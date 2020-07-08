Progentec announces licensing agreement for multiple sclerosis (MS) technology with Stanford, OMRF; establishes Scientific Advisory Board

OKLAHOMA CITY, July 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Progentec, a leader in next-gen diagnostics and digital technologies for the management of autoimmune diseases, announced today that it has entered into licensing agreements with Stanford University and the Oklahoma Medical Research Foundation to commercialize and sell laboratory technologies related to multiple sclerosis (MS). The licensing agreement includes laboratory tests supporting the prediction of MS relapses, the measurement of MS disease activity, the classification of Neuromyelitis Optica (NMO), and the assessment of treatment response.

"The use of blood-based laboratory tests for the measurement of multiple sclerosis disease progression offer an opportunity for clinicians to intervene more proactively to increased disease activity, potentially limiting the brain damage experienced by patients," said Mohan Purushothaman, President and CEO of Progentec. Digital technologies for the development of digital biomarkers and patient engagement tools will accompany these laboratory products. MSCorner.com, a health literacy website and collection of social media channels, is currently available.

The multiple sclerosis laboratory tests are expected to be available in 2021 and will be marketed under the brand name aiMSTM DX.

Progentec also announced today the formation of a Multiple Sclerosis Scientific Advisory Board. The Scientific Advisory Board will provide strategic guidance and therapeutic-area expertise to the senior management team as the company expands its product offering.

"Each member of our Scientific Advisory Board has a track record of successfully transitioning products from the research laboratory into clinical practice," said Purushothaman. "Their guidance will propel Progentec towards our mission of developing technologies that support clinician decision making and improve patient outcomes."

The membership of the Scientific Advisory Board can be seen at: https://www.progentec.com/scientific-advisory-boards

About Progentec Diagnostics, Inc.

Progentec is committed to improving access and health outcomes for patients in therapeutic areas with a high level of unmet need by combining clinically-validated diagnostic interventions with state-of-the-art digital technologies. Through collaborations with research institutions and health practitioners around the world, Progentec is working to reduce mortality and morbidity while improving care management and service delivery for chronic health conditions.

Forward-Looking Statements:

Statements contained herein that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements that represent management's beliefs and assumptions as of the date of this news release based on currently available information. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure that these expectations will prove to be correct. Such statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements.

Contact:

Mohan Purushothaman

(973) 885-5242

[email protected]

SOURCE Progentec Diagnostics, Inc.

