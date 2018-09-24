ProfNet Experts Available on 'Vaccine Court' Omnibus Autism Proceedings, Mueller Investigation, More

NEW YORK, Sept. 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Below are experts from the ProfNet network who are available to discuss timely issues in your coverage area. You can also submit a query to the hundreds of thousands of experts in our network – it's easy and free. Just fill out the query form to get started: http://prn.to/queryform

The 'Vaccine Court' Omnibus Autism Proceedings

Deputy AG Rod Rosenstein and the Mueller Investigation

Skip U.S. College Admissions and Study Abroad

John Adams and Ben Franklin Stood in Its Shadow

The 'Vaccine Court' Omnibus Autism Proceedings

Robert F. Kennedy, Jr.

Environmental Attorney, Author and Activist

The "Vaccine Court" Omnibus Autism Proceedings (OAP) are back in the news again. Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., is available to talk about allegations of Department of Justice (DOJ) fraud and obstruction of justice in the OAP. These acts led to the denial of justice and compensation to over 5,000 families who filed claims for vaccine-induced autism. Kennedy provided recently discovered evidence against DOJ lawyers to the Office of Inspector General (OIG) and Senate and House Judiciary Committees. Among the evidence is testimony by a leading neurologist that vaccines can cause autism in a susceptible sub-population. This testimony was used to hand down a multi-million-dollar settlement for vaccines causing autism in at least one "Vaccine Court" claim. But the same evidence by the same physician was consciously excluded by DOJ attorneys as evidence in the rest of the OAP cases. The expert witness has been silent until now.

Said Kennedy: "Congress created the National Vaccine Injury Compensation program to compensate the injured, not to create a federal program where dirty legal maneuvers are utilized to deny compensation. It is unethical for attorneys to consciously exclude evidence in any legal proceeding; it is grounds for disbarment and, potentially, criminal action. DOJ attorneys have committed fraud to deny Congress' promise to these families for rightful compensation and lifelong care for their injured children."

ProfNet Profile: http://www.profnetconnect.com/rfkjr

Contact: Laura Bono, Laura.Bono@ChildrensHealthDefense.org



Deputy AG Rod Rosenstein and the Mueller Investigation

Richard E Levy

JB Smith Distinguished Professor of Constitutional Law

University of Kansas

Levy can discuss Rod Rosenstein, his possible departure from the Department of Justice, statutes surrounding his replacement, the Mueller investigation, the 25th Amendment and related issues: "The resignation or removal of the deputy attorney general would severely test the rule of law in this country. Although such a step presents a number of important and difficult legal questions, the more significant questions are political – specifically, whether congressional Republicans will accept a Trump loyalist as his successor or take steps to protect the Mueller investigation."

Contact: Mike Krings, mkrings@ku.edu



Skip U.S. College Admissions and Study Abroad

Jennifer Viemont

Founder

Beyond the States

Top U.S. universities have incredibly low acceptance rates, with many below 20%. With such high competition among U.S. students, there must be a better solution -- and it's one most prospective college students and their families have probably never considered. With more than 300 schools in Europe offering over 1,700 full degree programs, taught in English, higher education outside the U.S. is the perfect answer. Says Viemont: "On average, international students would pay $7,000 per year to attend one of these schools. There are hundreds under $4,000 and even 50 that are tuition-free, making an entire degree less than a single year at a U.S. university. Cost is a major factor to consider, but so is the admissions process -- because, in Europe, there is a different philosophy about higher education and access to the opportunities it offers. Each school has its own set of admissions requirements. If you meet those requirements and there is room in the program, you are admitted. A number of other beneficial aspects include interesting internship opportunities in Europe, exposure to different cultures and languages, as well as the development and cultivation of soft skills."

Viemont is the founder of Beyond the States, a resource dedicated to providing students and families a single source of information about the 1700+ English-taught bachelor's degree programs in continental Europe. She is a known expert on this topic. She visits schools throughout Europe regularly and does not partner with any of them in order to provide firsthand and objective information. Her book, "College Beyond the States: European Schools That Will Change Your Life Without Breaking the Bank," the #1 ranked new release in College Guides on Amazon, published Sept. 4, 2018.

Website: https://beyondthestates.com

Contact: Penny Sansevieri, authorservices@amarketingexpert.com



John Adams and Ben Franklin Stood in Its Shadow

Brian W. Smith

Director, Treasurer

American Friends for the Preservation of Saint Germain des Prés

"The Treaty of Paris ending the Revolutionary War between Great Britain and the United States was signed on Rue Jacob, a mere stone's throw from the Church of Saint Germain des Prés. Ben Franklin, John Adams, and John Jay spent time here at a crucial time in American history, and the Church of Saint Germain des Prés is perhaps the area's defining structure."

Smith is an acknowledged expert in bank regulation and regulatory transactions involving complex, interindustry, or first impression issues, as well as payment systems/products and financial product development and distribution. He serves as director and treasurer of American Friends for the Preservation of Saint Germain des Prés and has more than 45 years of experience as a senior executive in an international financial services company, as a senior federal bank regulator and as a senior partner in a multinational law firm. During this period, he has been associated with many of the major developments in financial services. Smith is a graduate of Columbia University Graduate School of Business and St. John's University (BA and JD). He resides in Gulfstream, Fla.

Online Press Kit: http://preservesaintgermain.onlinepresskit247.com

Website: www.PreserveSaintGermain.org

Contact: Michelle Tennant, michelle@wasabipublicity.com

