PRØHBTD Announces First of its Kind Partnership with Licensing Agency, Beanstalk

Leading cannabis and hemp company strikes a multi-faceted deal with the premier global brand extension licensing agency

LAS VEGAS, June 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- PRØHBTD, a global hybrid consumer goods and content company in the cannabis and hemp industry, today announced a trailblazing exclusive agreement with Beanstalk , the preeminent brand extension agency in the multi-billion dollar global licensing industry. Beanstalk will have exclusive representation of PRØHBTD's portfolio of consumer brands as part of a global initiative to expand hemp licensing around the world, with future plans to also include CBD and cannabis.

This agreement extends beyond representation as Beanstalk will also be able to access PRØHBTD's deep industry expertise and market knowledge to help its clients gain a better understanding of the cannabis and hemp landscape. PRØHBTD will provide Blueprint, Beanstalk's consulting division, with valuable information and consulting around consumer insights, products, manufacturing, and other services to help guide Beanstalk clients that may be seeking to extend their brands into this rapidly evolving space.

"In North America, we are in the branded products phase of our industry and building global brands will require sophisticated and creative licensing programs. The Beanstalk team are incredible world class partners with a history of success that is second to none. We're honored to be working together to not only bring our brands to life around the world but also to help educate their clients and help them succeed in our complex industry," says Drake Sutton-Shearer, CEO of PRØHBTD.

The partnership will kick off at Licensing Expo 2019 in Las Vegas, where Beanstalk will be promoting two PRØHBTD brands. Hempathy , a hemp-based cosmeceutical line, and Ceeby Dee's , a hemp-derived lifestyle dietary supplement, will both be making their debut at the Expo. Beanstalk will seek licensee and retailer partners to extend both brands into lifestyle categories including health and beauty, food and beverage, apparel and accessories, and home décor.

In addition, Sutton-Shearer will be joined on stage by Allison Ames, President and CEO of Beanstalk and Craig Binkley, President of PRØworks (the PRØHBTD consumer brands group) at the Licensing Expo during Licensing University, where they will discuss the opportunities that exist for licensors and licensees looking to enter and succeed in the hemp and cannabis space.

Licensing University Details

The State of Cannabis and Hemp, the Emerging Brand Wars & the Global Licensing Opportunity

Wednesday, June 5th

12:30 PM - 1:30 PM

Licensing University Theater at Licensing Expo- Mandalay Bay Convention Center

About PRØHBTD

PRØHBTD is a hybrid consumer goods and content company recognized as the exclusive global cannabis partner of Licensing Expo, Beanstalk, Advertising Week, All Def Media, Postmedia, and Entrepreneur Magazine. The company is venture backed with $20M+ in funding and has offices in Los Angeles, New York, Toronto and Vancouver.

With a mission to lead cannabis from the black market to the supermarket, PRØHBTD creates and markets lifestyle and wellness brands to global audiences, overturning the taboos and stereotypes of the status quo cannabis vernacular and continually pushing it toward the mainstream.

For more information visit www.prohbtdglobal.com .

Media Contact: Patrick Martin, patrick@mattio.com

SOURCE PRØHBTD

Related Links

http://prohbtdglobal.com

