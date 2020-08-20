Projecis Leverages Remote Audit Capabilities to Support Regulatory Compliance Efforts

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Projecis, Inc., a content management and data visualization software company, improves upon its remote audit capabilities (RAC) embedded within key features of its collaborative platform. Interest in these tools has increased during the COVID-19 pandemic as quality assurance (QA) and regulatory teams are tasked with performing audits and compliance reviews remotely since travel and onsite meetings have been largely restricted. IT and QA managers can also note that the solution is 21 CFR Part 11 and GDPR compliant.

Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) Audit Room in Projecis

Virtual audit rooms can be constructed on a case-by-case basis, with documents and other content being securitized as necessary. Content access can be restricted based on company, role, and even individuals. Documents can be protected from downloading and printing, while specific permissions allow for monitoring document activity to track who, when and what version has been viewed.

"The platform allows us to maintain a data room to provide access to our confidential information for investment, scientific, and medical review," says Saira Bates, CEO of Escend Pharmaceuticals. "The flexibility with securing documents and the ability to monitor who has accessed documents, and when, have been a tremendous help when working with the various reviewers."

Importantly, the "Binder" feature in Projecis provides for custom folder generation and loading of all types of content for delivery to remote auditors and QA personnel. A shared Binder link can be sent to the appropriate reviewers to give access to common audit documentation such as SOPs, training logs, CVs, and key email discussions. Binder documents cannot be downloaded or printed.

Video conferencing and screen-share capabilities are also included within the solution for remote meetings. The Zoom-like features are available to all team members for instant collaboration.

Remote Audit Capability Overview: https://app.projecis.com/Share/c3ec5ead-4776-42c1-a5a3-1cb08b471e24/File

"This solution is terrific for executing remote audits and providing custom document rooms for every QA situation," says Steve Preiss, Head of Clinical and Regulatory Affairs at Applaud Medical. "Remote, collaborative tools are an absolute must in these current times of limited travel, country entrance restrictions, and work from home environments. The product's affordability is also a huge plus."

"Projecis will continue to provide an affordable, robust toolkit in a collaborative environment, with a focus on security and flexibility," says Barbara Wotherspoon, Projecis Senior Director of Business Development, based in Ontario, Canada. "As the company moves toward 10 years of being in the marketplace, our clients expect the solution to remain user-driven, feature-rich and cost-effective."

About Projecis

Projecis is a content management and data visualization platform that enables project stakeholders to connect teams, organize data, and disseminate information for better business decision-making and productive work management.

Media Contacts:

Russ Holmes

CEO, Projecis

858-774-1128

[email protected]

Free Trial: https://projecis.com/pricing.php

SOURCE Projecis

Related Links

https://projecis.com

