ProfNet Experts Available on Shutdown's Effect on Economy, NYC Right to Disconnect Bill, More

Effects of the Shutdown on the Economy

Nathaniel Cline

Economist and Professor

University of Redlands

"The shutdown has large economic effects both directly -- due to unpaid contractors, employees, and beneficiaries -- and indirectly because of the money these people would have spent. It also very obviously increases recession risk, but won't likely cause a recession on its own. More than the economic costs, though, are the human costs -- employees who face defaults, evictions and higher health risks as a result of lost income."

Cline is available to discuss the effects of the shutdown on the economy, U.S. macroeconomy, Bitcoin and cryptocurrency, Consumer Price Index, international finance and economic history. He is the co-author, along with Nathan Perry, of "What Caused the Great Inflation Moderation in the US? A Post-Keynesian View" (2016).

Bio: https://www.redlands.edu/study/schools-and-centers/college-of-arts-and-sciences/undergraduate-studies/economics/meet-our-department/nathaniel-cline/

Contact: Jennifer Dobbs, jennifer_dobbs@redlands.edu

NYC 'Right to Disconnect' Bill

Dr. Liuba Belkin

Associate Professor of Management

Lehigh University

New York City Councilman Rafael L. Espinal Jr. has introduced a "Right to Disconnect" bill that would make it illegal for private employers in NYC with 10 or more employees to require their workers to check and respond to electronic communications during non-work hours. The City Council Committee on Consumer Affairs is holding hearings on the bill, which is based on a "Right to Disconnect" law passed in France in 2017.

Dr. Belkin researches the impact of round-the-clock emails on employees' well-being and the quality of their personal relationships. In "Killing Me Softly: Electronic Communications Monitoring and Employee and Spouse Well-Being," she reported that such expectations are "an insidious stressor that not only increases employee anxiety, decreases their relationship satisfaction and has detrimental effects on employee health, but also that it negatively affects partner health and marital satisfaction perceptions." Belkin co-authored the 2018 article with William Becker and Sarah Tuskey of Virginia Tech and Samantha A. Conroy of Colorado State University. The research builds upon earlier work by the researchers that examined organizational expectations to monitor email and its effects on employees' ability to detach from work, emotional exhaustion and work-family balance perceptions. That study, "Exhausted, But Unable to Disconnect: The Impact of Email-Related Organizational Expectations on Work-Family Balance," from 2017 was the first to identify email-related expectations as a job stressor.

Bio: https://cbe.lehigh.edu/faculty-research/faculty/management/liuba-belkin

Contact: Amy White, abw210@lehigh.edu

The Role Women Play in Super Bowl Ads

Dr. Kristin J. Lieb

Associate Professor, Marketing and Communication; Author

Emerson College

Dr. Lieb is available to discuss and analyze the roles women play in the ads presented during the Super Bowl, and why companies and organizations use these images to sell their products: "Brands build narratives. Entertainment brands in general (particularly anything involving music and musicians) use representations of gender, sexuality and, increasingly, race, through brands and branding."

Dr. Lieb's research interests include entertainment marketing and brand management, and she frequently speaks on the role of women in pop music and entertainment. She is the author of "Gender, Branding, and The Modern Music Industry: The Social Construction of Female Popular Music Stars," published by Routledge. She also authored the recent article, "2018 Is the Year of the Queer Woman Pop Star."

Website: www.emerson.edu

Contact: Michelle Gaseau, michelle_gaseau@emerson.edu



Bitcoin Losses and Tax Liability

Victor Jaramillo

Member, Tax Attorney

Caplin & Drysdale, Chartered

Washington, DC

On Bitcoin Losses: "The people who are suffering right now are people who were buying at the end of last year, when Bitcoin was shooting up past five thousand, seven thousand, fifteen thousand. If you invested two years ago, you're still in the green. Given crypto's general trajectory, though, even those who haven't lost money might be thinking of selling their holdings. Those hoping to minimize their tax liability can offset those gains by selling other assets that have dropped in value. It's also possible to donate bitcoin, just as one might donate appreciated stock— but your recipient would need to be technically able to accept the donation.

Jaramillo advises multinational corporations, financial institutions, and individual clients on a broad range of tax matters, including tax controversies, risk management and international compliance, and cross-border structuring. He also utilizes his Spanish fluency to advise Spanish-speaking clients. His major areas of practice include subpart F, tax treaty issues and competent authority proceedings, FATCA entity classification and compliance, withholding and information reporting, financial products, and individual compliance. Jaramillo also advises on the international tax issues of high-net-worth clients with respect to pre-immigration and structuring cross-border investments. He has extensive experience advising both U.S. taxpayers and individuals living abroad with undisclosed foreign assets on U.S. tax compliance issues, especially those with foreign business and trust interests.

Website: http://www.capdale.com/

Contact: Adam Fauerbach, adam.fauerbach@kglobal.com

