Progenabiome Welcomes Two New Board Members and Invites All to Malibu Microbiome Meeting Virtual Prelude

VENTURA, Calif., Aug. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Progenabiome, a Ventura-based genetic sequencing research lab, welcomes two new advisory board members: Sheldon Jordan, MD, and Alexander Bystritsky, MD, PhD. Progenabiome is dedicated to understanding the clinical implications of the microbiome. Owned and led by physicians, the lab works with a broad array of specialists to examine various fields of medicine in which dysbiosis could be the culprit of disease. Progenabiome will host the Malibu Microbiome Meeting (MMM) Virtual Prelude on August 22, 2020.

Dr. Jordan is a board certified neurologist considered a top doctor by Best Doctors in America, Who's Who, Global Edition, and Super Doctors. With private practices in Westwood and Santa Monica since 1981, Dr. Jordan's emphasis is on interventional pain management, neuroimaging, clinical neurophysiology and sports neurology.

Dr. Bystritsky is a Professor of Psychiatry and Biobehavioral Sciences in Jane and Terry Semel Institute for Neuroscience and Human Behavior, UCLA, where he directs the Anxiety Disorders Program and Targeted Brain Stimulation Program. He has published over 240 peer-reviewed papers, book chapters and short publications and has served as PI and Co-PI on several NIH, foundation and industry sponsored grants. Over the years, he earned several honors and awards including OCD Foundation Research Award and Brain and Behavior Distinguished Investigator Award. He has also been listed in the Best Doctors in America for the last 20 years.

Progenabiome will present the Virtual Prelude to the MMM to educate all who are interested in learning more about the microbiome. For more information and registration, visit www.malibumicrobiomemeeting.com . There is no fee; registration is donation-based, and all proceeds go to Achieving Cures Together and the Microbiome Research Foundation to further advance research on the microbiome and disease.

Speakers include: Neil Stollman, MD (UCSF), Alexander Khoruts, MD (Minnesota), Yinghong Wang, MD, PhD (MD Anderson), Scott Jackson, PhD (NIST), Howard Young, PhD (NIH), Sabine Hazan, MD (Progenabiome)

The MMM Virtual Presentation will take place on August 22, 2020 as a Prelude to an in-person CME Conference scheduled for March 2021.

Strategically placed as a genetic sequencing lab, site, CRO, and now sponsor, Progenabiome has 42+ ongoing clinical trials investigating immunity and disease, six COVID-19 studies validating testing, prophylaxis, and treatment protocols for the novel coronavirus. Initial data on COVID-19 and the microbiome will be presented on August 22, 2020 at the MMM Virtual Prelude.

