Progress Continues With PVWC Reservoir Clean-Up

CLIFTON, N.J., Sept. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Efforts to clean-up and restore the New Street Reservoir following flooding from Hurricane Ida reached a significant point late last week. Water in the 52-million-gallon reservoir has been brought back to the high-quality water standards that existed prior to the hurricane.

Reaching this milestone allowed Passaic Valley Water Commission (PVWC) to shift its focus to restoring the distribution system. This step involves flushing out 550 miles of water mains and over 4,000 hydrants. The flushing effort, which began on Saturday, will run 24-hours a day, 7-days a week until it is complete.

PVWC estimates the flushing phase of the clean-up could take another 7 to 10 days to complete. After that, extensive testing will ensure the water is clean and meets all quality standards. Once the water quality is confirmed, the Boil Water Advisory can be lifted and water use can return to normal.

Knowing this has been a challenging situation, PVWC wishes to thank its customers for their understanding and their patience. PVWC remains committed to providing clean, high-quality drinking water for its more than 800,000 customers in Bergen, Essex, Hudson, Morris and Passaic counties.

