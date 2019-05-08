ProfNet Experts Available on Pregnancy Discrimination, More

NEW YORK, May 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Below are experts from the ProfNet network who are available to discuss timely issues in your coverage area.

Amazon Pregnancy Discrimination Case

Beth Zoller, JD

Legal Editor

XpertHR

Zoller, an employment attorney/legal editor, can discuss the Amazon pregnancy discrimination case: "The recently filed claims against Amazon for pregnancy discrimination, harassment and failure to accommodate highlights some important lessons for employers when it comes to managing pregnant women in the workplace."

Zoller covers topics related to discrimination and harassment, diversity, employee privacy, employee handbooks and workplace conduct. She has been quoted in numerous publications, such as the Huffington Post, Inc., Fast Company and Business Insider. She has also been a guest on Wall Street Journal Radio and Dow Jones MarketWatch Radio and a speaker at conferences for Delaware SHRM, New York State SHRM and HR Houston. She holds a Juris Doctor degree from the Benjamin N. Cardozo School of Law. Prior to joining XpertHR, Zoller represented employers in a variety of employment-related matters involving discrimination and harassment claims, contract disputes, restrictive covenant and trade secret issues, and wage and hour disputes.

Blog: https://www.xperthr.com/blog/beth-zoller/

Contact: Beth Brody, beth@brodypr.com



America's Elder Law Issues 'A Game Changer'

Yale S. Hauptman, Esq.

Founding Partner

Hauptman & Hauptman, PC

"As 77 million Baby Boomers turn 65, the issues surrounding the aging process and long-term care is taking on a more important role in many Americans' lives. As the founder of Hauptman & Hauptman, it is my role to help families navigate the circuitous long-term care and Medicaid system. Ironically, it was my own grandmothers, Imma and Ma, who became my first two clients. Helping my family get good quality care for my aging grandmothers, managing both the long-term care process and the Medicaid program, ignited my over-arching passion to assist others in protecting their own loved ones."

Hauptman is a New Jersey and New York licensed attorney who has focused on elder, estate, and special needs law since 1995. He has personally helped thousands of families plan for the complicated and emotional journey through the long-term care process. Hauptman writes and speaks extensively on elder, estate and special needs law topics; has been featured in both local and national media; and has been quoted in print and digital media outlets. Additionally, he presents elder law topics to legal, financial, insurance and health care professional organizations, as well as to the general public. He is also a published author of an eldercare book entitled, "Be Nice To Me-I Pick Your Nursing Home." Hauptman teamed up with his partner and wife, Laurie A. Hauptman, Esq., and nationally acclaimed speaker and financial advisor, Don Quante, for his book, "Don't Go Broke in a Nursing Home", a consumer's real-life hands-on guide to long-term care, including Medicaid eligibility, veterans benefits, and new ways to "self-fund" your care without going broke. He earned his law degree from Albany Law School, Albany, N.Y.

Website: http://www.hauptmanlaw.com/

Contact: Amy Delman, amydelmanpr@verizon.net

