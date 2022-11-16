Programmable Logic Controller (PLC) Market in APAC to record USD 880.06 Mn growth; Driven by increasing demand for compact automation solutions - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The " Programmable Logic Controller (PLC) Market by End-user (Process industry, Discrete industry, and Building automation) and Geography (APAC) - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026 " report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years. The potential growth difference for the programmable logic controller (PLC) market between 2022 and 2026 is USD 880.06 million. To get the exact yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Download a Free PDF Report Sample .

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Programmable Logic Controller (PLC) Market in APAC 2022-2026

Key Market Dynamics:

The market is driven by the increasing demand for compact automation solutions. SMEs look for small form factors that provide the same functionalities and features of large devices while consuming lesser power. The availability of PLCs enables SMEs to utilize control-level automation at a low cost without compromising productivity. To capitalize on this demand, some vendors have developed PLCs that can stack multiple PLCs and handle numerous I/O points with a maximum number of analog I/O. Vendors are also swiftly changing the features of their products based on end-user requirements. All these factors enable a seamless transition from traditional automation to Industry 4.0 in the manufacturing industry. Thus, the increasing demand for compact automation solutions is expected to drive the growth of the PLC market in APAC during the forecast period. Learn about additional key drivers, trends, and challenges available with Technavio. Download a Free PDF Report Sample

Segmentation Analysis

By end-user, the market is analyzed across segments such as process industry, discrete industry, and building automation. Process industries are the key end-users in the market. The segment is driven by the increasing use of PLC in industries such as oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, power, water and wastewater treatment, and food and beverage. In addition, the demand for power has been growing rapidly with strong growth in renewable power generation, such as hydro and wind power generation. Owing to carbon emissions, coal-fired power plants are kept under strict supervision in most countries. Advances in PLCs and integration of communication capabilities and human-machine interface (HMI) ensure a higher efficiency during operations and help in meeting stringent regulatory norms. The increasing investments in renewable power generation are expected to provide high growth opportunities for the PLC market in APAC during the forecast period.

Regional Analysis

China, Japan, South Korea, and India are the major markets for PLC in APAC. Manufacturing industries such as automotive, electronics and semiconductors, and food and beverage will be the major revenue contributors to the PLC market in China during the forecast period. Vendors in China are developing new products to cater to the wide range of needs of the customer. Similarly, in Japan, the rising need for precise designing, complex structure prototyping, and digitalization in the automotive industry is driving the regional market. Gain additional insights into the contribution of all the segments, and regional opportunities in the report. Download a Free PDF Report Sample

Key Companies Covered

ABB Ltd.

Beckhoff Automation GmbH and Co. KG

Beijer Electronics Group AB

Eaton Corp. PLC

Emerson Electric Co.

Fuji Electric Co. Ltd.

Hitachi Ltd.

Honeywell International Inc.

IDEC Corp.

LS ELECTRIC Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi Electric Corp.

OMRON Corp.

Panasonic Holdings Corp.

Parker Hannifin Corp.

Robert Bosch GmbH

Rockwell Automation Inc.

Schneider Electric SE

Siemens AG

TOSHIBA CORP

Infineon Technologies AG

Programmable Logic Controller (PLC) Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.86% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 880.06 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.11 Key consumer countries China, Japan, South Korea, India, and Rest of APAC Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled ABB Ltd., Beckhoff Automation GmbH and Co. KG, Beijer Electronics Group AB, Eaton Corp. PLC, Emerson Electric Co., Fuji Electric Co. Ltd., Hitachi Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., IDEC Corp., LS ELECTRIC Co. Ltd., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., OMRON Corp., Panasonic Holdings Corp., Parker Hannifin Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, Rockwell Automation Inc., Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, TOSHIBA CORP, and Infineon Technologies AG Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

