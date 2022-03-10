Programmable ASIC Market: 69% of Growth to Originate from APAC |By Application (consumer electronics, telecommunication, automotive, and others) and Geography | Growth, Trends, and Forecasts (2022 - 2026)

In-Scope:

Consumer electronics:

The programmable application specific integrated circuit (ASIC) market share growth by the consumer electronics segment will be significant during the forecast period. The significant increase in the demand for consumer electronics such as smartphones, personal computers (PCs), and TVs will drive the market growth through this segment in the coming years. For instance, the smartphone penetration reached more than 75% in countries like the US, the UK, and Germany.

Out-of-Scope:

Telecommunication



Automotive



Others

Highlights-

Segmentation- The report extensively covers market segmentation by Application (consumer electronics, telecommunication, automotive, and others) and Geography (APAC, North America , Europe , South America , and Middle East and Africa )

The report extensively covers market segmentation by Application (consumer electronics, telecommunication, automotive, and others) and Geography (APAC, , , , and and ) Key Companies- Achronix Semiconductor Corp., ams AG, Analog Devices Inc., Avnet Inc., Cobham Plc, EnSilica Ltd., GOWIN Semiconductor Corp., Honeywell International Inc., Intel Corp., Lattice Semiconductor Corp., MegaChips Corp., Microchip Technology Inc., Qualcomm Inc., QuickLogic Corp., Renesas Electronics Corp., Semiconductor Components Industries LLC, Socionext Inc., Texas Instruments Inc., Xilinx Inc., and Infineon Technologies AG among others

Achronix Semiconductor Corp., ams AG, Analog Devices Inc., Avnet Inc., Cobham Plc, EnSilica Ltd., GOWIN Semiconductor Corp., Honeywell International Inc., Intel Corp., Lattice Semiconductor Corp., MegaChips Corp., Microchip Technology Inc., Qualcomm Inc., QuickLogic Corp., Renesas Electronics Corp., Semiconductor Components Industries LLC, Socionext Inc., Texas Instruments Inc., Xilinx Inc., and Infineon Technologies AG among others Driver- Growing demand for customizable ICs to drive the market

Growing demand for customizable ICs to drive the market Challenge- Cyclical nature of the semiconductor industry to hamper the market growth

Vendor Insights-

The programmable ASIC market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as the development of innovative products and an increase in research and development investments to compete in the market.

Intel Corp.- The company offers programmable application specific integrated circuits that provides lower unit-cost and lower power compared to FPGAs and faster time to market and lower non-recurring engineering cost compared to standard-cell ASICs, under the brand name of eASIC. It is a public company headquartered in the US. It is a global company generating USD 77,867 million in revenues and has around 110,600 employees. Its revenue from the global programmable application specific integrated circuit (ASIC) market contributes to its overall revenues along with its other offerings, but it is not a key revenue stream for the company.

Learn More about Key Driver & Challenge of the Market-

Programmable ASIC Market Driver:

Growing demand for customizable ICs:



The increasing demand in the industrial, automotive, healthcare, and other industries, coupled with technological advances, contributes to the growth of the global ASICs market. In healthcare, customized ICs are used in different equipment such as electrocardiography ( ECG ) machines, ultrasound machines, digital X-rays, and computer tomography (CT) machines. In addition, owing to the increase in demand for compact electronic devices such as smartphones, laptops, and wearables, IC manufacturers must reduce the size of ICs. This has given rise to the increased demand for ASICs . ASICs are becoming denser with the number of transistors installed in wafers, thereby spurring their use in the market. Such factors have increased the penetration rate of programmable ASICs in the market, which will positively impact the market growth in the forecast period.

Programmable ASIC Market Challenge:

Cyclical nature of the semiconductor industry:



Fluctuations in demand for semiconductor products, including mobile devices, and automotive equipment will impact the demand in the overall semiconductor market. This variation in demand is attributed to factors such as technological developments in the product, making the previous version less preferable in the market, and excess production of these semiconductor components. The rampant fluctuations can often lead to excess inventory levels in times of low demand and low inventory levels in times of high demand. For instance, in 2014-2016, there was an oversupply of NAND memory devices worldwide, which resulted in excess inventory, leading to low demand for wafer inspection equipment in 2014. Such factors are expected to limit the market growth in the forecast period.

Programmable ASIC Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.71% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 2.05 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 7.89 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 69% Key consumer countries US, China, South Korea, Taiwan, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Achronix Semiconductor Corp., ams AG, Analog Devices Inc., Avnet Inc., Cobham Plc, EnSilica Ltd., GOWIN Semiconductor Corp., Honeywell International Inc., Intel Corp., Lattice Semiconductor Corp., MegaChips Corp., Microchip Technology Inc., Qualcomm Inc., QuickLogic Corp., Renesas Electronics Corp., Semiconductor Components Industries LLC, Socionext Inc., Texas Instruments Inc., Xilinx Inc., and Infineon Technologies AG Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization preview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Application

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Application



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Application

5.3 Consumer electronics - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Consumer electronics - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Consumer electronics - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Consumer electronics - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Consumer electronics - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Telecommunication - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Telecommunication - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Telecommunication - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Telecommunication - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Telecommunication - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Automotive - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 36: Chart on Automotive - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Automotive - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 38: Chart on Automotive - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Automotive - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 40: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 42: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.7 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 44: Market opportunity by Application ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 45: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 46: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 48: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 50: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 54: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 56: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 58: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 60: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 62: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 63: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 64: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 66: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 68: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 70: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 71: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 72: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 73: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 74: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 75: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 76: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 Achronix Semiconductor Corp.

Exhibit 77: Achronix Semiconductor Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 78: Achronix Semiconductor Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 79: Achronix Semiconductor Corp. - Key offerings

10.4 Analog Devices Inc.

Exhibit 80: Analog Devices Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 81: Analog Devices Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 82: Analog Devices Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 83: Analog Devices Inc. - Segment focus

10.5 Avnet Inc.

Exhibit 84: Avnet Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 85: Avnet Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 86: Avnet Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 87: Avnet Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 88: Avnet Inc. - Segment focus

10.6 EnSilica Ltd.

Exhibit 89: EnSilica Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 90: EnSilica Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 91: EnSilica Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 92: EnSilica Ltd. - Key offerings

10.7 Honeywell International Inc.

Exhibit 93: Honeywell International Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 94: Honeywell International Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 95: Honeywell International Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 96: Honeywell International Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 97: Honeywell International Inc. - Segment focus

10.8 Infineon Technologies AG

Exhibit 98: Infineon Technologies AG - Overview



Exhibit 99: Infineon Technologies AG - Business segments



Exhibit 100: Infineon Technologies AG - Key news



Exhibit 101: Infineon Technologies AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 102: Infineon Technologies AG - Segment focus

10.9 Intel Corp.

Exhibit 103: Intel Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 104: Intel Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 105: Intel Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 106: Intel Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 107: Intel Corp. - Segment focus

10.10 Microchip Technology Inc.

Exhibit 108: Microchip Technology Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 109: Microchip Technology Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 110: Microchip Technology Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 111: Microchip Technology Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 112: Microchip Technology Inc. - Segment focus

10.11 Qualcomm Inc.

Exhibit 113: Qualcomm Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 114: Qualcomm Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 115: Qualcomm Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 116: Qualcomm Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 117: Qualcomm Inc. - Segment focus

10.12 Texas Instruments Inc.

Exhibit 118: Texas Instruments Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 119: Texas Instruments Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 120: Texas Instruments Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 121: Texas Instruments Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 122: Texas Instruments Inc. - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 123: Inclusions checklist

Exhibit 124: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 125: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 126: Research methodology

Exhibit 127: Validation techniques employed for market sizing

Exhibit 128: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 129: List of abbreviations

