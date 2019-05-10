ProfNet Experts Available on Medical Malpractice, Royal Baby, Mother's Day, More

NEW YORK, May 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Below are experts from the ProfNet network who are available to discuss timely issues in your coverage area.

You can also submit a query to the hundreds of thousands of experts in our network – it's easy and free. Just fill out the query form to get started: http://prn.to/queryform

EXPERT ALERTS

Documentation Is the Key to Proving Medical Malpractice

5 Ways Self-Compassion Supports Living Our Best Life

Heal Thyself = Healthy Self

Can Pets Help Heal the Opioid Crisis?

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Reportedly Will Hire Male Nanny for Royal Baby

and Prince Harry Reportedly Will Hire Male Nanny for Royal Baby Mother's Day: Ways to Appreciate and Bond With Your Mom

8 Cruel Ways Animals Are Used for Entertainment

MEDIA JOBS

OTHER NEWS & RESOURCES

Takeaways From Cision's 10th Annual State of the Media Report

Content Formatting: How to Structure Text to Keep Readers Engaged

Blog Profiles: Motherhood Blogs

-------------------------------------------------------------------

EXPERT ALERTS:



Documentation Is the Key to Proving Medical Malpractice

Carl Knickerbocker

Lawyer, Counsel, Consultant

The Law Office of Carl Knickerbocker, P.C.

"While it's a horrible thing to have to think about, if you're seeing the writing on the wall and you know that your loved one is in decline because of what a doctor has or hasn't done, you have to insist on as much as possible being documented. When it comes to medical malpractice cases, what is actually in the medical records is huge. It's incredibly important for those records to actually write down what the doctors say they're going to write down. If there's any doctor who says, 'Yeah, I think so and so. I should've done this or I should've done that or this was missed or that was done wrong,' insist on that being actually documented or written down. Don't just trust the doctor will do it. Make sure the doctor actually does it."

Knickerbocker fights for justice for people suffering catastrophic injuries in the Austin, Texas area. Nicknamed "The Boar" for his tenacious courtroom manner, Knickerbocker is a compassionate and powerful advocate for accident victims facing evasive insurance companies. A native of Georgetown, Texas, where he practices law, Knickerbocker graduated from Georgetown High School and earned a bachelor's degree in family ministry from Lubbock Christian University. He went on to earn a master's degree in English from Texas Tech University and his Juris Doctorate from Texas Tech School of Law. His practice is focused on personal injury claims for people catastrophically injured in accidents (including trucking and motor vehicle accidents), wrongful death, animal bites, brain injury, falls, and premises liability. Unlike most personal injury lawyers, who may charge up to 40 percent of any settlements they earn for clients, Knickerbocker charges a fixed percentage that allows clients to keep more of their potential settlements. Handling each case personally, Knickerbocker has represented hundreds of clients in personal injury claims in Texas, successfully maximizing their claims. His numerous awards include Top 40 Under 40 (2016-2018); 10 Best Attorneys and 10 Best Law Firms – Texas (2016-2018) and Avvo Superb (2018). He even has his own YouTube Channel. Knickerbocker and his family live in Georgetown where he enjoys reading, yoga, meditation, exercise, healthy eating, and weekend travel. He tutors and helps homeschool his kids, and is working on a Ph.D. in creative writing.

Online Press Kit: https://carlknickerbocker.onlinepresskit247.com

Website: www.gettheboar.com

Contact: Klaudia Simon, ibookinterviews@gmail.com



5 Ways Self-Compassion Supports Living Our Best Life

Cholet Josué

Physician, Author, Neuropsychiatrist

"1) If we don't feel good about ourselves, we can't feel good about other people. Even parents who sacrifice themselves for their children – if they don't take anything for themselves, they ultimately feel empty and disconnected. 2) Self-compassion asks us to be kind to ourselves, to treat ourselves like we would treat our best friends, even though we have imperfections. It helps us to realize and accept our inadequacies even if we struggle with remorse, regret, shame, or guilt. 3) If we can't forgive ourselves, we cannot forgive other people. It has to start with each of us as individuals. You can't give out what you don't have. 4) Once we forgive ourselves, once we value our own life and our own health, we'll be better able to care for ourselves and others. It affects everyone and everything in our lives on a global level. 5) Self-compassion invites us to compete with our best selves rather than competing with others, which creates anxiety. Chronic anxiety creates isolation, affects our physical health, and negatively impacts our overall well-being."

Dr. Josué received his medical degree from Morehouse School of Medicine in Atlanta and did his residency at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Currently, Dr. Josué practices medicine in the greater Washington, D.C. area with a functional and integrative approach and draws on his special interest in behavioral neurology and neuropsychiatry. He is a member of the American Medical Association, the American Psychiatric Association, the Maryland Psychiatric Association, the American Neuropsychiatric Association, the Cognitive Neuroscience Society, and the Society for Neuroscience. His forthcoming book (May 2019) is entitled: "Twelve Unending Summers: Memoir of an Immigrant Child."

Online Press Kit: https://choletjosue.onlinepresskit247.com

Website: www.drjosue.com

Contact: Sarah Snyder, Sarah@WasabiPublicity.com



Heal Thyself = Healthy Self

Crystal Andrus Morissette

Founder

S.W.A.T. Institute

"If you are ever to learn to find love, peace, and forgiveness for yourself and others, you have to learn to forgive, listen to, and love even the most shameful parts of yourself first. You have to forgive yourself for shaming yourself."

Morissette, an international best-selling author, Emotional Age and communication expert, and women's advocate, is a worldwide leader in the field of self-discovery and personal transformation. She is the founder of the S.W.A.T. Institute (Simply Woman Accredited Trainer), an empowerment coach certification exclusively for women that she created with fellow female visionaries Louise Hay, Marianne Williamson, Dr. Christiane Northrup, Colette Baron-Reid, and Sandra Anne Taylor, among others. Morissette is the author of several best-selling books, including "The Emotional Edge: Discover Your Inner Age, Ignite Your Hidden Strengths and Reroute Misdirected Fear to Live Your Fullest." She is also certified in nutrition and sports medicine. Morissette overcame seemingly insurmountable odds – her parents' turbulent divorce, rape, abuse, homelessness, cervical cancer, a traumatic head injury, and more – to create a life of joy and purpose. Now, she is helping women all over the world to do the same. Morissette has appeared on Oprah.com, the New York Post, Fox TV, the Daily Mail, CBS Radio, CTV, CityTV, Global TV, Slice TV, the Globe and Mail, and the Toronto Star. She lives in southern Ontario with her husband and two daughters.

Online Press Kit: https://crystalmorissette.onlinepresskit247.com

Websites: www.CrystalAndrusMorissette.com and www.SWATInstitute.com

Contact: Klaudia Simon, ibookinterviews@gmail.com



Can Pets Help Heal the Opioid Crisis?

Carol Novello

President

Mutual Rescue

"The structure and solace cats and dogs bring to addicts' lives help ease the grip of their disease and offer them hope that a fresh start is possible."

Novello is the founder of Mutual Rescue and author of "Mutual Rescue: How Adopting a Homeless Animal Can Save You, Too" (Grand Central Publishing, April 2019). Mutual Rescue is a national initiative that highlights the connection between people and pets in order to inspire and support life-saving efforts in communities across the nation and world. Mutual Rescue's first short film, "Eric & Peety," went viral around the globe and has been viewed more than 100 million times. A former senior software executive at Intuit, Novello earned her MBA from Harvard Business School and is proud to include several rescue animals in her family.

Online Press Kit: http://mutualrescue.onlinepresskit247.com

Website: www.MutualRescue.org

Contact: Klaudia Simon, ibookinterviews@gmail.com



Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Reportedly Will Hire Male Nanny for Royal Baby

Florence Ann Romano

The Windy City Nanny

Romano is available to discuss the pros and cons of hiring a male nanny ("manny"). Pros: "Hiring a manny gives you the opportunity to provide your children with a consistent male role model, a figure that may be missing in their lives. Regardless of the current men in your children's life, a manny will be a great alternative to an older brother figure for your children, particularly if you have a son. Male nannies tend to use a more active approach to childcare, making them more inclined to take your kids on exciting adventures, play rough with them, etc." Cons: "Fewer males pursue a career in childcare, which makes your job harder in terms of finding a manny who matches with your family and your needs."

Romano, a dedicated philanthropist and former nanny, shares her experiences in "Nanny and Me" (Mascot Books, May 2015), her beautifully illustrated debut book for children making the transition from being cared for solely by their parents to having a nanny in their home.

Website: www.WindyCityNanny.com

TV Reel: https://www.dropbox.com/sh/r61yt7i9jnqnug0/AAAysoXHfN3MQNkFnCGo80Qza?dl=0&preview=160205_FAR_Promo_160809_CS-.mp4

Contact: Mark Goldman, mark@goldmanmccormick.com



Mother's Day: Ways to Appreciate and Bond With Your Mom

Dr. Frieda Birnbaum

Research Psychologist, Psychoanalyst

Dr. Birnbaum, a mother of five children, shares these tips to appreciate and bond with your mother: "1) Respect: Mothers love to know their children love and respect them. Little gestures like offering a thank you and remembering to call may seem small to you but, they bring an abundance of joy to moms. 2) Inquire: Ask your mother what is going in her life. Keep aware of all major things. Moms love it when you remember something important to them that they weren't expecting you to remember because it shows you attentively listen to them. 3) Peace: Chances are you and your mother may not see eye-to-eye on everything -- or anything, for that matter. It's ok. If you can accept your mom for who she is and accept that you both are different, you'll have many days of peace between you. 4) Surprise: It doesn't have to just be on Mother's Day; any day is a good day to surprise your mom by taking her out shopping or to dinner. If you regularly catch your mom off guard with something positive, it'll make her very happy."

Based in the NY metro area, Dr. Birnbaum is a research psychologist, psychoanalyst and author of "Life Begins at 60: A New View on Motherhood, Marriage, and Reinventing Ourselves." She's an expert on depression, women's issues, and attaining happiness.

TV clip: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-iGzA3mbP4U

Contact: Ryan McCormick, ryan@goldmanmccormick.com



8 Cruel Ways Animals Are Used for Entertainment

Amy Jean Davis

Founder

LA Animal Save

Davis, an animal advocate, is available to discuss ways animals are used for entertainment – and what you can do to help: "1) Zoos and aquariums isolate animals. Animals kept in zoos and aquariums are deprived not only of their natural habitats and climatic environments, they are made to suffer unnatural and cruel social deprivation, even isolation. 2) Cages are not animal-friendly. Many zoos purport to keep animals caged in the name of conservation. However, the prime aim of all zoos is the display of animals. The cages are designed with the visitors, not the animals, in mind. 3) Circuses also place unnatural demands on animals, making them perform confusing and bizarre tricks with the aid of whips, collars, muzzles, electric prods and more. Why does a tiger have to jump through hoops and why does a chimp have to wear a skirt and ride a bike? 4) Animal racing is traumatizing. Dog and horse racing prevents natural behaviors, causes the animal to become traumatized during 'training' and makes them suffer untold agony, all in the name of entertainment -- a polite name for the gambling and betting that goes on at racing events. 5) Even animals used for TV and film events are often badly mistreated and harmed, particularly when filming dangerous or stunt scenes. 6) Dolphins are not comfortable in marine parks. Imagine the plight of an intelligent, affectionate and wonderful animal such as a dolphin in a marine park, made to perform silly tricks for a few dead fish. This beautiful animal is kept in a small enclosure, away from his or her community, poked, prodded, and made to behave unnaturally each day. 7) Animal sports inflict serious injuries. Rodeo or calf roping events cause the animal to suffer broken bones, spurs and straps being dug into the skin, electrical rods, lassos that nearly break their neck, and more. 8) Animal rides – like horse, elephant and camel rides at many tourist spots and events -- are not innocuous either. More often than not, these animals are not fed properly and are worn out. Their skin is often abraded due to ill-fitting equipment. They are goaded into carrying the rider even when they can hardly walk due to tiredness and sore foot."

Davis is an animal rights advocate and the founder of LA Animal Save, the Los Angeles chapter of the global Save Movement. Originally from a small town in Indiana, Davis came to Los Angeles in 2008 as a top 24 Finalist on season 7 of "American Idol" and started an animal sanctuary in the Los Angeles area. In 2015, she completed her certificate in plant-based nutrition from eCornell, and in 2016 founded LA Animal Save, which is now the largest chapter of more than 600 Save groups worldwide.

Website: www.laanimalsave.org

Contact: Ryan McCormick, ryan@goldmanmccormick.com



****************

MEDIA JOBS:

Following are links to job listings for staff and freelance writers, editors and producers. You can view these and more job listings on our Job Board: https://www.cisionjobs.com/jobs/united-states/

*****************

OTHER NEWS & RESOURCES:

Following are links to other news and resources we think you might find useful. If you have an item you think other reporters would be interested in and would like us to include in a future alert, please drop us a line at profnetalerts@cision.com

TAKEAWAYS FROM CISION'S 10TH ANNUAL STATE OF THE MEDIA REPORT. Cision's 2019 State of the Media Report is here! For its 10th annual report, Cision surveyed nearly 2,000 media professionals from 10 countries to get a sense of what media professionals felt was most important to their jobs. Which factors were causing big changes? Which factors might cause more in the future? What's the most important thing happening right now? And how were all of these things different -- and the same -- around the world? Here are a few interesting takeaways: https://prn.to/3049C13

CONTENT FORMATTING: HOW TO STRUCTURE TEXT TO KEEP READERS ENGAGED. You've done it. A reader has clicked a link to your article or blog post and is on the page. But how do you keep them reading and engaging with the content? Readers have short attention spans, so creating a visually appealing, easy-to-read piece of content will play a part in its success. Once you've done the work of crafting a strong headline and writing a compelling article, don't forget about optimizing your text structure to keep a reader's attention: https://prn.to/2UICWGu

BLOG PROFILES: MOTHERHOOD BLOGS. Each week, PR Newswire's Audience Relations team selects an industry/subject and profiles a handful of sites that do a good job with promoting and contributing to the conversation. This week, they look at motherhood blogs: https://prn.to/2E0x7hW

****************

PROFNET is an exclusive service of PR Newswire.

To contact ProfNet: profnet@profnet.com or 800-776-3638, ext. 1

SOURCE ProfNet

Related Links

http://www.profnet.com

