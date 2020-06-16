ProGlove Named a Technology Pioneer by World Economic Forum

CHICAGO and MUNICH, June 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ProGlove, the leader in ergonomic wearable technology for industry, was selected among hundreds of candidates as one of the World Economic Forum's "Technology Pioneers."

ProGlove CEO Andreas Koenig World Economic Forum

The World Economic Forum's Technology Pioneers are early to growth-stage companies from around the world that are involved in the design, development and deployment of new technologies and innovations, and are poised to have a significant impact on business and society. Technology Pioneers community is an integral part of the larger Global Innovators community of start-ups at the World Economic Forum.

Following its selection as Technology Pioneer, CEO Andreas Koenig will be invited to participate at World Economic Forum activities, events and discussions throughout the year. ProGlove will also contribute to Forum initiatives over the next two years, working with policymakers and private sector leaders to help define the global agenda on key issues.

"We're excited to welcome ProGlove to our 20th cohort of Technology Pioneers," says Susan Nesbitt, Head of the Global Innovators Community, World Economic Forum. "ProGlove and its fellow pioneers are developing cutting edge technologies all over the world. Beyond their innovations, these firms are contributing greatly to improving the state of the world."

"It's great to be recognized as a pioneer by the World Economic Forum," said ProGlove CEO Andreas Koenig. "It is a confirmation not just of our technology vision but our commitment to human-centered design and the digital connection between people and processes. We look forward to contributing to the Forum dialogues on the challenges both local and global as the Fourth Industrial Revolution – and unanticipated disruptions like COVID-19 – transforms supply chains everywhere."

As a maker of hardware for data capture and software for analytics, it was obvious for ProGlove to add new proximity sensing capabilities to its solution set in the wake of COVID-19. The ProGlove Connect app for Android pairs with the MARK wearable barcode scanners to bring proximity reminders right to the hands of workers. The app is already in use on ProGlove's own production line and is offered at no cost to existing ProGlove customers equipped with Android devices in their operations.

2020 Tech Pioneer firms are shaping the future by advancing technologies such as AI, IoT, robotics, blockchain, biotechnology and more. The diversity of these companies extends to their leadership as well, as over 25% of 2020 Tech Pioneers are female led. The firms also come from regions all around the world, extending their community far beyond Silicon Valley. The full list of Technology Pioneers can be found here.

This year's cohort selection marks the 20th anniversary of the Tech Pioneers community. Throughout its 20-year run, many Technology Pioneers have continuously contributed to advancement in their industries while some have even gone on to become household names. Past recipients include Airbnb, Google, Kickstarter, Mozilla, Palantir Technologies, Spotify, TransferWise, Twitter and Wikimedia.

Technology Pioneers have been selected based on the community's selection criteria, which includes innovation, impact and leadership as well as the company's relevance with the World Economic Forum's Platforms.

All info on this year's Technology Pioneers can be found here: http://wef.ch/techpioneers20 More information on past winners, information on the community and the application link can be found here.

About ProGlove

ProGlove builds the lightest, smallest, and toughest barcode scanners in the world, connecting workers to actionable information. More than 500 renowned organizations in manufacturing, production, logistics, and retail use these smarter workforce solutions. ProGlove was founded in December 2014 after winning the Intel "Make it Wearable" Challenge in Silicon Valley and is backed by growth-focused investors Summit Partners, DICP, and Bayern Capital. ProGlove employs 200 people from over 40 countries with offices in Munich, Chicago, and Belgrade. More information is available at www.proglove.com.

About World Economic Forum: The World Economic Forum, committed to improving the state of the world, is the International Organization for Public-Private Cooperation. The Forum engages the foremost political, business and other leaders of society to shape global, regional and industry agendas. (www.weforum.org).

About the Global Innovators:

The Global Innovators Community is a group of the world's most promising start-ups and scale-ups that are at the forefront of technological and business model innovation. The World Economic Forum provides the Global Innovators Community with a platform to engage with public- and private-sector leaders and to contribute new solutions to overcome current crises and build future resiliency.

Companies which are invited to become Global Innovators will engage with one or more of the Forum's Platforms, as relevant, to help define the global agenda on key issues.

