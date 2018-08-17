ProfNet Experts Available on Scaling a Business, College Financing, More

NEW YORK, Aug. 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Below are experts from the ProfNet network who are available to discuss timely issues in your coverage area.

2 Must-Know Metrics for Any Business

4 Must-Haves for Scaling Your Business

The Average American Now Takes Less Vacation Time Than a Medieval Peasant

One in Three Parents Expect Kids to Save $10K for College -- But Haven't Told Them Yet

2 Must-Know Metrics for Any Business



Dave Woodward



Chief Revenue and Business Development Officer



ClickFunnels



"There are two metrics you must to know to create and scale any offer: CAC and ACV. CAC is your cost to acquire a customer. What is it actually costing you to get someone to be a buying customer? Spend less here than your ACV and you've got a homerun. ACV is your average cart value — the average amount customers spend when they purchase from you. To get this number, take your gross sales and divide by the number of customers. If this number is more than your CAC, then every marketing dollar you spend is making you money. Your customers are paying you to market to them."



Woodward is the Chief Revenue and Business Development Officer of ClickFunnels and host of the weekly ClickFunnels Podcast, Funnel Hacker Radio.



4 Must-Haves for Scaling Your Business



Allison Maslan



CEO, Founder



Pinnacle Global Network



"Scaling a high-growth company is an exciting adventure, but it can feel like drinking from a fire hose. Failure to make the right moves can result in lost customers, missed revenue opportunities, and the possibility of the business imploding altogether. Here are four pieces that must be in place to make your scaling venture a success: 1) Hire Forward: You must continually be attracting and retaining A players to lead your team, keep up with your customers' demands, and manage cash flow. 2) Systematize Everything: Scaling a company's operations requires all hands on deck and a tight ship when it comes to systems and processes. 3) Support Your Peeps: Create a passionate culture to keep everyone motivated and committed. When your employees are happy, they want to keep your customers happy. 4)Maintain the Customer Experience: It is one thing to be able to make customers feel great because you can wrap your arms around everything when your business is smaller. Keeping that same level of service as you grow is crucial to maintaining happy customers that want to come back again and again."



Maslan is the CEO and founder of Pinnacle Global Network, offering business mentorship and mastermind programs to established business owners who want to accelerate their growth, capitalize on their success, and balance it all with a meaningful life. She is also the author of two books: Amazon #1 bestseller "Blast Off!: The Surefire Success Plan to Launch Your Dreams into Reality", and her newest book "Scale or Fail: How to Build Your Dream Team, Explode Your Growth, and Let Your Business Soar" (October 2018, Wiley), which hit #1 on Amazon even before its release. For further high-impact support, watch Allison's free video series for business owners, "The Scale Blueprint" for Established Companies That Want to Multiply Their Growth.



The Average American Now Takes Less Vacation Time Than a Medieval Peasant



Dr. John Huber



Chairman



Mainstream Mental Health



The average American takes less vacation time than a medieval peasant, with many American workers working through vacation, Business Insider reports. During periods of high wages, such as 14th-century England, peasants worked no more than 150 days a year. Overworking can lead to depression, deteriorating health, and reduced productivity. Dr. Huber is available to share the mental health benefits of vacation: "1) Traveling relieves stress: While packing your bags or coordinating flights can be a bit of a hassle, traveling has been scientifically proven to dramatically lower stress levels in all other aspects. 2) It helps improve your mental clarity: Visiting somewhere where you feel excited and nervous at the same time can help you sharpen up mentally and emotionally. 3) Traveling lowers risk of depression: Millions of people struggle with depression on a regular basis, and it's not uncommon for doctors to overprescribe medication for depression. 4) It can positively change your personality: As mentioned earlier, traveling to unknown territory can often push you out of your comfort zone. Travel forces you to be more open, to ask questions, and to socialize with others."



Dr. Huber is the chairman for Mainstream Mental Health, a non-profit organization that brings lasting and positive change to the lives of individuals that suffer from mental health issues. A mental health professional for more than 20 years, Dr. Huber is a clinical forensic psychologist and a practitioner with privileges at two long-term acute-care hospitals. He has appeared on more than 300 top-tier radio shows and 30 national television programs, is Law Newz's go-to clinical psychologist and appears regularly on "America Trends" national television show. He is also the host of "Mainstream Mental Health Radio," which is heard nationwide and features interviews with today's top mental health professionals.



One in Three Parents Expect Kids to Save $10K for College -- But Haven't Told Them Yet



Melissa Ridolfi



Vice President of Retirement and College Products



Fidelity



"As the cost of admission rises for college-bound kids, it becomes even more important for families to get in sync to meet their college savings goals. To cope with this, some parents are asking their kids to chip in -- to the tune of $10K -- but they aren't telling them until their sophomore year in high school. Without adequate time to save, kids may struggle to meet their parents' expectations. By setting goals and having conversations earlier, parents can help their kids become better equipped to pick up some of the tab when the tuition bill arrives."



Ridolfi and other Fidelity executives are available to discuss Fidelity Investments' 2018 College Savings Indicator Study (to be released Thursday, Aug. 23), which analyzed the financial preparedness for college of 1,899 families nationwide with college-bound children. They can also discuss how parents can set their kids up for success by setting early expectations of how much their child should be saving for college.



