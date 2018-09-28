ProfNet Experts Available on Sexual Assault, Side Effects of Technology

NEW YORK, Oct. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Below are experts from the ProfNet network who are available to discuss timely issues in your coverage area.

The Challenges Facing Sexual Assault Victims

How to Combat the Side Effects of Digital Technology

What Blockchain Could Mean for the Future of Journalism

A Great Responsibility: News Literacy in the Digital Age

Blog Profiles: Home Decor Blogs

The Challenges Facing Sexual Assault Victims

Shana Maier

Associate Professor of Criminal Justice

Widener University

Maier is available to talk about the sexual assault allegations against Judge Brett Kavanaugh. She is an expert on rape victim investigations and can speak to the challenges victims face in navigating the system. She also can speak to the effect the Kavanaugh allegations and the Bill Cosby sentencing are having on sexual assault reporting nationwide: "The downside is that the Kavanaugh allegations are triggering people, but the good side is that people are getting sick of being quiet about it, and are reaching out for services."

Website: www.widener.edu

Contact: Jessica Reyes, jmreyes@widener.edu



How to Combat the Side Effects of Digital Technology

Rod Wallace, PhD

Business Strategist, Economist

"As a society, we can't turn off technology. We need to come together with our technology turned on. As a parent, I feel worried. This society must support me in my old age -- and I will pass it on to my children. I must ask, 'How can we survive?' How can we manage the unintended consequences of D-Tech? We can survive -- and, in fact, flourish -- by changing our approach to collaboration. Technology does not solve problems. People solve problems. And we solve problems most effectively when we work together. Thus, our collaborative approaches must withstand the rigors of today's D-Tech driven complexity."

As digital technology adds complexity and benefits to our world, the same powerful technology that promises solutions to society's ills is unleashing devastating consequences across American culture, government, and economy. Wallace, a business strategist, economist, and sought-after speaker, helps us understand and solve these problems. He is a Fulbright Fellow and recent TedX speaker who has worked with a leading economic historian; led multi-organization, billion-dollar challenges; and partnered with a Silicon Valley pioneer to explore the impact of artificial intelligence on society. He offers his unique blend of expertise and a mission to energize organizations to deliver profit and make a difference. His new book, "Drowning in Potential: How American Society Can Survive Digital Technology," shares insights, strategies, and tools for overcoming American society's most pressing issues while benefitting those fixing the problems. In six hard-hitting chapters backed by in-depth-analysis and more than 60 diagrams and illustrations, Wallace offers a thought-provoking bird's-eye view of American society today and a plan of action for creating a future in which our children can prosper.

Wallace is available to discuss: 1) Digital Technology and Society: digital technology and the complexity it creates are increasing problems in our society and industries like food, healthcare, education, and housing; 2) Vision Beyond the Bottom Line: Wallace explains his strategic approach to expanding business profit while collaborating across organizations to solve society's biggest challenges, including those caused by technology. (Wallace presented this approach in his TedX Talk on September 27, 2018); 3) Few Successful Societies: Over the past thousand years, some societies have overcome the unintended consequences of new technologies, while most have not; 4) From Resource Allocation to Decision Coordination: As the central economic problem shifts, and we make insufficient corresponding adjustment to economic measurement, analysis, and operation, our societal systems are breaking down.

Website: www.rodwallacephd.com

Contact: Penny Sansevieri, authorservices@amarketingexpert.com

WHAT BLOCKCHAIN COULD MEAN FOR THE FUTURE OF JOURNALISM. The digital era has utterly changed the way readers interact with the news. Traditional news outlets struggle to remain relevant as the media sector's influence is refocused online. Journalism in the U.S. faces a number of challenges that blockchain technology has the potential to address and possibly solve -- if the technology actually can achieve what it promises: https://prn.to/2NpLFto

A GREAT RESPONSIBILITY: NEWS LITERACY IN THE DIGITAL AGE. Reading news online sometimes feels like stepping into a house of mirrors. It's easy to fall for something you thought was real, only to end up walking right into a wall. In fact, according to the 2018 Edelman Trust Barometer, 63 percent of people in the U.S. have trouble telling the difference between real and fake news. Fostering higher levels of news literacy is one way to do that: https://prn.to/2BVY71Q

BLOG PROFILES: HOME DECOR BLOGS. Each week, PR Newswire's Audience Relations team selects an industry/subject and profiles a handful of sites that do a good job with promoting and contributing to the conversation. This week, they look at a few home décor blogs: https://prn.to/2BVx86J

