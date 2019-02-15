ProfNet Experts Available on State of Banks in 2019, Green New Deal

NEW YORK, Feb. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Below are experts from the ProfNet network who are available to discuss timely issues in your coverage area.

How Bankers Will Battle for Customers in 2019

Steve DuPerrieu

Vice President of Product Management

Computer Services, Inc. (CSI)

"Customer acquisition is the name of the game, and it's a battlefield out there. Automated online account-opening solutions are a strong vehicle to both increase banks' customer base and solidify existing account relationships through cross-sales. Elsewhere, bankers are dead-on in naming loans as the most important channel for acquiring customers in 2019. The market is quite favorable, despite rising interest rates. However, without a solid presence in digital lending, you'll likely miss this opportunity."

DuPerrieu is available to discuss customer acquisition in the banking industry, as well as the results of a recent CSI poll of banking executives across the country. The poll uncovered strategies and issues bankers believe will most affect the financial sector in the year ahead and how they plan to exceed customer expectations in 2019. Among the stats uncovered: 44% of bankers are adding self-service options like online account opening; 39% of bankers recognized loans as the most important channel for attracting new customers in 2019; 32% of bankers see self-service account opening as essential for attracting new customers in 2019. For the complete research highlighting bankers' strategies surrounding cybersecurity, compliance, digital banking and lending, read the full executive report.

Contact: Phil Roulier, phil.roulier@csiweb.com

Green New Deal Counterpoint

John Tintera

President

Texas Alliance of Energy Producers

"Hydrocarbons will continue to remain a vital part of all domestic and worldwide energy solutions. America must reject any political trend, deal, or social philosophy that threatens our national security, which is built on our energy independence."

Based in Austin, Tintera is a regulatory expert and licensed geologist (Texas #325) with a thorough knowledge of virtually all facets of upstream oil and gas exploration, production and transportation, including conventional and unconventional reservoirs. He is a former executive director and 22-year veteran of the Railroad Commission of Texas, which is considered the premier oilfield regulator in the nation. While there, he oversaw the entire regulatory process, from drilling permits to compliance inspections, oil spill response, pollution remediation, and pipeline transportation.

Website: https://www.texasalliance.org

Contact: Chandra Hosek, chandra@h2comms.com

