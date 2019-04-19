ProfNet Experts Available on Notre Dame, Health Breakthroughs, Fostering Pets, More

NEW YORK, April 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Below are experts from the ProfNet network who are available to discuss timely issues in your coverage area.

Product With a Purpose: A Look at Product Management in the Newsroom

From an Editor: 6 Tips for Turning in Solid Work

Blog Profiles: Esports Blogs

Brian W. Smith

Program Director, Treasurer

American Friends for the Preservation of Saint Germain des Prés

"Like people everywhere, we are simply devastated by the terrible tragedy that Paris, and indeed the world, suffered this week when flames consumed so much of Notre Dame cathedral. We stand in total solidarity with Notre Dame and all the people working tirelessly to restore this irreplaceable piece of world patrimony. We sincerely believe that the best thing people can do now to help is to contribute their thoughts, their prayers and, yes, funding to ensure that restorations can and will continue. Though much was lost, much was saved! As we enter the Easter season, we give thanks to the firefighters, police, and all the others who saved so much – one might say that is a miracle in and of itself."

Smith is an acknowledged expert in bank regulation and regulatory transactions involving complex, interindustry, or first impression issues as well as payment systems/products and financial product development and distribution. He serves as director and treasurer of American Friends for the Preservation of Saint Germain des Prés and has more than 45 years of experience as a senior executive in an international financial services company, as a senior federal bank regulator, and as a senior partner in a multinational law firm. During this period, he has been associated with many of the major developments in financial services. Smith is a graduate of Columbia University Graduate School of Business and St. John's University (BA and JD). He resides in Gulfstream, Fla.

Online Press Kit: http://preservesaintgermain.onlinepresskit247.com

Website: www.PreserveSaintGermain.org

Contact: Klaudia Simon, ibookinterviews@gmail.com



Marijuana as an Alternative to Opiates

Harry Nelson

Founder and Managing Partner

Nelson Hardiman

With the three-year anniversary of Prince's death coming up on Sunday, April 21, Nelson is available to discuss, among other things, the role marijuana can play as an alternative to opiates: "We need to stop the DEA from continuing to limit research on possible solutions. Part of the problem is that we don't have other pain solutions that are as powerful as opioids. We need alternatives that don't kill people. Cannabis has shown enormous promise, but research is being severely limited by the DEA continuing to treat not just cannabis but industrial sourced hemp extracts like CBD as Schedule I controlled substances. The DEA is also limiting research on promising solutions involving psychedelics like Ibogaine, which has shown promise in helping people detox from heroin. It's time for the DEA to stop being part of the problem and standing in the way of possible solutions."

Nelson is the founder and managing partner of Nelson Hardiman, Los Angeles' largest healthcare law firm. He is also an expert on opiates, and just launched his book, "The United States of Opioids: A Prescription for Liberating a Nation in Pain." The book's foreword is written by Lisa Marie Presley, whose famous father died of a drug overdose. You may also remember that Lisa Marie famously wed Michael Jackson and helped convince him to get into rehab for his addiction to prescription meds. In the book's introduction, Nelson talks about receiving a call from one of Michael Jackson's attorneys following the King of Pop's death. Worried that he could face charges, the two talked for an hour as Nelson calmed the physician down. They scheduled an appointment to meet at Nelson's office that week and the physician never showed up. Nelson learned he had overdosed on opiates. That's when Nelson set out to write his book.

Contact: Olivier Gibbons, Esq., ogibbons@courtstory.com



3 Breakthroughs to Take Control of Your Health

Palmer Kippola

Author, Functional Medicine Certified Health Coach

Kippola shares three breakthroughs to take control of your health: "1) Epigenetics – the science of how environmental factors influence gene expression for better or worse – has been proven to supersede genetics, meaning we have way more control over our health outcomes than we ever imagined. Our choices today can even impact the genetic expression of our future offspring! 2) Studies show, and the CDC confirms, that our 'exposome' – our total environmental exposures – accounts for the vast majority of our health outcomes. In other words, your genes are responsible for as little as 10 percent of your health, while what you eat, drink, think, believe, and do accounts for 90 percent. 3) A study led by Dr. Alessio Fasano, renowned pediatric gastroenterologist and research scientist at Massachusetts General Hospital for Children, provides the equation for reversing autoimmune conditions: Find and remove your root causes and heal your gut."

Kippola is an author, speaker, autoimmune recovery advocate, and Functional Medicine Certified Health Coach (FMCHC). Palmer developed a system called F.I.G.H.T.S. to help others beat autoimmune conditions, based on her 26-year battle to overcome multiple sclerosis. Her new book is "Beat Autoimmune: The 6 Keys to Reverse Your Condition and Reclaim Your Health" (April 30, 2019). When she was 19, Palmer was diagnosed with MS and began her journey of self-healing. In 2010, she completely reversed her MS by addressing her root causes head-on. She remains symptom- and medication-free today. She founded www.beatautoimmune.com as an online resource to inspire, educate, and empower people who seek to reverse and prevent autoimmune conditions so they can live their most vibrant lives. Palmer has studied with the Institute for Functional Medicine (IFM), the HeartMath Institute, and the Functional Medicine Coaching Academy. In addition, she has completed 100+ hours of neurofeedback brain training and studied under leading experts in nutrition, holistic health, energy, and Functional Medicine. Today, Palmer collaborates with Functional Medicine practitioners and consults with people who seek to transcend autoimmune conditions. Palmer worked in the corporate world for 25 years and held a variety of sales and marketing leadership roles in the high tech and telecommunications industries. She also founded a literacy program called Reading is Freedom that serves children in local, underserved communities. She has served on several boards of organizations focused on women's empowerment, education, and world peace. When she's not learning, writing, collaborating, or speaking about finding freedom from autoimmune conditions, Palmer might be found hiking in the hills, doing yoga or HIIT workouts, cooking healthy meals, connecting with friends and family, and laughing as much as possible.

Online Press Kit: https://palmerkippola.onlinepresskit247.com

Website: www.beatautoimmune.com

Contact: Anita Jakab Kovacs, ibookinterviews2@gmail.com



The Biofield: Healing's Missing Link

Dr. Shamini Jain

Clinical Psychologist, CEO

The Consciousness and Healing Initiative

"Biofield research provides an opportunity to study the processes of healing – not just disease – which helps to create more effective ways for healing the whole person. Given the needless suffering of hundreds of millions of people worldwide, as well as the billions of dollars spent in healthcare costs, it seems obvious that wider understandings of health and healing solutions are greatly needed. Understanding the biofield and how to work with it gives practitioners and patients a new, healing-focused path to reduce suffering."

Dr. Jain is a psychologist, scientist, and social entrepreneur. She is the founder and CEO of the Consciousness and Healing Initiative (CHI), a nonprofit collaborative accelerator that connects scientists, health practitioners, innovators, and social entrepreneurs to advance the science and practice of healing. She also serves as an assistant professor of psychiatry at the University of California, San Diego. Dr. Jain was trained in neuroscience at Columbia University and in clinical psychology and psychoneuroimmunology at UC San Diego. As illustrated in her TEDx talk, Dr. Jain has a natural gift for translating difficult scientific concepts into easily understandable, practical action steps. She has been featured on Gaia TV, Curious Minds with Deepak Chopra, the documentary "Vibration: The Symphony of Life," CNN, US News and World Report, Time magazine, Prevention magazine, and more. Dr. Jain is on the board of directors of Greenheart International, Modern Spirit, and Leap Forward. In her free time, she enjoys spending time with her husband and two children at their home in Greer, S.C. You may also find her singing heavy metal! Her last musical project was as the lead singer for an Iron Maiden tribute band in San Diego, where she lived for 18 years.

Online Press Kit: https://shaminijain.onlinepresskit247.com

Websites: www.CHI.is and www.ShaminiJain.com

Contact: Anita Jakab Kovacs, ibookinterviews2@gmail.com



America's Elder Law Issues 'A Game Changer'

Yale S. Hauptman, Esq.

Founding Partner

Hauptman & Hauptman, PC

"As 77 million Baby Boomers turn 65, the issues surrounding the aging process and long-term care is taking on a more important role in many Americans' lives. As the founder of Hauptman & Hauptman, it is my role to help families navigate the circuitous long-term care and Medicaid system. Ironically, it was my own grandmothers, Imma and Ma, who became my first two clients. Helping my family get good quality care for my aging grandmothers, managing both the long-term care process and the Medicaid program, ignited my over-arching passion to assist others in protecting their own loved ones."

Hauptman is a New Jersey and New York licensed attorney who has focused on elder, estate, and special needs law since 1995. He has personally helped thousands of families plan for the complicated and emotional journey through the long-term care process. Hauptman writes and speaks extensively on elder, estate and special needs law topics; has been featured in both local and national media; and has been quoted in print and digital media outlets. Additionally, he presents elder law topics to legal, financial, insurance and health care professional organizations, as well as to the general public. He is also a published author of an eldercare book entitled, "Be Nice To Me-I Pick Your Nursing Home." Hauptman teamed up with his partner and wife, Laurie A. Hauptman, Esq., and nationally acclaimed speaker and financial advisor, Don Quante, for his book, "Don't Go Broke in a Nursing Home", a consumer's real-life hands-on guide to long-term care, including Medicaid eligibility, veterans benefits, and new ways to "self-fund" your care without going broke. He earned his law degree from Albany Law School, Albany, N.Y.

Website: http://www.hauptmanlaw.com/

Contact: Amy Delman, amydelmanpr@verizon.net



Impact of Food on Climate

Lorraine Mongiello

Associate Professor of Interdisciplinary Health Sciences and Clinical Nutrition

New York Institute of Technology

Leading up to Earth Day, Mongiello is available to discuss the ways that food can change climate and climate changes food. She notes that while food is by no means the only way to improve global climate, it is an important factor. Says Mongiello: "The Planetary Health Diet is a solution that will decrease greenhouse gas, conserve resources, provide enough food to feed the planet and prevent diet-related disease. Diet is the leading cause of premature death."

Mongiello, a registered dietitian/nutritionist, is an expert on the Planetary Health Diet, which seeks to decrease food waste, and is available to share her expertise on the following: global food production and climate instability due to increased greenhouse gas emissions; agriculture and food production impact on freshwater sources; climate impact of food transportation; the impact of extreme weather on food production; the changing location of agriculture based on climate changes; changes in food quality due to changing climates; climate change and food safety.

Biosketch: https://www.nyit.edu/bio/lmongiel

Contact: Kim Tucker, kimberly.tucker@nyit.edu



Changing the Conversation From People OR Animals to People AND Animals

Carol Novello

President

Mutual Rescue

"Of the $410 billion that Americans give to charity every year, only 3% goes to animals and the environment combined. That's when I realized that we really need to change the conversation from people or animals to people and animals."

Novello is the founder of Mutual Rescue and author of "Mutual Rescue: How Adopting a Homeless Animal Can Save You, Too" (Grand Central Publishing, April 2019). Mutual Rescue is a national initiative that highlights the connection between people and pets in order to inspire and support life-saving efforts in communities across the nation and world. Mutual Rescue's first short film, "Eric & Peety," went viral around the globe and has been viewed more than 100 million times. A former senior software executive at Intuit, Novello earned her MBA from Harvard Business School and is proud to include several rescue animals in her family. For more information, visit www.MutualRescue.org.

Online Press Kit: http://mutualrescue.onlinepresskit247.com

Website: www.MutualRescue.org

Contact: Klaudia Simon, ibookinterviews@gmail.com



Becoming a Kitten Foster Parent

Dr. Cristie Kamiya

Chief of Shelter Medicine

Humane Society Silicon Valley

"One thing kittens need to thrive is a safe, non-stressful environment to call home until they're ready to be adopted. Foster parents are heroes and allow shelters to help even more animals in the community."

Dr. Kamiya serves as chief of shelter medicine at Humane Society Silicon Valley and is one of only a handful of residency-trained veterinarians in the specialized field of shelter medicine. She completed her three-year shelter-medicine training program at University of California – Davis and now oversees both Shelter and Medical Operations for HSSV. A member of the Association of Shelter Veterinarians (ASV), Dr. Kamiya led the HSSV initiative to become the first model shelter in the nation to meet all the ASV Guidelines. She travels all over the country and the world providing volunteer veterinary support to organizations in need. She also fosters underage shelter kittens and loves spending time with her adopted shelter dogs.

Online Press Kit: http://humanesocietysiliconvalley.onlinepresskit247.com

Website: www.HSSV.org

Contact: Klaudia Simon, ibookinterviews@gmail.com



The Plight of American Service Dogs

Bob Bryant

Chief Technology Officer

Mission K9 Rescue

"These dogs didn't choose their work; they were drafted, and they served tirelessly to protect American soldiers, first responders, and citizens. It's easy to assume that after such a life of service they would have a great retirement plan already in place, but that is typically not the case."

Bryant is the chief technology officer of Mission K9 Rescue, an animal welfare group dedicated solely to rescuing, reuniting, rehoming, repairing, and rehabilitating American working dogs. Since 2013, the group has provided a wide array of services to working dogs in an effort to offer them a comfortable and peaceful retirement. Mission K9 focuses on retrieving dogs both from overseas and national shelter situations where they are suffering without proper care or medical attention. Their work has been featured numerous times in the national media, including appearances on "America with Eric Bolling" and "Pit Bulls & Parolees."

Online Press Kit: https://missionk9rescue.onlinepresskit247.com

Website: www.MissionK9Rescue.org

Contact: Anita Jakab Kovacs, ibookinterviews2@gmail.com



Healing and Thriving After Trauma

Dr. Anita Sanchez

Author

"I saw a post on Instagram recently. It said, 'Pain is inevitable; suffering is optional.' That might have an aspect of truth to it – and it can trivialize the anguish of carrying the effects of trauma or abuse. Yes, pain may be an opportunity for growth but that doesn't mean this process is easy or straightforward. Nonetheless, these experiences provide building blocks for becoming the people we were meant to be. We were not meant to live lives without challenges, obstacles, or pain. The question is, how can we transform our painful experiences into catalysts for our personal and spiritual growth?"

Sanchez, Aztec and Mexican-American, is a transformational leadership consultant, speaker, coach and author of the international bestselling book, "The Four Sacred Gifts: Indigenous Wisdom for Modern Times," available in paperback, hardcover, e-book, and audiobook from Simon & Schuster. She bridges indigenous teachings with the latest science to inspire and equip women and men to enjoy meaningful, empowered lives and careers. With four decades of experience coaching and training executives and their teams in dozens of Fortune 500 companies, governmental groups and non-governmental agencies, Sanchez is an established leader in global organizational change initiatives. She is a member of the Transformational Leadership Council with luminaries such as Jack Canfield, Marianne Williamson and John Gray, as well as the Association of Transformational Leaders, the Evolutionary Business Council, and serves on the Boards of the Bioneers organization and the Pachamama Alliance. She holds a Ph.D. in Organizational Development from the University of Colorado, Denver. She resides in the mountains outside of Boulder, Colo., with her husband and youngest son.

Online Press Kit: http://anitasanchez.onlinepresskit247.com

Website: www.FourSacredGifts.com and www.SanchezTennis.com

Contact: Klaudia Simon, ibookinterviews@gmail.com

