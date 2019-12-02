ProfNet Experts Available on Recharging Your Battery, A New Era In Gender Equality and Finding Career Happiness

NEW YORK, Dec. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Below are experts from the ProfNet network who are available to discuss timely issues in your coverage area.

Work Hard, Play Hard — REST Hard

A New Era In Gender Equality

Want to Love Your Career? Do YOU.

2019 Holiday Gift Guide for Journalists and Bloggers

Blog Profiles: Budgeting Blogs

Katy Kvalvik

Founder

Southwestern Empowerment

"Know yourself as a high performer and understand how to recharge your battery. Many people will find that being alone or with a loved one and doing something nonstrenuous or relaxing will help them feel rejuvenated and ready for their next busy season. Extreme extroverts, by contrast, may be recharged by spending time in social settings or in community with their friends and family. You need to know where you get energy and what drains you. Developing this type of self-awareness is key to self-management and, ultimately, to achieving a high-performance mindset."

Katy Kvalvik is the creator of the Harmony Method® – a blueprint for work-life harmony – and the founder of Southwestern Empowerment, a company that provides personal and professional development services to transform and inspire today's leaders. She has been inspiring women and men all over the world to be empowered, lead their best lives, and achieve optimal, lasting results since 2009. Katy is a graduate of UC Berkeley as well as a certified executive coach, board-certified health counselor, certified trainer of Neuro-Linguistic Programming (NLP), certified yoga instructor, and business mentor. She is an expert in advanced communication skills for high-stakes conversations and presentations, influence and negotiation, and leadership development.

Katy also speaks about integrative health, including stress reduction, gut health, chronic pain, and chronic fatigue. She has been featured at conferences such as Wisdom 2.0, Hive Global Leadership Conference, NAIFA Sales Conference, and the Wanderlust Festival circuit. Katy has worked with companies such as Hyperloop Transportation Technologies, Sony, American Express, Beach Body, Singularity University, and tech startups like VideoAmp, Pivot Bio, and MediGram, to name a few.

While she now works with executives, leaders, and creatives to help transform and inspire them to create a positive impact, achieve greater consciousness in their organizations, and maximize optimal business results, Katy previously served as a leader in the medical device industry. She is very aware of the challenges today's executives, entrepreneurs, and innovators face, which is why she has dedicated herself to helping and inspiring leaders all over the world. Visit www.SouthwesternEmpowerment.com and www.KatyKvalvik.com.

Online Press Kit: https://southwesternempowerment.onlinepresskit247.com

Website: http://www.southwestempowerment.com

Contact: Anita Jakab Kovacs, ibookinterviews2@gmail.com

Lisa Z. Lindahl

Inventor, artist, entrepreneur, author

Lisa Z. Lindahl

"The #MeToo movement is like the third wave of gender equality in this country. Women's stories need to be told by the women who lived them, and they need to be told in their messy truth."Lisa Z. Lindahl is an inventor, artist, entrepreneur, and author. Early in her career, Lisa invented the first sports bra because she started running, joining the fitness revolution of the late 1970s. More than 40 years later, nearly every woman owns at least one. Today, the invention of the sports bra is considered one of the primary factors in the remarkable rise of women athletes worldwide, leading to a shift in perspective of what is possible for women in all sectors. Her latest book highlights her journey and its impact on the world: "Unleash the Girls: The Untold Story of the Invention of the Sports Bra and How It Changed the World (& Me)." For more information, visit www.LisaLindahl.com.

Online Press Kit: LisaZLindahl.OnlinePressKit247.com

Website: www.LisaLindahl.com

Contact: Michelle Tennant, michelle@wasabipublicity.com

Veronica Vargas

Founder

Shaboo Prints

"If you followed the path of what society said would make you happy but now find yourself miserable, it's time to reignite your heart and make the next chapter lead to happiness and fulfillment."

Imagineer Veronica — aka Veronica Vargas — was a creative and whimsical child, but after decades of conformity she found herself struggling with dissatisfaction and a deep longing for fulfillment. In her forties, she returned to her childhood passions — drawing, writing, and playing — and established Shaboo Prints, a boutique lifestyle brand designing positive, feel-good products. Today, Veronica considers herself a social expressionist and entrepreneur on a mission to return millions of adults back to a wondrous world full of potential, play, and a knowing that expressing their real self is the whole point – i.e., finding their happy place!

An expert on play, imagination, and creativity, Veronica partnered with software company iGreet in 2019 to expand the experience of Shaboo's physical products with augmented reality.

Veronica received her bachelor's degree from California State University – Fullerton and her master's degree from Woodbury University. A breast cancer survivor, she loves reading, people-watching, being with family, traveling, connecting with friends, health, cooking and baking, creative writing, and doodling. Leading by example, Veronica is living a fulfilled life and sharing her mission-driven business in hopes of inspiring others to tap into their own happy place where they are free to live big and play hard. She resides in Pasadena, CA. Visit www.ShabooPrints.com.

Online Press Kit: VeronicaVargas.OnlinePressKit247.com

Website: www.ShabooPrints.com

Contact: Klaudia Simon, ibookinterviews@gmail.com

