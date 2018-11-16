ProfNet Experts Available on Motivating Employees, Women and Aging, More

NEW YORK, Nov. 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Below are experts from the ProfNet network who are available to discuss timely issues in your coverage area. You can also submit a query to the hundreds of thousands of experts in our network – it's easy and free. Just fill out the query form to get started: http://prn.to/queryform

Motivate Employees by Letting Them 'Drive'

Allison Maslan

CEO, Founder

Pinnacle Global Network

"When you're in a car and you're in the passenger seat, you're not usually paying much attention to which roads you're taking to get where you're going. You're on your phone, checking out the scenery, or lost in your own thoughts. It's the same thing in business. As business owners, we feel like we always need to give our employees the answers -- like we always need to be in the driver's seat. We think, 'If I just keep telling them, one day they'll get it.' But just like the passenger in the car, if you keep driving all the solutions -- if you keep jumping in and rescuing them -- they're never going to find a way forward by themselves."

Maslan is the CEO and founder of Pinnacle Global Network, offering business mentorship and mastermind programs to established business owners who want to accelerate their growth, capitalize on their success, and balance it all with a meaningful life. She is also the author of two books: Amazon #1 bestseller "Blast Off!: The Surefire Success Plan to Launch Your Dreams into Reality," and her newest book, "Scale or Fail: How to Build Your Dream Team, Explode Your Growth, and Let Your Business Soar" (October 2018, Wiley), which hit #1 on Amazon even before its release. For further high-impact support, watch Maslan's free video series for business owners, "The Scale Blueprint" for Established Companies That Want to Multiply Their Growth.

Online Press Kit: http://allisonmaslan.onlinepresskit247.com

Website: www.AllisonMaslan.com

Contact: Michelle Tennant, Michelle@WasabiPublicity.com





Which Works Better: Everything and the Kitchen Sink or One Great Sales Funnel?

Dave Woodward

Chief Revenue and Business Development Officer

ClickFunnels

"When your systems are all separate, there's no way of getting them to communicate just the way you want them to. You end up using duct tape, glue, and everything else to bundle things together in an effort to try and get something out there. It can work for a while, but it can never do what online sales funnels are doing now."

Woodward is the chief revenue and business development officer of ClickFunnels and host of the weekly ClickFunnels Podcast, Funnel Hacker Radio. ClickFunnels is a SaaS software that lets people design and create sales pages, landing pages, order forms, and membership sites. Through this software, people can manage their entire sales and marketing funnel, and it also helps people with anything to buy or sell to do so in the most effective and efficient way.

Online Press Kit: http://clickfunnels.onlinepresskit247.com

Website: www.ClickFunnels.com

Contact: Michelle Tennant, Michelle@WasabiPublicity.com





Are Consumers Prepared for Another Recession?

Jacqui Kearns

Chief Brand Officer

Affinity Federal Credit Union

Financial experts are spotting similarities between the 2008 recession and current economic landscape, but are consumers ready to face another downturn? Kearns, who leads financial education initiatives at Affinity Federal Credit Union, stresses the importance of setting up a yearly financial checkup: "Be on your toes so you're not caught on your heels."

Kearns can discuss the factors to consider when preparing for a possible market correction and how consumers can protect their assets. She manages AffinityFCU's Financial Wellness and Education site and recently posted this blog: https://www.affinityfcu.com/tips-and-tools/affinity-connect-blog/2018/5-ways-to-save-money-on-a-tight-budget.aspx. She is based in New Jersey.

Website: https://www.affinityfcu.com/financial-wellness.aspx

Contact: Brian Hyland, bhyland@sternstrategy.com





Women and Aging

Heather Quaile

Nurse Practitioner

Nore Women's Health

"With age comes changes, especially if you're a woman. Some are subtle shifts in health, but others, such as many of the symptoms associated with menopause, can be quite severe and, if left untreated, can negatively impact everyday life. In fact, 85 percent of women experience disruptive symptoms such as hot flashes, sleep disturbances, vaginal dryness, painful intercourse, overactive bladder and more. Women do not have to suffer this way."

Quaile has been working in all aspects of women's healthcare for more than 17 years. She received her undergraduate degree in psychology from Loyola University in Maryland and her second bachelor's degree in nursing from the University of Central Oklahoma. She went on to receive her master's degree in nursing with honors, with a specialty in women's health, from Vanderbilt University. She completed her Doctor of Nursing Practice at Chatham University. She is NCC board certified in women's health and licensed by the Georgia Board of Nursing. She has held roles in clinical practice and academia and is current faculty at Emory University in the women's health nurse practitioner master's program. She is also serving to improve legislation in women's healthcare as a GA state, nurse legislative liaison working with the Georgia Coalition of Advanced Practice Registered Nurses. She is a peer editor for the journals "Women's Healthcare: A Clinical Journal for Nurse Practitioners" and "AWHONN Nursing for Women's Health." She is also on the educational committee for Nurse Practitioners in Women's Health.

Website: https://norehealth.com

Contact: Rachel Jimenez, rjimenez@trevelinokeller.com





Women's Health

Julie Morin

Nurse Practitioner

Nore Women's Health

"Symptoms we experience as women leading into perimenopause and during menopause are not the same for everyone. If you talk to your mom, sister, friends, or even a total stranger, there's definitely going to be some similarities, but each and every woman has her own description and experience. Sometimes it's hard for us, as women, to decipher what's happening. Could it be situational? Is it related to all the hats we wear on a daily basis? Maybe it's stress? Of course, those can all affect our coping abilities -- but we used to be able to juggle so much, and now remembering simple information seems impossible."

Morin has dedicated her career to women's health. She was a recipient of the Georgia Hope Scholarship and earned her associate nursing degree from Georgia Highlands College in Rome, Ga. She immediately bridged into the bachelor nursing program at Kennesaw State University. Her passion for women's health was discovered during nursing school, but confirmed during her time at Northside Hospital, where she worked in the Women's Surgical Unit. She decided to pursue an advanced nursing degree in women's health and graduated as a Women's Health Nurse Practitioner from the University of Cincinnati, Ohio. She has spent the last 10 years of her career as a Nurse and Nurse Practitioner dedicated to the world of infertility.

Website: https://norehealth.com

Contact: Rachel Jimenez, rjimenez@trevelinokeller.com





Gratitude and Emotions in Everyday Life

Leah Dickens

Assistant Professor of Psychology

Kenyon College

"A state of gratitude can lead you to help not only the person who helped you, but also push you to help someone else. We've found that gratitude seems to be able to help you emphasize long-term gains rather than short-term immediate gratification."

Dickens is a social psychologist specializing in the functions of emotions in everyday life. Her current work centers on the emotional experiences of pride and gratitude, and how these can be beneficial to the self and relationships. Her work extends beyond the positive/negative dichotomy to investigate the nuanced complexity of discrete emotional states. Dickens' work also involves social perception (how we view other people) and nonverbal behavior.

Q&A: https://www.kenyon.edu/middle-path/story/your-brain-on-gratitude/

Website: www.kenyon.edu

Contact: Mary Keister, keisterm@kenyon.edu





