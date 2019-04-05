ProfNet Experts Available on Stress Awareness Month, Environment, More

NEW YORK, April 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Below are experts from the ProfNet network who are available to discuss timely issues in your coverage area.

Jesse Daystar, Ph.D.

Chief Sustainability Officer

Cotton Incorporated

At a time when consumers and businesses are saying 'no thanks' to straws and other single-use plastic items, one everyday item is silently adding microplastics to our streams, rivers and oceans every time we wash it. And it's not going away. This Earth Day, Dr. Daystar is available to speak on how consumers can avoid this silent contributor to ocean plastic or anything related to sustainability and how clothing choices are impacting the environment. Says Dr. Daystar: "Synthetic garments (like that polyester shirt you wear to the gym) can shed microplastics into our water supply when washed. Even worse, studies show these microplastics don't break down as rapidly as natural fibers. While cotton sheds microfiber too, they are cellulosic fibers (not plastic) that break down in water and on land. It's time for consumers to pay attention, and some are."

Dr. Daystar is available to discuss: 1) Fashion with a conscience: What does eco-friendly really mean on a clothing label? Should I always pick organic? He is a sustainability expert who can decipher fact vs. fiction and concisely speak to the measurements of eco-conscience choices. 2) Global impact of synthetic fibers: There's something in the water and soil! And it's microplastics shed from laundering synthetic apparel or decomposing in landfills. Dr. Daystar can break down the global impact of fiber content for apparel and home. 3) Cotton industry sustainability goals: From growers to researchers, the cotton industry is making strides for the sustainability of the natural fiber. Dr. Daystar can share what to expect from the industry's commitment -- and why. Throughout his career, Dr. Daystar has led research and consulting efforts in aspects of product sustainability, biomaterials, biochemicals, and bioenergy focused on identifying environmental tradeoffs, environmental and technical risks, and environmental impacts. This research and consulting has produced publications, sustainability and chemical engineering tools, and certifications for clients including Argonne National Laboratory, the USDA, DOE, Eastman Chemical and Piedmont biofuels. He has also co-authored two reports to the United States Congress quantifying the economic and environmental impacts of the bioproducts industry in the United States.

Website: www.cottoninc.com

Contact: Caleb Fernandez, caleb.fernandez@fleishman.com



Julie Potiker

Author, Mindfulness Expert

Mindful Methods for Life

Potiker offers these five mindfulness tips: "1) Up your meditation practice: Try 10 minutes twice a day. Or 20 minutes twice a day if you can make time. Look for guided meditations on Insight Timer or the free Balanced Mind podcast on iTunes. Mix it up so that your mind is relaxing into the practice. 2) Take self-compassion breaks throughout the day: Place your hand on your heart or where you find it most soothing. Acknowledge what's going on. For instance, say to yourself, 'This is a moment of suffering; this is hard.' Then connect yourself to the multitudes of humanity that are also suffering, knowing in your bones that you are not alone in your existential angst. Then tell yourself something helpful. My mom used to say, 'This too shall pass.' I tend to say, 'You're going to be okay,' or something along those lines. 3) Ground yourself through the soles of your feet: No kidding; put your feet on the ground and send your attention down to the soles of your feet. How do they feel? Are you in socks and shoes? Barefoot? Cold or warm? Moist or dry? The act of doing this breaks the discursive loop of thoughts and emotions. 4) Don't bathe in the bad news: Try to stay away from television news or video news. You can read or listen to the news so you have an idea of what's going on, but stay away from graphic visuals. 5) Take time to laugh: Watch comedy (but not political satire if it gets you activated). Any funny movies from the Marx Brothers, Mel Brooks, or Woody Allen are good bets for getting you laughing. Laughter really is good medicine!"

Potiker, an author and mindfulness expert, is an attorney who began her serious study and investigation of mindfulness after graduating from the Mindfulness-Based Stress Reduction program at the University of California, San Diego. She was trained by Kristin Neff, Christopher Germer and UCSD as a Mindful Self-Compassion Teacher. She went on to study with Rick Hanson, becoming a graduate of his Positive Neuroplasticity Training Professional Course. Potiker also completed Brené Brown's Living Brave Semester. Now, she shares these and other mindfulness techniques with the world through her Mindful Methods for Life trainings and her new book: "Life Falls Apart, but You Don't Have To: Mindful Methods for Staying Calm In the Midst of Chaos." She holds a B.G.S. from the University of Michigan and a J.D. from George Washington University.

Online Press Kit: www.JuliePotiker.OnlinePressKit247.com

Website: www.MindfulMethodsForLife.com

Contact: Jennifer Thomas, jennifer.wasabi10@gmail.com



Dr. Bradley Nelson

Holistic Physician and Author

Dr. Nelson offers these stress-reducing tips: "1) Control what is in you. Eat healthy, live whole foods. The shorter the time from tree to tasting, from ground to gourmet, the more positive energy you will receive. 2) Control what is around you. Stay away from chronically toxic people and situations. Stay off of negative social media. 3) Eliminate clutter, physical and spiritual. Clean lines and open spaces in your living area can provide calmness and serenity. Purge yourself of emotional clutter like trapped emotions. 4) Literally 'ground' yourself. This concept is also known as 'earthing.' You know that great feeling you have after a day at the beach? That is about more than a day of relaxation. Standing or walking in bare feet in grass, sand, or even on a concrete surface that is immediately above the soil can rid your body of ever-so-damaging negative energy. 5) Embrace joy. As they say, 'laughter is the best medicine.' Share random hugs and smiles. Think about all you have to be grateful for and share that gratitude. Keep negative energy at bay with positive thoughts and acts. 6) Slow down and love the little things. Humans have adopted the rat race as a way of life, and it need not be that way. There is nothing and no one more important than YOU. Make sure you have sufficient alone time and use it to enjoy what makes you content. A walk in the woods, smelling fresh-cut grass, watching children play, a day of reading -- the possibilities are endless."

Dr. Nelson, a veteran holistic physician, is one of the world's foremost experts in the emerging fields of bioenergetic medicine and energy psychology. He has certified thousands of practitioners worldwide to help people overcome unresolved anger, depression, anxiety, loneliness and other negative emotions and the physical symptoms associated them. His bestselling book, "The Emotion Code," provides step-by-step instructions for working with the body's healing power. A newly revised and expanded edition of "The Emotion Code" is coming May 7, 2019, from St. Martin's Press. For more information and a free Emotion Code Starter Kit, visit www.emotioncodegift.com.

Online Press Kit: http://drbradleynelson.onlinepresskit247.com

Websites: www.DrBradleyNelson.com and www.DiscoverHealing.com

Contact: Jennifer Thomas, jennifer.wasabi10@gmail.com

Dr. John Huber

Chairman

Mainstream Mental Health

According to a recent study from the University of Granada, frequent use of self-deprecating humor has been linked to a better overall psychological wellbeing. When you hear someone making fun of themselves, you would usually assume that they're doing so to conceal their insecurities. However, the study found that the opposite may be the case -- that making yourself the butt of your jokes actually demonstrates greater levels of happiness and self-assurance. Says Dr. Huber: "When an individual can joke about themselves, they are taking away the power of being hurt from another who would cast them with vulgarities. Life can be pleasant or painful, and we are constantly responding internally to our external reality. If we make the conscious choice to laugh at every possible measure, we can transform logically intended painful external stimuli into internal peaceful stimuli. People who do this tend to be happier, and with happiness comes tranquilly and improved psychological well-being."

Dr. Huber is the chairman for Mainstream Mental Health, a nonprofit organization that brings lasting and positive change to the lives of individuals that suffer from mental health issues. A mental health professional for more than 20 years, Dr. Huber is a clinical forensic psychologist and a practitioner with privileges at two long-term acute-care hospitals. He has appeared on more than 300 top-tier radio shows and 30 national television programs, and is the host of "Mainstream Mental Health Radio," which is heard nationwide and features interviews with today's top mental health professionals.

Website: www.mainstreammentalhealth.org

TV Clip: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qE5d3daJnAQ

Contact: Ryan McCormick, ryan@goldmanmccormick.com

