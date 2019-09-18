Profoto Launches C1 and C1 Plus Lights for Mobile Photography; Preorder at B&H
Photography News: As mobile photography continues to grow, Profoto has released a lineup of compact, portable and handheld lights, named the C1 and C1 Plus, that will help take smartphone photography to new dimensions.
NEW YORK, Sept. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- B&H Photo would like to share the announcement of the Profoto C1 and C1 Plus. These are studio lights that fit in the palm of your hand. Compatible with iPhone 7 and later via Bluetooth and the Profoto app, you can add impressive flash and continuous lighting effects to your mobile photography tool set. Users can point and shoot with automatic exposure and flash power based on the surrounding conditions, or engage manual mode for more control and freedom over power, exposure, and color temperature. This can all be done while snapping photos with your phone, making it incredibly easy to take awesome photos and then share them on social media.
Profoto C1 Mobile Studio Light
Key Features
- Small and Portable Studio Light
- Designed for the iPhone 7 and Later
- Adjustable Power up to 1600 Lumens
- Switch Between Auto and Manual Exposures
The standard Profoto C1 uses four warm and three cool LEDs to mimic color temperatures from 3000 to 6500K. It also outputs a maximum of 1600 lumens for up to 2,000 shots when used as a flash, or 280 lumens for up to 30 minutes when used as a continuous light. Its 1500mAh lithium-ion polymer battery can be recharged in 2 hours.
Profoto C1 Plus
The Profoto C1 Plus uses ten warm and ten cool LEDs to reproduce the same color temperature range, and also outputs a max of 4300 lumens for 2000 shots when used as a flash, or 280 lumens for up to 40 minutes of continuous light. It retains the 1500mAh battery, but gains a ¼"-20 thread for stand mounting. Another upgrade in the Plus is the addition of an AirTTL-compatible receiver. This means it can be easily integrated into an existing Profoto lighting kit or be used as an incredible compact light for a camera equipped with an Air Remote.
Part of painting your photos with light is the ability to shape that light. Both the C1 and C1 Plus have a magnetic mount for adding compatible color gels, grids, and domes. Profoto's Clic Dome diffuses light for a soft, crisp look with a smooth and natural falloff, while their Clic Grid 10° and Clic Grid 20° both help to reduce light spread, control stray light, and add contrast and drama to images.
Add color to your photos with Profoto's Clic Gel lineup, which is available as a quarter CTB, full CTO, half CTO, quarter CTO, half plus green, scarlet, jade, yellow, light lavender, blue, rose pink, and peacock blue. In addition to adding color, CTO, CTB, and Half Plus Green gels can also be used to better match ambient light.
Profoto also bundles some of its items together for greater convenience. Its Clic Creative Gel Kit combines the rose pink, peacock blue, and yellow gels, and the Clic Grid & Gel Kit is made up to the Clic Grid 20°, a full CTO gel, and a half CTO gel.
Profoto's domes, grids, and gels are all stackable, so they can be combined to create unique effects and additional colors. All in all, it is now easier for mobile photo enthusiasts and professionals to create a studio lighting setup on a much smaller scale, which also makes working with lighting in the field a much less daunting task.
Profoto C1 and Profoto C1 Plus | Hands-on Review
Learn More about Profoto C1 and C1 Plus Portable Mobile Studio Light at Explora Blog
