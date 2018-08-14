Profusa Recognized by Frost & Sullivan For Innovation in the Biochemical Sensors Market

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Profusa, a company dedicated to the development of tissue-integrating biosensors for the continuous monitoring of body chemistries, today announced it has been awarded Entrepreneurial Company of the Year in the Continuous Monitoring Biochemical Sensors Industry by Frost & Sullivan. Profusa's first clinical offering – the Profusa Lumee ™ Oxygen Platform, is designed for continuous, real-time monitoring of tissue oxygen and revolutionizes the management of certain chronic health conditions.

"Profusa is a true technology leader, leveraging its technical excellence and innovation to address unmet customer needs in the biochemical sensor-based medical application space," said Dr. Rajender Thusu, Industry Principal, Frost & Sullivan. "The company has gained tremendous credibility by developing an extremely sensitive hydrogel-based biosensor footprint for continuous monitoring. A solution at this scale is the only one on the market."

Each year, Frost & Sullivan's Entrepreneurial Company of the Year award recognizes companies that display true entrepreneurial spirit in creating innovative and potentially disruptive new services or solutions in specific markets. Frost & Sullivan awarded Profusa this honor because of its leading role in the development of real-time biosensors that provide unprecedented insights into overall health. The technology enables the development of bioengineered sensors that overcome the body's response to a foreign element and continuously transmit actionable data for personal and medical use.

The Lumee Oxygen Platform is CE Marked for use in the European Union and reports tissue oxygen levels at various regions of interest, both acutely and long-term. Potential applications include monitoring of compromised tissue, such as peripheral artery disease that results in the narrowing of blood vessels and reduced blood flow to the lower limbs; chronic wounds (diabetic ulcers, pressure sores) that do not heal properly; and reconstructive surgery. Profusa's sensor platform is also being leveraged to advance scientific research on topics including trauma management, physiology, diabetes technologies and sepsis.

"Since our inception, we've been dedicated to revolutionizing the management and utilization of personalized health data," said Ben Hwang, Ph.D., Profusa chairman and chief executive officer. "We are honored to be recognized as the recipient of the 2018 Entrepreneurial Company of the Year Award for our ongoing commitment to developing our innovative biosensors. In an industry growing at unprecedented rates, this award demonstrates the significant advancements Profusa has made and will continue to make in developing a new generation of biointegrated sensors."

Additional details on Profusa's award can be found here. The award follows Profusa's recent $45 million Series C round of financing and will further support efforts to advance the commercialization of its Lumee Oxygen Platform and accelerate the development of its transformative glucose biosensor technology.

Profusa is leading the development of bioengineered sensors that become one with the body to detect and continuously transmit actionable, medical-grade data of body chemistry for personal and medical use. Overcoming the foreign-body response to in-body monitoring for long-term use, its tissue-integrated biosensors open the door to accessing, connecting and applying body chemistry in unprecedented ways, transforming the management of personal health and disease.

Profusa's Lumee™ Oxygen Platform is CE Marked for sale in the EU for monitoring tissue-oxygen perfusion as a general indication. In the U.S., Lumee is an Investigational Device limited by U.S. law to Investigational Use. Profusa Inc. is a privately held company based in South San Francisco, Calif. Please visit profusa.com for more information.

Frost & Sullivan, the Growth Partnership Company, works in collaboration with clients to leverage visionary innovation that addresses the global challenges and related growth opportunities that will make or break today's market participants. For more than 50 years, we have been developing growth strategies for the global 1000, emerging businesses, the public sector, and the investment community. Contact us: Start the discussion .

