ProGlove and StayLinked Partner to Help Logistics and Supply Chain Firms Achieve Digital Transformation

CHICAGO, MUNICH, and IRVINE, Calif., June 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ProGlove, the leader in ergonomic wearables for industry, and StayLinked, the developer of modern mobile software and IIoT integration platforms for legacy supply chain systems, announce today their integrated solutions partnership. Together they aim to streamline access to the efficiencies of mobility and process automation for companies in warehousing, distribution, and logistics.

ProGlove and StayLinked partnership leverages mutual hardware and software expertise to help firms easily pair legacy systems with modern mobile tools and IIoT wearables to meet the demands of Industry 4.0 Planzer Transport AG deployed the technology at all materials handling platforms

"Industrial IoT integration has emerged as one of the more critical pieces for empowering workforces and increasing warehouse productivity," says Andreas Koenig, CEO of ProGlove. "Our partnership with StayLinked has allowed our customers to use the latest ProGlove wearables, such as the MARK Display, to interface with existing warehouse systems in a reliable way, quickly and easily. It's also now easy to work together with other emerging technologies without endless integration hurdles."

Disruptions in the current global economy have prompted operations managers to quickly reexamine workflows to make them more efficient, productive and safe for their workers. Technologies which can be adopted quickly to meet these goals, like the MARK wearable barcode scanners from ProGlove, are a win for operators needing to pivot. The StayLinked.io platform enables companies to use the latest in automation and IIOT technologies including the MARK wearables with their existing applications - without unnecessary downtime, costs, or integration complexities. Entrenched warehouse management systems are no longer a barrier to adoption.

"With ProGlove as a StayLinked.io launch partner, our customers can now use ProGlove's state-of-the-art MARK Display and entire MARK family of scanners without having to plan for time-consuming and expensive integration efforts," confirms Justin Griffith, CTO of StayLinked.

Planzer recently selected the MARK wearable barcode scanner for their materials handling platform operations. Of their 68 locations throughout Europe 13 are equipped for rail receiving with 350 rail cars handled per night in Switzerland. StayLinked developed the mobile interface that pairs their existing logistics management system with the MARK scanning solution. With this solution the Planzer team no longer needs to dismount from a forklift to scan pallets upon arrival or to record inventory locations. Picking and packing teams are enabled to scan as they go and have their hands free to keep goods moving. As shift supervisor Dominik Gränacher notes, "With MARK we are now more mobile and have information we didn't have access to before."

Padraig Regan, General Manager, EMEA, StayLinked concludes, "With Planzer, we were able to bring a completely new technology into the workflow. It was gratifying to see how well the partnership between ProGlove and StayLinked performed and how seamlessly the integration was achieved in such a short amount of time."

Watch the Planzer customer story at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sUNtYG7bKXA

Learn more at the capabilities and solutions https://www.staylinked.io and at www.proglove.com

About ProGlove

ProGlove builds the lightest, smallest, and toughest barcode scanners in the world, connecting the workforce to actionable information. The smarter workforce solutions are used by more than 500 renowned organizations in manufacturing, production, logistics, and retail. ProGlove was founded in December 2014 after winning the Intel "Make it Wearable" Challenge in Silicon Valley and is backed by growth-focused investors Summit Partners, DICP, and Bayern Capital. ProGlove employs 200 people from over 40 countries with offices in Munich, Chicago, and Belgrade. More information is available at www.proglove.com.

About StayLinked

StayLinked is the proven market leader in Terminal Emulation for the supply chain industry and continues to drive innovation with the most advanced software solutions available for the warehouse. StayLinked enables our customers to easily migrate to state-of-the-art devices, measure and optimize productivity with cutting-edge business intelligence, and interface with ground-breaking technologies in the areas of automation, robotics, augmented reality, and location-based services. For nearly two decades, StayLinked has continued to deliver revolutionary software products with unparalleled customer satisfaction and world-class support to hundreds of partners and thousands of customers around the globe. For more information, visit www.staylinked.com.

Media Contacts

StayLinked (Global)

Jay Cichosz

StayLinked Corporation

email: [email protected]

phone: 714-918-7709

ProGlove (North America)

Jennifer Üner

Senior Communications Manager

Phone: 800-631-4092 x702

ProGlove (Europe)

Axel Schmidt

Senior Communications Manager

Bear Icebox for ProGlove (USA)

Bob Spoerl

President

email: [email protected]

SOURCE ProGlove

Related Links

http://www.proglove.com

