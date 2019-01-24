Profusa Named One of FierceMedTech's "Fierce 15" Companies To Watch

Profusa, an empowered health company, strives to enable individuals, clinicians, researchers and health data scientists to understand, and make informed decisions about their health and well-being like never before via its first-of-its-kind injectable biosensor platform technology. It is designed to continuously capture biochemical data so that people and their healthcare teams can monitor their health in real-time. The company's first clinical offering, the Lumee™ Oxygen Platform , is intended for continuous, real-time monitoring of tissue oxygen levels and addresses key concerns (foreign body response, data quality, usability and cost) associated with other available solutions aimed at capturing, analyzing and sharing continuous streams of personal health data.

"We are honored to be recognized as a 'Fierce 15' company," said Ben Hwang, PhD, CEO of Profusa. "We've created the technology that, for the first time, gives you medical-grade, high-value information but in a way that anyone can access and benefit from. We look forward to continuing towards our mission of making the invaluable data and insights embedded in a biochemical signature available to everyone, anytime and anywhere – and to make healthcare a proactive, collaborative and informed experience."

The Fierce 15 celebrates the spirit of being "fierce" – championing innovation and creativity, even in the face of intense competition. Every year FierceMedTech evaluates hundreds of private companies from around the world for its annual Fierce 15 list, which is based on a variety of factors such as the strength of its technology, partnerships, venture backers and a competitive market position. This year's full list of winners can be viewed online here.

About FierceMedTech

FierceMedTech keeps biopharma executives, device developers, engineers, and researchers updated on the must-know news, trends and developments in medical technology. More than 90,000 top industry professionals rely on FierceMedTech for an insider briefing on the day's top stories.

About Profusa

Founded in San Francisco, Calif., Profusa is an empowered health company led by visionary scientific founders, an experienced management team and a world-class board of directors who share the long-term goal of improving health and well-being for patients worldwide. With its long-lasting, affordable biosensors and intelligent data platform, Profusa aims to provide people with a personalized biochemical signature rooted in data that clinicians trust and rely upon. These data may allow people to act as an active and educated participant alongside their care team and understand how their choices and decisions impact health and well-being, day-in and day-out. For more, visit https://profusa.com.

SOURCE Profusa, Inc.

