Progress Residential Named Global Candidate Experience Award Winner

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Progress Residential , a national leader in single-family rental property management, today announced it has been named a 2021 Global Candidate Experience Award (CandE Award) winner. The CandE Awards reflect satisfaction levels of job candidates with a potential employer based upon research by the Talent Board, a nonprofit research organization focused on a quality candidate experience.

Progress Residential ranked No. 13 among the 132 North American companies featured in the study.

"It's our mission to provide the most thorough and professional experience for our job candidates, and we're honored to be recognized with a CandE Award," said Trevor Gelder, vice president of talent for Progress Residential. "Associates today have a wide range of choices among the different fields and companies they may wish to represent, and we're sincerely grateful when they choose to consider and engage with Progress. Our teams aim to learn as much as we can about our candidates and to provide them with a realistic, accurate assessment of their potential role and duties within the company."

Award winners were determined through comprehensive data analysis based upon the Talent Board's 2021 Global CandE Awards Benchmark Research Program, which collected the thoughts and experiences of nearly 200,000 job candidates as part of the largest study of its kind.

The final analysis included metrics on candidates' overall ranking of their experience, whether they would reapply to the organization in the future, whether they would refer other job seekers to the organization in the future, and how the candidates would change their business relationship status with the organization going forward based on their experience.

"This honor reflects the tremendous effort of our team members, who create the most enjoyable candidate experience," said Brandon Parise, chief human resources officer for Progress Residential. "We appreciate the esteemed recognition, and our teams will continue to build on our best-in-class practices and further optimize the candidate experience moving forward."

About Progress Residential

Progress Residential is a market leader in intelligent single-family rental management services, with people, technology, scale, and data-driven solutions that streamline operations, optimize asset performance, and provide an exceptional renting and living experience for our residents. Progress Residential's approximately 1,900 employees currently manage over 70,000 homes across 29 of our nation's fastest growing metro areas. Progress Residential also offers third-party property management services for investors with mid-to-large single-family rental home portfolios and Built for Rent communities. For more information, please visit www.rentprogress.com .

