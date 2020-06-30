Program With a Purpose

SAN DIEGO, June 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In conjunction with Pride month, Suna Solutions (Suna) is pleased to announce the beginning of a new mentoring program with Pride Resource Partners (Pride). The mentorship program will allow Pride to develop and fulfill diversity spend needs through various industries with a focus on the Utility sector. Currently, there is no mandated spend for LGBT-owned companies. However, Suna and Pride will be working together to drive an assigned percentage spend of 1.5% to LGBT-owned businesses.

In October of 2019, Senate Bill 255 (Bradford, Chapter 407, 2019) updated the Utility Supplier Diversity Program to require regulated utilities to submit annual procurement data related to LGBT business enterprises. The Bill also requires community choice aggregators (CCA) with gross annual revenues exceeding $15 million to submit an annual plan that goes into greater detail for increasing LGBT spend.

It was not until June 11 of 2015 that General Order 156 was expanded to include LGBT-owned businesses as a part of the Supplier Diversity Program. Although great progress has been made to distinguish historically underutilized businesses (HUB), Suna and Pride are cohesively working together to pass additional legislation that would make this diversity spend common practice and not just an ambitious goal.

Suna has provided human capital solutions over the last decade to clients across the United States and will utilize their established network to gain access to additional opportunities for Pride. President, Michael Larkins states, "I am excited about the mentorship with Pride. Through the implementation of this program, we are committing to fostering an environment to meet and hopefully exceed the LGBT procurement goals. By taking advantage of Suna's national presence, we hope to provide functional staff expertise, advice and counsel to make a lasting effect on LGBT businesses."

Suna will advance the growth and development of Pride by providing education on how to market their business to agencies and corporations in their target market, granting access to corporate resources and increasing visibility through business relationships.

In 2004, The National Gay and Lesbian Chamber of Commerce (NGLCC) created a reputable diversity certification program that operates as the exclusive certifying body for LGBT Business Enterprises (LGBTBEs). Joe Maak, CEO of Pride began its operations in 2015 after discovering the LGBT certification and entered into a supplier database that is accessed by multiple utilities statewide. After just one year, Pride doubled in size and Mr. Maak gained notoriety through articles published in The Wall Street Journal, The San Diego Business Journal and CNBC.

"Shortly after I received the certification from the Supplier Clearinghouse, I was contacted by a Fortune 500 company," said Maak. "Previously, LGBT companies weren't seen as DBE companies (Disadvantaged Business Enterprises). Now people are realizing there is a large pool of very talented people out there who have not been afforded the same opportunities as others."

The NGLCC reported that certified LGBT companies contribute $1.7 trillion to the U.S. economy and create more than 33,000 jobs.

"We look forward to our mentorship program with Suna so that we can expand our service territories and continue to provide quality service," states Maak.

The mentorship program will further inclusion for LGBT-owned businesses in procurement processes and increase opportunities to continue progress through legislation. If you would like to get involved with or would like more information on the Suna Solutions and Pride Resource Partners Mentorship Program, please call Suna at 888.223.4788 or visit www.suna.com.

Headquartered in San Diego with office locations throughout the U.S., Suna Solutions is a leading provider of human capital management that specializes in creating customized offerings for Direct Hire, Temporary Staffing, Payroll Service and Workforce Management Solutions. Suna Solutions is a member of Evergent Group which consists of a Minority Business Enterprise (MBE) and a Service-Disabled Veteran Owned Business (SDVOB). For more information please call 888.223.4788 or visit www.suna.com.

Pride Resource Partners LLC is an LGBT Owned Business Enterprise, in conformance under the California Public Utilities Commission's General Order 156 and a Small Business Enterprise under the Department of General Services in California. The Company provides services in Project Portfolio Management, Construction Management, Facilities Management, Technical Staffing Resources, and other highly technical consulting services.

Pride Resource Partners (PRP) is a high-performance management consulting firm. PRP works to transform strategy into an executable plan with personalized approaches by providing organizations with skilled professionals, teams of project leaders, and subject-matter experts for managing and implementing business-critical initiatives.

Pride Resource Partners is recognized for delivering quality and value by providing unparalleled, targeted consulting expertise. The company received the 2016 Pioneer Award for Excellence from San Diego Gas & Electric, a division of Sempra Energy. The award recognizes the highest standard of excellence in service in the electric utility sector. For more information please call 858.430.6630 or visit www.prideresourcepartners.com.

