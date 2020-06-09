ProGuard Warranty Includes Three-Month SiriusXM Subscription with Purchase of ProGuard Vehicle Service Contracts

AVOCA, Pa., June 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ProGuard Warranty is collaborating with SiriusXM to offer their customers nationwide a three-month SiriusXM subscription, included at no extra cost, with the purchase of any ProGuard protection plan for their vehicle. Eligible customers with a factory installed SiriusXM radio will receive three months of SiriusXM All Access, SiriusXM's most extensive package, which enables the listener to hear all that SiriusXM offers both in their vehicle and outside the car with the SiriusXM app. Customers who already received a trial subscription with their vehicle purchase are not eligible.

SiriusXM comes installed in over 75% of new vehicles sold in the U.S. and is available in a fast-growing number of pre-owned vehicles. An estimated 15.28 million vehicles up to 5 years old will be returned to the market in 2020 through the retail, lease and rental channels, according to J.D. Power.* ProGuard, which sells a wide variety of protection plans and ancillary products through several thousand dealers across the U.S., is well positioned to deliver the benefit of SiriusXM to a substantial base of potential customers in the market for a new or pre-owned vehicle.

"ProGuard has exceeded every growth benchmark we've ever set and as a company we are constantly looking ahead at what it will take to get to the next level. Further enriching the customer experience is our top priority and by giving our customers access to SiriusXM's wide-ranging audio entertainment we are adding value to our already superior products. Teaming up with SiriusXM provides one more way we can differentiate ourselves and better serve our dealer partners." Dominic Limongelli, President, ProGuard Warranty

"At SiriusXM, we pride ourselves on delivering the best audio entertainment experience available, and as the number of SiriusXM-equipped vehicles in the pre-owned market grows every year, we want to get as many of those pre-owned customers as we can to tune in and experience all that we have to offer. Working with ProGuard, a trusted and growing brand, enables us to connect with a large population of buyers through ProGuard's thousands of independent and franchise dealer partners. And ProGuard will be able to deliver the added benefit of SiriusXM to eligible customers who buy any of their excellent F & I products." Gail Berger, Vice President, Auto Remarketing for SiriusXM

SiriusXM's All Access package features Howard Stern, SiriusXM's wide variety of commercial-free music, plus live pro and college sports, talk programming, news, comedy and more. For more on what SiriusXM offers go to www.SiriusXM.com.

About ProGuard Warranty

ProGuard is a third-generation, family-owned business that has been serving the automotive industry for over seventy years. Their many years in the industry has led to a unique expertise in knowing the products and coverage needed to protect dealers and their customers. An expansive menu of new and pre-owned vehicle protection plans are available through their nationwide network of dealer partners. In addition, they offer a unique program specifically designed for commercial vehicles, a CPO program with multi-point inspection and GAP policies. Dealers appreciate the company's tradition of flexibility, transparency and simplicity, and their customers being protecting from the high cost of repairs.

About SiriusXM

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SIRI) is the leading audio entertainment company in the U.S., and the premier programmer and platform for subscription and digital advertising-supported audio products. Pandora, a subsidiary of SiriusXM, is the largest ad-supported audio entertainment streaming service in the U.S. SiriusXM and Pandora together reach more than 100 million people each month with their audio products. SiriusXM, through Sirius XM Canada Holdings, Inc., also offers satellite radio and audio entertainment in Canada. In addition to its audio entertainment businesses, SiriusXM offers connected vehicle services to automakers and directly to consumers through aftermarket devices.

