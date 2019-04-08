ProfNet Experts Available on Personal Finance, More

NEW YORK, April 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Below are experts from the ProfNet network who are available to discuss timely issues in your coverage area.

Spring Savings: 5 Tips to Plant a Prosperous Future

Pamela Yellen

President

Bank On Yourself

"1) Weed Out Costly Savings Mistakes: Did you know that annual fees for managing 401(k)s and IRAs can eat up nearly 39 percent of an investor's entire life-long savings? Other common savings mistakes include letting your employer automatically invest your 401(k) contributions for you, overestimating the value of your employer's 401(k) match, and underestimating the hit of deferring taxes on such plans. 2) Grow a Rainy Day Fund: Everyone needs a rainy day fund to help weather the unexpected expenses that can uproot finances, but how to start? Use the 40/30/20/10 Savings Formula: Allocate 40 percent of your earnings toward household expenses, 30 percent for short-term savings (for things you may need in the next six months to a year), 20 percent for long-term savings (like an emergency fund or retirement fund), and 10 percent for things you want but don't necessarily need. Using this formula consistently can help you to quickly grow a healthy fund to help you weather times of financial drought. 3) Shine Sunlight on Savings Shortfalls: Americans depend heavily on employee and government sponsored savings plans such as 401(k)s and IRAs that invest in target dates and other mutual funds susceptible to high risk, volatility, and inflation. They may think this is a 'set it and forget it' approach, only to be shocked when they discover how little they are actually saving over the long haul. 4) Plant So You Can Harvest While You Grow: Another problem with 401(k) and IRA savings plans is the penalties and fees people face if they try to access their savings before age 59-1/2. Not all savings strategies have this drawback, however. The key is liquidity – putting your wealth in financial vehicles that allow you to access your money and pay yourself back while continuing to save for retirement. Only a few methods allow you to do this. 5) Sow Self-Sufficiency for All Seasons: The secret to growing wealth consistently is to put a substantial portion of your savings into assets that are not subject to the risks and volatility of stocks, mutual funds, real estate, and other investments."

Yellen is founder of Bank On Yourself, a financial investigator and the author of two New York Times best-selling books, including her latest, "The Bank On Yourself Revolution: Fire Your Banker, Bypass Wall Street, and Take Control of Your Own Financial Future." Pamela investigated more than 450 financial strategies seeking an alternative to the risk and volatility of stocks and other investments, which led her to a time-tested, predictable method of growing wealth now used by more than 500,000 Americans.

Online Press Kit: http://pamelayellen.onlinepresskit247.com

Website: https://www.bankonyourself.com

Contact: Jennifer Thomas, jennifer.wasabi10@gmail.com



Two Kinds of Money: Happy and Unhappy

Ken Honda

Author

"Happy Money makes people smile and feel loved and cared for deeply. It is in many ways an active form of love. Conversely, Unhappy Money is the kind of money you use begrudgingly. Money circulated in frustration, anger, sadness, and despair is Unhappy Money. If there are two kinds of money, then there are only two ways to deal with money. We are in a flow of either Happy Money or Unhappy Money. Depending on which flow you choose, your life and the outcomes in your life will vary. It is not how much you make or have that makes you have Happy Money or Unhappy Money; it is the energy in which your money is given and received that determines your flow. Whether you make a lot of money or very little, your money can be in either flow. Ultimately, it is your choice."

Honda, a money and happiness expert, is a best-selling self-development author in Japan, selling more than seven million books since 2001. His latest book is called "Happy Money: The Japanese Art of Making Peace with Your Money" (June 4, 2019, Simon & Schuster). Join the #HappyMoney movement by bestowing wishes of "Happy Money" on the next person you pay, or who pays you.

Honda studied law at Waseda University in Tokyo and entered the Japanese workforce as a business consultant and investor. His financial expertise comes from owning and managing several businesses, including an accounting company, a management consulting firm, and a venture capital corporation. His writings bridge the topics of finance and self-help, focusing on creating and generating personal wealth and happiness through deeper self-honesty. Honda provides ongoing support through mentoring programs, business seminars, therapeutic workshops, and correspondence courses. He is the first person from Japan to be voted into the Transformational Leadership Council, a group of personal and professional development leaders. He is fluent in Japanese and English; lived in Boston for two years; and currently resides in Tokyo, Japan.

Online Press Kit: https://kenhonda.onlinepresskit247.com

Websites: www.HappyMoneyMovement.com and www.KenHonda.tokyo

Contact: Sarah Snyder, Sarah@WasabiPublicity.com

****************

