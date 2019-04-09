Project Baltimore Wins Coveted Investigative Reporters and Editors (IRE) Award For Broadcast

BALTIMORE, April 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ: SBGI) today is pleased to announce Project Baltimore, a special investigative reporting unit of Fox 45 News, was honored by the Investigative Reporters and Editors (IRE) for its coverage of a taxpayer-funded Baltimore school, which offers a high school diploma in just two hours.

This seven-month investigation exposed how state regulators provide little to no oversight of church-exempt schools once they are approved. Project Baltimore won the prestigious IRE Award for "best in investigative reporting" in the Broadcast/Video category for Division III, which encompasses television stations in market sizes 21-50.

"We continue to tell stories that have been ignored for years. We're committed to not only uncovering these issues, but working with the community to find solutions and hold public officials accountable for their decisions and actions. We understand that if we don't tell these stories, no one else will. We have the responsibility to uncover the truth and empower students, parents and taxpayers," commented Scott Livingston, Senior Vice President of News for Sinclair.

Project Baltimore's ongoing investigation of the public school systems in the Baltimore area will continue to look at every aspect of these enormous government entities, reporting on their successes and failures. To date, Project Baltimore has produced upwards of 200 stories, multiple town halls and nearly a dozen half-hour specials focused on the local public education system.

"We believe improving the school system is the key to a better future for not only the students, but the entire city," said Chris Papst, Project Baltimore Chief Investigative Reporter.

Established in 1979, the annual IRE Awards recognize outstanding investigative reporting from newsrooms across the globe, with contest entries screened and judged by IRE members who are working journalists.

"We are both humbled and excited to receive this prestigious award from some of the most-esteemed investigative journalists in the industry," said Livingston. "This recognition from our peers is a tremendous honor that reinforces Sinclair's commitment to impactful reporting with a local focus."

The awards will be presented at the 2019 IRE Conference in Houston, Texas on Saturday, June 15. Additionally, all entries from 2018 will be placed in the IRE Resource Center story library, allowing members to learn from each other.

About Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc.

Sinclair is one of the largest and most diversified television broadcasting companies in the country. The Company owns, operates and/or provides services to 191 television stations in 89 markets. Sinclair is a leading local news provider in the country and is dedicated to impactful journalism with a local focus. The Company has multiple national networks, live local sports production, as well as stations affiliated with all the major networks. Sinclair's content is delivered via multiple-platforms, including over-the-air, multi-channel video program distributors, and digital platforms. The Company regularly uses its website as a key source of Company information which can be accessed at www.sbgi.net.

About Project Baltimore

Project Baltimore is a special news unit of Sinclair Broadcast Group's Fox 45 News which investigates the Baltimore-Area Public Education system. The Project Baltimore investigative team examines the unique challenges that confront the area's public school systems. To date, it has produced nearly 200 stories, multiple town halls and nearly a dozen half-hour specials focused on the local public education system. You can view Project Baltimore's investigative reporting at https://foxbaltimore.com/news/project-baltimore/more.

SOURCE Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.sbgi.net

