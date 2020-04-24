Project Genesis Will Delay Steam Early Access to May 22, 2020, Team Offers Original Sound Track for Free

SEATTLE, April 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Project Genesis, a team-based space combat FPS genre mashup, will postpone their Steam Early Access date to May 22, 2020, to accommodate additional features and fix critical issues.

A sci-fi online multiplayer game, Project Genesis fuses two unique game genres into one seamless synchronous experience: player-vs-player first-person shooter and third-person ship-vs-ship space combat. The game draws inspiration from titles like Battlefield II (2005), Halo and Dreadnought.

In-game screen shot of a popular environment in Project Genesis.

"We were very excited to release Project Genesis on Steam for Early Access this weekend," said James Mayo, Navigator and President of 8 Circuit Studios. "Unfortunately, we found several significant issues that we just couldn't release with given our targeted quality bar, even though the game is still in a very early pre-alpha state. However, this delay will allow us to include some additional features that the community has been asking for, like improved weapons systems and a new map configuration." The issues discovered were related to the game's experience point and leveling system. This system allows players to level up and gain new ships and characters, as well as improve and advance their battle craft and avatars.

In addition to making the gameplay experience better with bug fixes and new features, Mayo also said that, as of today, the team is providing the original sound track (OST) to players for free. The Project Genesis OST can be found on Steam to download, and it can also be streamed on other popular platforms like iTunes, SoundCloud, and Spotify. The futuristic original score was created and performed by experienced music composer Casey O'Neill.

Project Genesis is scheduled for general access release sometime late 2020.

For the latest, up-to-date news, connect with 8 Circuit Studios on Discord and Twitter.

About 8 Circuit Studios

8 Circuit Studios is a new, independent game development company started by the collaboration between new and veteran game developers, some of which have worked on titles like Super Mario World, Age of Empires, Mech Warrior IV, F.E.A.R. 2, World of Tanks, Shadow of the Tomb Raider, and Halo 5.

