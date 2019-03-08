ProfNet Experts Available on Veteran Suicide, Socialism, More

NEW YORK, March 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Below are experts from the ProfNet network who are available to discuss timely issues in your coverage area.

Veteran Suicide

Historical Perspective on Mueller Report

Ancient Stained-Glass Windows Bridge Two Cultures

New Poll Reveals Majority of American Millennials Embracing Socialism

Veteran Suicide

US (Ret.) Army Col. David Dodd

Director

Point 27

"I was happy to hear about the Executive Order signed by President Trump to create a Cabinet-level task force bringing in local and state resources to combat veteran suicide. Veteran Suicide is a topic close to my heart, and I long to help make a difference. A battle buddy's suicide rocked my world. I wish, more than anything, I would have seen it coming and done something. He was one of the toughest Soldiers I knew, and I took him everywhere I went in Afghanistan, Uzbekistan, Pakistan, and Iraq. If you had told me one of my Soldiers was going to commit suicide, I would have never guessed it would be Andy. To this day, I don't understand it. It has been a struggle to make peace with it. Many veterans carry physical, emotional, spiritual, and mental wounds so intensely painful they can't carry them alone, but they are not able to share them or ask for help. I believe letting Jesus reach down in that dark hole and pull them out is the best answer to veteran suicide."

Dodd is director of Point 27, a global nonprofit based in Atlanta. He commanded a battalion of the first troops deployed to Afghanistan following 9/11, and served four deployments and a post at The Pentagon.

ProfNet Profile: http://www.profnetconnect.com/daviddodd

Website: https://point27.org/

Contact: Marcia Davis, freelantzmedia@gmail.com



Historical Perspective on Mueller Report

Thomas Alan Schwartz

Professor of Political Science; Professor of European Studies

Vanderbilt University

Schwartz can provide a unique and historical perspective on the forthcoming Mueller report, including: details into historical efforts by the U.S. to influence elections abroad (including Russia); a look into U.S.-Russia relations over the past 20 years, and how our role in Ukraine influenced its coming to a head in 2016; parallels to evidence of past Russian election influence in 1968, depending on the Mueller report; additional context specific to the report findings. Says Schwartz: "Some of the context I would supply might be a little different from most. For one, there is some historical evidence of the Russians trying to influence past U.S. elections, especially in 1968. The efforts tended to be rather crude compared to some of their recent cyber approaches, but there might be parallels, depending on what Mueller reports."

Note: Schwartz is available via phone and/or satellite TV interview via an on-campus studio, open 24/7.

Bio: https://as.vanderbilt.edu/history/bio/thomas-schwartz

Contact: Spencer Turney, spencer.turney@vanderbilt.edu



Ancient Stained-Glass Windows Bridge Two Cultures

Brian W. Smith

Program Director, Treasurer

American Friends for the Preservation of Saint Germain des Prés

"In the mid-13th century, Paris was a leading force in expressive glass painting. Much of the beautiful stained glass from Paris' oldest church in Saint Germain des Prés was destroyed over the years, particularly during the French Revolution, but amazingly some panels remain intact. Stained-glass aficionados and lovers of historical artwork, architecture, and iconic religious works have been fortunate enough to see two of the ancient French church's stained-glass windows right here in the United States, at the Met and the Walters museums… French or American, these ancient pieces of our shared human history are nothing less than inspiring."

Smith is an acknowledged expert in bank regulation and regulatory transactions involving complex, interindustry, or first impression issues as well as payment systems/products and financial product development and distribution. He serves as director and treasurer of American Friends for the Preservation of Saint Germain des Prés and has over 45 years of experience as a senior executive in an international financial services company, as a senior federal bank regulator, and as a senior partner in a multinational law firm. During this period, he has been associated with many of the major developments in financial services. He is a graduate of Columbia University Graduate School of Business and St. John's University (BA and JD). He resides in Gulfstream, Fla.

Online Press Kit: http://preservesaintgermain.onlinepresskit247.com

Website: www.PreserveSaintGermain.org

Contact: Klaudia Simon, ibookinterviews@gmail.com



New Poll Reveals Majority of American Millennials Embracing Socialism

Dr. John Huber

Chairman

Mainstream Mental Health

Generation Z has a more positive view of the word "socialism" than previous generations, and -- along with Millennials -- are more likely to embrace socialistic policies and principles than past generations, according to a new Harris Poll given exclusively to Axios. Dr. Huber says, "Socialism, communism, and fascism are all common bonded by the idea of the collective being more important than the individual. All three 'isms' are against the fundamental principals for which America was founded upon. How did things get to this point? Speculation aside, we should examine how ideals and beliefs have sustained their longevity in other cultures. Normally, one or more elders are entrusted to teach the principles, ideals, history and skills of their tribe to the youth. These elders are often highly regarded and are seen as wise. It's not just teaching the youth and others about the cultural identity of the tribe, it's getting individuals excited and passion about the cultural identity of the tribe. Who are some of the key American elders that we have entrusted to teach the youth about our cultural ideals and identity? If you didn't have an immediate answer to that question, then you can imagine that American Millennials don't have one either. People are impacted by and learn from their parents, teachers, peers, and the media they consume. If a person is not deeply rooted in individualism and a freedom-conscious mindset, and if the majority of their spheres of influence are extolling the virtues of communism, fascism, and socialism, how can we truly fault a person for developing an acceptance or affinity for these ideas?"

Dr. Huber is the chairman of Mainstream Mental Health, a non-profit organization that brings lasting and positive change to the lives of individuals that suffer from mental health issues. A mental health professional for more than 20 years, Dr. Huber is a clinical forensic psychologist and a practitioner with privileges at two long-term, acute-care hospitals. He has appeared on more than 300 top-tier radio shows and 30 national television programs, and is the host of "Mainstream Mental Health Radio," which is heard nationwide and features interviews with today's top mental health professionals.

TV clip: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qE5d3daJnAQ

Contact: Ryan McCormick, ryan@goldmanmccormick.com

