), or in the person's social circle, who has observed the threats made by the individual. This would then be reviewed and possibly approved by a judge. If approved by the judge, an investigation would take place by local officials to determine the likelihood of threats, and would then report back to the courts. If no significant threat is identified, the investigation would be closed, the individual may be contacted to let them know that their actions have consequences, and to make sure they understand the implications of those actions. If a notable threat is found, the judge could then order a risk evaluation; the individual would then have to meet with a forensic psychologist to assess them for being a reasonable and identifiable threat. This provision is specific, as forensic psychologists are specially trained in evaluating threat assessments in a legal manner. If the person refuses to comply with the order, the judge can then order the individual in contempt of a court order, and the individual can be assessed while incarcerated."

Dr. Huber is chairman for Mainstream Mental Health, a nonprofit organization that brings lasting and positive change to the lives of individuals that suffer from mental health issues. A mental health professional for more than 20 years, Dr. Huber is a clinical forensic psychologist and a practitioner with privileges at two long-term acute-care hospitals. He has appeared on more than 300 top-tier radio shows and 30 national television programs, and is the host of "Mainstream Mental Health Radio," which is heard nationwide and features interviews with today's top mental health professionals.

Website: www.mainstreammentalhealth.org

TV Clip: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qE5d3daJnAQ

Contact: Ryan McCormick, ryan@goldmanmccormick.com



****************

MEDIA JOBS:

Following are links to job listings for staff and freelance writers, editors and producers. You can view these and more job listings on our Job Board: https://www.cisionjobs.com/jobs/united-states/

*****************

OTHER NEWS & RESOURCES:

Following are links to other news and resources we think you might find useful. If you have an item you think other reporters would be interested in and would like us to include in a future alert, please drop us a line at profnetalerts@cision.com

CONTENT FORMATTING: HOW TO STRUCTURE TEXT TO KEEP READERS ENGAGED. You've done it. A reader has clicked a link to your article or blog post and is on the page. But how do you keep them reading and engaging with the content? Readers have short attention spans, so creating a visually appealing, easy-to-read piece of content will play a part in its success. Once you've done the work of crafting a strong headline and writing a compelling article, don't forget about optimizing your text structure to keep a reader's attention: https://prn.to/2UICWGu

6 TIPS TO TAKE THE PERFECT HEADSHOT. When you're in the media and blogging world, it's important for your audience to put a face to your name. A picture can help humanize your work and, more importantly, push viewers to feel connected to you. This is a critical step in building a loyal following. But not any old selfie will do -- the wrong image could be a credibility killer. Your profile photo across platforms should scream consistency, quality, and professionalism, and showcase your personality. Here are six tips for taking the perfect headshot: https://prn.to/2IIbkzH

BLOG PROFILES: ESPORTS BLOGS. Each week, PR Newswire's Audience Relations team selects an industry/subject and profiles a handful of sites that do a good job with promoting and contributing to the conversation. This week, they look at esports blogs: https://prn.to/2II5AoD

****************

PROFNET is an exclusive service of PR Newswire.

To contact ProfNet: profnet@profnet.com or 800-776-3638, ext. 1

SOURCE ProfNet

Related Links

http://www.profnet.com

