ProfNet Experts Available on Opioid Legislation, Jussie Smollett, More

Opioid Legislation

Regenerative and Stem Cell Medicine for Pain and Injury

3 Steps to Taking Charge of Your Own Health

The Athleisure Trend: A Mix of Fashion and Fitness

Is Jussie Smollett's Career Permanently Damaged?

Top 5 Televised Trials of All Time

The Human Impact of Rescuing Animals

How Will CBD Oil Affect Your Pet?

EXPERT ALERTS:



Opioid Legislation

Harry Nelson

Managing Partner and Chairman

Nelson Hardiman and Behavioral Health Association of Providers

Nelson is available to discuss opioid legislation and all opioid-related matters, including the recent Purdue Pharma settlement with Oklahoma. Says Nelson: "I suspect we are going to see many more of these cases settle over the rest of this year. The holy grail is settling the Cleveland multi-district litigation (MDL). Based on the $270 million Purdue Pharma settlement, the MDL is going to be the nation's first multi-trillion settlement ever."

Nelson is the author of "The United States of Opioids: A Prescription For Liberating A Nation In Pain." He is also chairman of the Behavioral Health Association of Providers, which provides compliance and regulatory counsel to addiction treatment providers.

Contact: Olivier Gibbons, ogibbons@courtstory.com



Regenerative and Stem Cell Medicine for Pain and Injury

Glenn D. Babus, DO

Director & Founder

Cellience Regenerative and Stem Cell Medicine

Babus is available to discuss regenerative and stem cell medicine for the treatment of pain and injury: "The groundbreaking science and wonder of stem cells has made pain treatment so much more elegant. When you compare where we were 20 years ago to where we are today, it's amazing."

Website: www.cellience.org

Contact: Gina Schlagel, g.schlagel@hca-si.com



3 Steps to Taking Charge of Your Own Health

Susan Shane, L.Ac.

Licensed acupuncturist, author

Hand Energetics

"We each need to take charge of our health. This starts with 1) understanding our medical histories and the reasons we have been prescribed pharmaceuticals, herbal medications, or procedures; 2) becoming more mindful of the food we eat and its impact on our bodies; and 3) we each need a 'spiritual quotient' in how we decide to care for our health and ourselves. You have to have a spiritual sensibility in what you decide to do with your health. Listen to your own expert within yourself, your own innate wisdom, rather than just looking externally for a quick fix."

Shane graduated magna cum laude from Emperor's College of Traditional Oriental Medicine in Los Angeles, CA and has been a California and nationally licensed acupuncturist since 1994. She is the designer and primary mover of a series of powerful, accessible wellness tools: the Hand Energetics™ program and "Vitality Fusion: a Comparative, Interactive Survey of Western, Chinese and Ayurvedic Medicine," which includes the ExAIRcise™ approach to physical movement. Besides her Masters in Acupuncture and Chinese Herbology, she holds a B.A. in Theater Arts and Dance. Susan has participated as a longstanding member of the Community Advisory Board at the Scripps Center for Integrative Medicine in La Jolla, CA and has completed postgraduate studies in gynecology with Dr. Yitian Ni. She has been a wellness lecturer at college campuses and corporations, such as University of California San Diego, Chuao Chocolatier, and Qualcomm. The Financial News Network featured Susan on their "American Entrepreneur" segment and she has been interviewed by or written articles for New Body, Men's Guide to Fashion, Mature Health, and Mantra magazines. Her professional affiliations are with the American Association of Acupuncture and Oriental Medicine and California State Oriental Medical Association. She has also belonged to the National Sports Acupuncture Association, Aerobics and Fitness Association of America and the International Association of Yoga Therapists. Susan is passionate about teaching others how to be vital and healthy. She looks to empower her audience with personalized tools and techniques that can give everyone a new pathway to optimal health — one in which they are in full control. She currently lives with her husband and the family vizsla, Amber, in San Diego, CA. For more information, visit www.Handenergetics.com and www.VitalityFusion.com.

Online Press Kit: https://susanshane.onlinepresskit247.com

Website: https://handenergetics.com

Contact: Anita Jakab Kovacs, ibookinterviews2@gmail.com



The Athleisure Trend: A Mix of Fashion and Fitness

Jessie Garza

Creative Director

Visual Therapy

Sometimes a workout can feel more like a fashion show and a nice dinner out can look more like a SoulCycle class. Fashion and fitness are becoming increasingly intertwined as luxury athletic wear and "fit fashion" are dominating not just the gym but also the streets, our favorite restaurants, airplanes and even the office. Says Garza: "Athleisure has become a huge trend. Before, people were saving their nicer clothes for evening, but the fact that you can now add a tennis shoe or a sweatshirt to a look is a brilliant way to wear special things more often. There's more wearability with your high-end pieces."

Website: http://visual-therapy.com/blog/bios/

Contact: Jonathan Jordan, jj@jj-fit.com



Is Jussie Smollett's Career Permanently Damaged?

Ryan McCormick

Co-Founder

Goldman McCormick PR

Infuriating Chicago's mayor and police chief, prosecutors abruptly dropped all charges against Jussie Smollett after the "Empire" actor accused of faking a racist, anti-gay attack on himself agreed to let the city keep his $10,000 in bail. But he maintained his innocence and insisted he was attacked. Prosecutors said they still believe Smollett concocted the assault. McCormick, a reputation management expert, says: "Jussie Smollett's career is over -- there will be no comeback. In the court of public opinion, Smollett is guilty for orchestrating an attack on himself that could have potentially triggered civil unrest. An actor's marketability and value is largely based on their favorability perception in public. As of right now, Smollett is not in good graces with the masses. The March 20 episode of 'Empire' was the lowest rated in the series' history. If in the near future Smollett were to give a series of Oscar-deserving performances in any of his roles, could that shift public opinion? No. If Smollett were to run into a burning building and save children, kittens, and puppies, would that shift public opinion? No. In fact, I would bet that the first public reaction would be that Smollett probably set the fire himself. Smollett will always be known for and affiliated with his most recent brush with the law. His brand is toxic. Also, I imagine that fellow actors and studios would be very hesitant about hiring or working with Smollett at this point. Some may say Smollett is too much of a risk and liability. Why would they feel inclined to take an unnecessary chance?"

Website: www.goldmanmccormick.com

Contact: Ryan McCormick, ryan@goldmanmccormick.com



Top 5 Televised Trials of All Time

Vinnie Politan

Lead Anchor

Court TV

Politan shares his picks for the top five televised trials of all time: "1) The Casey Anthony Trial: This trial exposed how difficult it is to prove someone guilty beyond a reasonable doubt, even with overwhelming evidence. 2) The Jodi Arias Trial: The defendant took the stand for a month and the jury was able to evaluate her story vs. the actual truth. 3) The Scott Peterson Trial: Justice was served for the victims -- Laci, Conner and the family -- after months of torture and heartbreak. 4) The Anna Nicole Smith Death and Custody Battle: This trial/legal saga actually had a happy ending. Baby Dannielynn ended up with her father Larry Birkhead and has now lived a relatively normal life. 5) George Zimmerman: This trial created a national conversation about stand your ground and self-defense laws."

Politan is the lead anchor of the new Court TV. He is an EMMY® Award-winning legal journalist who was a popular face on the original Court TV, leading the network's coverage of the nation's most compelling trials and remaining in the anchor chair when it was rebranded as In Session on Court TV. A lawyer and former prosecutor, Politan has been covering the world of crime, trials and justice for over 20 years, also hosting legal and news programs on HLN, Sirius XM and, most recently, 1 the NBC affiliate in Atlanta. After making the transition from the courtroom to television, Politan covered trials involving Scott Peterson, Michael Jackson, Casey Anthony, Jodi Arias and the Trayvon Martin/George Zimmerman case, where Politan was the first to do a national interview with the parents of Trayvon Martin.

Contact: Mark Goldman, mark@goldmanmccormick.com



The Human Impact of Rescuing Animals

Carol Novello

President

Mutual Rescue

"When you think about all the things human beings are going through — depression, or anxiety, or grief, or addiction, or cancer — rescue animals can often help. We've hit upon a fundamental truth: saving shelter animals is as life changing for the person adopting as it is for the animal."

Novello is the founder of Mutual Rescue™, a national initiative that highlights the connection between people and pets in order to inspire and support life-saving efforts in communities across the nation and world. Mutual Rescue's first short film, "Eric & Peety," went viral around the globe and has been viewed more than 100 million times. A former senior software executive at Intuit, she earned her MBA from Harvard Business School and is proud to include two rescue cats in her family: Herbie and Bode. For more information, visit www.MutualRescue.org.

Online Press Kit: http://mutualrescue.onlinepresskit247.com

Website: www.MutualRescue.org

Contact: Klaudia Simon, ibookinterviews@gmail.com



How Will CBD Oil Affect Your Pet?

Allison Taylor

Vice President of Marketing

Receptra Naturals

"Irritated, excited, or nervous pets may find that CBD assists in establishing calm and focus by helping balance the fight-or-flight response they are experiencing, especially around storms or fireworks. For pets that are restless or show signs of discomfort, CBD may help put some pep in their step and increase mobility by reducing inflammation with powerful antioxidants. Note that some pets, like people, may take time to experience the full benefits of CBD."

Taylor is Vice President of Marketing at Receptra Naturals, a family-owned Colorado hemp CBD extract company dedicated to improving quality of life worldwide. She helped spearhead the company's Receptra Pets product line, as well as their charitable giving initiative, Receptra Gives. Receptra is committed to giving back to the communities they serve. Customers who purchase their high-quality, premium hemp CBD extract products help to support Receptra's nonprofit partners and charities of choice. They select organizations taking meaningful action to stand up for our environment, strengthen communities, and help farmers and their families. Allison holds a degree in Psychology from Vanderbilt University. She is mother to two college-aged boys and she lives in Denver, Colorado. Learn more at www.ReceptraNaturals.com.

Online Press Kit: https://receptranaturals.onlinepresskit247.com

Website: https://receptranaturals.com

Contact: Sarah Snyder, Sarah@WasabiPublicity.com

