Progesterone Market Size to Grow by USD 1.23 Billion, Rise in Research and Development of Progesterone Drugs -Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- One of the key trends in the progesterone market is the rise in research and development of progesterone drugs. Various players are expanding their research to develop new formulations of the existing female infertility drugs due to the significant unmet demand. For instance, MVT-602 targets the kisspeptin system to stimulate reproductive hormones. It can effectively treat many reproductive disorders such as PCOS and hypothalamic amenorrhea (HA).

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Progesterone Market 2022-2026

The progesterone market size is expected to grow by USD 1.23 billion. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 12.96% during the forecast period, according to Technavio.

The increasing prevalence of breast cancer is driving the progesterone market growth. However, factors such as stringent regulations may challenge the market growth during the forecast period.

Progesterone Market: Type Landscape

By type, the market has been segmented into synthetic progesterone and natural progesterone. The synthetic progesterone segment will be the largest contributor to market growth during the forecast period. Synthetic progesterone drugs help regulate the monthly menstrual cycle. Therefore, the advantages of synthetic progesterone will accelerate the market growth during the forecast period.

Progesterone Market: Geographic Landscape

By geography, the market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW). North America is going to have lucrative growth during the forecast period. About 43% of the market's overall growth is expected to originate from North America. The US and Canada are the key countries for the progesterone market in North America. The growth of the region is attributed to factors such as the rising prevalence of kidney, breast, or uterine cancer types and the rising population of menopausal women.

Some Key Companies and their Offerings

AbbVie Inc., Alkem Laboratories Ltd., Aquatic Group, Bionpharma Inc., Blubell Pharma Group, Cadila Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Caesar and Loretz GmbH, Cipla Ltd., Dr. Reddys Laboratories Ltd., Estrellas Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd., Fagron NV, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc, Intas Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Kiama Lifesciences, Lupin Ltd., Organon and Co., PROCAPS S.A, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Virtus Pharmaceuticals LLC, among others, are the main players in the market. The key offerings of some of these vendors are listed below:

Alkem Laboratories Ltd. - The company offers ULTIGEST SR 200MG TAB as medication for a hormone prescribed for replacement therapy in women who have passed menopause.

Aquatic Group - The company offers injection I.P Luteum Depot as progesterone drugs.

Bionpharma Inc. - The company manufactures progesterone drugs.

Blubell Pharma Group - The company offers BELGEST 500 and BELGEST N under the injection section as progesterone.

Cadila Pharmaceuticals Ltd. - The company offers ALGEST SR 400MG tab as progesterone drugs, which are made using milk-making glands to help in the menstrual cycle.

Progesterone Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 12.96% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 1.23 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 12.45 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 43% Key consumer countries US, Canada, Germany, UK, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled AbbVie Inc., Alkem Laboratories Ltd., Aquatic Group, Bionpharma Inc., Blubell Pharma Group, Cadila Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Caesar and Loretz GmbH, Cipla Ltd., Dr. Reddys Laboratories Ltd., Estrellas Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd., Fagron NV, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc, Intas Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Kiama Lifesciences, Lupin Ltd., Organon and Co., PROCAPS S.A, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., and Virtus Pharmaceuticals LLC Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Type

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Type



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Type

5.3 Synthetic progesterone - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Synthetic progesterone - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Synthetic progesterone - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Synthetic progesterone - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Synthetic progesterone - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Natural progesterone - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Natural progesterone - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Natural progesterone - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Natural progesterone - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Natural progesterone - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by Type ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 37: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 38: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 40: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 42: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 43: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 44: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 45: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 46: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 47: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 48: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 49: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 50: Chart on Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 51: Data Table on Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 52: Chart on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 53: Data Table on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 54: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 56: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 58: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 59: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 60: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 61: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 62: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 63: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 64: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 66: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 67: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 68: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 69: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 70: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 74: Chart on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Chart on France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 78: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 79: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 80: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 81: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 82: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 83: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 84: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 Alkem Laboratories Ltd.

Exhibit 85: Alkem Laboratories Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 86: Alkem Laboratories Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 87: Alkem Laboratories Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 88: Alkem Laboratories Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 89: Alkem Laboratories Ltd. - Segment focus

10.4 Aquatic Group

Exhibit 90: Aquatic Group - Overview



Exhibit 91: Aquatic Group - Product / Service



Exhibit 92: Aquatic Group - Key offerings

10.5 Bionpharma Inc.

Exhibit 93: Bionpharma Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 94: Bionpharma Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 95: Bionpharma Inc. - Key offerings

10.6 Blubell Pharma Group

Exhibit 96: Blubell Pharma Group - Overview



Exhibit 97: Blubell Pharma Group - Product / Service



Exhibit 98: Blubell Pharma Group - Key offerings

10.7 Cadila Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Exhibit 99: Cadila Pharmaceuticals Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 100: Cadila Pharmaceuticals Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 101: Cadila Pharmaceuticals Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 102: Cadila Pharmaceuticals Ltd. - Segment focus

10.8 Estrellas Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd.

Exhibit 103: Estrellas Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 104: Estrellas Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 105: Estrellas Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd. - Key offerings

10.9 Intas Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Exhibit 106: Intas Pharmaceuticals Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 107: Intas Pharmaceuticals Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 108: Intas Pharmaceuticals Ltd. - Key offerings

10.10 PROCAPS S.A

Exhibit 109: PROCAPS S.A - Overview



Exhibit 110: PROCAPS S.A - Product / Service



Exhibit 111: PROCAPS S.A - Key offerings

10.11 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Exhibit 112: Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 113: Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 114: Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 115: Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 116: Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. - Segment focus

10.12 Virtus Pharmaceuticals LLC

Exhibit 117: Virtus Pharmaceuticals LLC - Overview



Exhibit 118: Virtus Pharmaceuticals LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 119: Virtus Pharmaceuticals LLC - Key offerings

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 120: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 121: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 122: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 123: Research methodology



Exhibit 124: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 125: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 126: List of abbreviations

