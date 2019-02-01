ProfNet Experts Available on Super Bowl Ads, Keto Diet, Mental Health

NEW YORK, Feb. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Below are experts from the ProfNet network who are available to discuss timely issues in your coverage area.

Effective Social Messaging in Super Bowl Ads

The Role Women Play in Super Bowl Ads

Why Keto Is Not For Everyone

How to Manage Seasonal Affective Disorder This Winter

What Is the 'Biofield'?

Freedom Forum and Newseum: Shaping Conversations Around Sexual Harassment and Discrimination

Breaking Down Barriers: Why Social Publishing Matters

Blogger Conferences: Top Events to Attend in February

Henry C. Boyd

Clinical Professor of Marketing, Robert H. Smith School of Business

University of Maryland

"The Super Bowl telecast brings a rare opportunity to reach consumers when they're not avoiding commercials -- a common behavior. This means reward outweighs backlash risk from social messaging in Super Bowl commercials. For advertisers, making a spot that's inspirational, on top of entertaining, is difficult but icing on the cake. To get there, the advertisers approach their spots as mini plays or mini dramas. And each of the following elements should positively stand out: the actors' traits, the actors' interactions, the dialogue, the delivery of the lines and the setting. You check all those boxes in your mind's eye and you have achieved verisimilitude – you have the viewer buying in. That's a big win. The 2017 Audi 'Daughter' spot exemplified this by delivering inspiration through a glimpse of the future. And that vision -- about equal opportunity irrespective of one's gender as portrayed between the father and daughter -- is relatable and subsequently inspiring to a large segment of viewers."

A licensed attorney and expert in consumer behavior, Boyd has consulted for brands including the NFL, Verizon and Progressive Insurance, which tapped him to help create its marketing campaign targeting Super Bowl 50 viewers.

Expert Contact: hboyd@rhsmith.umd.edu

PR Contact: Greg Muraski, gmuraski@rhsmith.umd.edu



Dr. Kristin J. Lieb

Associate Professor, Marketing and Communication; Author

Emerson College

Dr. Lieb is available to discuss and analyze the roles women play in the ads presented during the Super Bowl, and why companies and organizations use these images to sell their products: "Brands build narratives. Entertainment brands in general (particularly anything involving music and musicians) use representations of gender, sexuality and, increasingly, race, through brands and branding."

Dr. Lieb's research interests include entertainment marketing and brand management, and she frequently speaks on the role of women in pop music and entertainment. She is the author of "Gender, Branding, and The Modern Music Industry: The Social Construction of Female Popular Music Stars," published by Routledge. She also authored the recent article, "2018 Is the Year of the Queer Woman Pop Star."

Website: www.emerson.edu

Contact: Michelle Gaseau, michelle_gaseau@emerson.edu



Ann Louise Gittleman, PhD, CNS

Author

"It is truly inspiring to see the celebrities and doctors we admire have such dramatic weight loss results with the Keto diet, but from 'Keto Flu' to kidney stones and even pancreatitis, some people are finding the Keto diet is not the 'one size fits all' weight-loss plan they thought it was. The Keto diet was originally developed in the 1920s as a medical treatment for children with a seizure disorder. Keto works by switching your body from burning sugar and carbs as fuel to using fats as its primary energy source, with a 75% fat, 20% protein, and mere 5% carbs diet. The high amount of fats required for your body to go into ketosis and extreme fat-burning mode is not right for everyone."

Dr. Gittleman says you should be especially wary of the Keto diet if you: have a history of pancreatitis or high triglycerides; have gallbladder disease or no longer have a gallbladder; have low blood pressure (hypotension); have kidney disease or a history of kidney failure; have multiple nutrient deficiencies or have had weight-loss surgery; have tumors in your abdomen or liver; have low gastric motility; have known genetic conditions, from birth, that can't tolerate ketosis.

Dr. Gittleman ("The First Lady of Nutrition"), is the New York Times bestselling author of the new book, "Radical Metabolism: A Powerful New Plan to Blast Fat and Reignite Your Energy in Just 21 Days." She is a multi-award-winning author of 30 books on weight loss, diet and detox, women's health, men's health, perimenopause, menopause, beauty and the environment.

Contact: Mark Goldman, mark@goldmanmccormick.com

Dr. John Huber

Chairman

Mainstream Mental Health

"Lack of sunlight and bitter cold temperatures over a prolonged period of time can cause Seasonal Affective Disorder. When our bodies are in discomfort, it impacts our mental state of well-being. This disorder can be challenging for some, especially those who already have depression tendencies. There are a number of ways to treat the symptoms of SAD, and one of them is to find ways to appreciate the good things about winter. If you cast off winter, that's 25% of the year that you're pledging to be less than happy. If winter is forcing you to be indoors more often, you can utilize that time to organize and do administrative work on your home. You can also use this time to catch up on your favorite TV series. Because of what you're doing with your time now, you'll be able to experience more outdoor activities in the spring and summer."

Dr. Huber is the chairman for Mainstream Mental Health, a non-profit organization that brings lasting and positive change to the lives of individuals that suffer from mental health issues. A mental health professional for more than 20 years, Dr. Huber is a clinical forensic psychologist and a practitioner with privileges at two long-term acute-care hospitals. He has appeared on more than 300 top-tier radio shows and 30 national television programs. He is also the host of "Mainstream Mental Health Radio," which is heard nationwide and features interviews with today's top mental health professionals.

Website: www.mainstreammentalhealth.org

TV Clip: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qE5d3daJnAQ

Contact: Ryan McCormick, ryan@goldmanmccormick.com



Dr. Shamini Jain

Clinical Psychologist, CEO

The Consciousness and Healing Initiative (CHI)

"The 'Biofield' refers to the interacting and interpenetrating fields of energy and information that tell us about and regulate our physical and emotional health. Some of the most well-known and easily measurable aspects of the biofield are electromagnetic, such as an EKG (electrocardiogram, recordings of the electrical signals in the heart) or EEG (electroencephalogram, recordings of the electrical activity in the brain). Other subtler aspects -- such as the 'vital force' energy of the body, sometimes called chi, qi, or prana -- are not as easily measured, yet are still used by many practitioners to stimulate whole-person healing… Given the needless suffering of hundreds of millions of people worldwide, as well as the billions of dollars spent in healthcare costs, it seems obvious that wider understandings of health and healing solutions are greatly needed. Understanding the biofield and how to work with it gives practitioners and patients a new, healing-focused path to reduce suffering."

Dr. Jain is a psychologist, scientist, and social entrepreneur. She is the founder and CEO of the Consciousness and Healing Initiative, a nonprofit collaborative accelerator that connects scientists, health practitioners, innovators, and social entrepreneurs to advance the science and practice of healing. She also serves as an assistant professor of psychiatry at the University of California, San Diego. Dr. Jain was trained in neuroscience at Columbia University and in clinical psychology and psychoneuroimmunology at UC San Diego. As illustrated in her TEDx talk, Dr. Jain has a natural gift for translating difficult scientific concepts into easily understandable, practical action steps. She has been featured on Gaia TV, Curious Minds with Deepak Chopra, the documentary "Vibration: The Symphony of Life," CNN, US News and World Report, Time, Prevention and more. Dr. Jain is on the board of directors of Greenheart International, Modern Spirit, and Leap Forward. In her free time, she enjoys spending time with her husband and two children at their home in Greer, S.C. You may also find her singing heavy metal! Her last musical project was as the lead singer for an Iron Maiden tribute band in San Diego, where she lived for 18 years.

Online Press Kit: https://shaminijain.onlinepresskit247.com

Websites: www.CHI.is and www.ShaminiJain.com

Contact: Sarah Snyder, Sarah@WasabiPublicity.com

