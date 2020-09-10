Progenabiome Finds SARS-CoV-2 in 100% of Infected Patients' Stools, New Data Suggests a Potential New Transmission Route

VENTURA, Calif., Sept. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Genetic sequencing research laboratory Progenabiome published findings on SARS-CoV-2 in fecal samples from symptomatic patients who tested positive for COVID-19.

Progenabiome is the first lab worldwide to provide this level of insight on the SARS-CoV-2 virus, its evolution and strains, based on data from the stools of patients. Its research in Gut Pathogens preprint shows COVID-19 mutations and suggests COVID-19 could be a gut infection.

The study by Progenabiome and the Centre for Digestive Diseases (CDD) in Sydney is the first collaboration between Dr. Sabine Hazan and Dr. Thomas Borody.

It demonstrated the following:

Fecal samples show SARS-Cov-2 infective virus in all nasopharyngeal positive patients using a more sensitive method There is potential for fecal-oral transmission Different mutations were found among those in which SARS-CoV-2 was detected by whole genome sequencing

Sabine Hazan, MD, CEO of Progenabiome and Ventura Clinical trials, has been a practicing gastroenterologist and clinical trials investigator for over 25 years. She has participated in over 150 clinical trials for the pharmaceutical and nutrition industries. Dr. Hazan launched Progenabiome in 2018 to investigate the role of the gut microbiome in various diseases and conditions.

Dr. Hazan says:

"Since the outbreak of COVID-19, I felt it was important to look at patient's stools because of the prevalence of ACE2 receptors in the GI tract. PCR testing by definition looks at and copies a small portion of genetic information; because of this, it only shows a segment of the virus which may or may not be significant. More importantly, it doesn't help guide the therapy.

Alternatively, whole genome sequencing provides a much more comprehensive view, allows us to better understand the virus and its various mutations, and it serves as a better diagnostic tool to assess evolution of this virus that may more accurately distinguish if the virus disappears after treatment."

Professor Borody, Australian triple therapy specialist and Director of CDD, is an internationally regarded physician with four FDA-approved drugs. He is best known for developing the triple therapy that cured patients with peptic ulcers saving over 18,000 lives in Australia and millions internationally.

Progenabiome specializes in clinical research of the microbiome and disease and launched its study on the role of the gut flora in COVID-19 in April 2020. Preliminary data shows interesting findings which the Ventura-based lab will publish in the near future.

Dr. Borody and Dr. Hazan are also using initial findings for various additional studies, including Phase 2 clinical trials in the US for COVID-19 therapies.

Gut Pathogens Preprint: www.researchsquare.com/article/rs-48863/v1

Strategically placed as a genetic sequencing lab, site, contract research organization (CRO), and now sponsor, Progenabiome has 42+ ongoing clinical trials related to immunity and disease with six COVID-19 studies validating testing, prophylaxis, and treatment protocols for the novel coronavirus.

