Project Gold: An Icon Reborn

Developing 450 horsepower, this project celebrates its world premiere at Porsche Rennsport Reunion VI at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca on September 27, 2018. Project Gold, which is not lawful for registration or street usage and is limited to driving on private tracks, will then be auctioned in a global event to be held by RM Sotheby's at the Porsche Experience Center in Atlanta on October 27, 2018.

The RM Sotheby's "Porsche 70th Anniversary Sale" is an exclusive, single-marque auction that will feature upwards of 70 Porsche sports cars – each of them showing a part of Porsche history, from the open road to rally and race tracks. Proceeds from the sale of "Project Gold" will be donated in Germany to the Ferry Porsche Foundation, a non-profit organization dedicated to education, social issues, and youth development established earlier this year to mark the "70 years of Porsche sports cars" celebrations.

"Project Gold" showcases the comprehensive skill of Porsche Classic in fascinating fashion," says Detlev von Platen, Member of the Executive Board of Porsche AG responsible for Sales and Marketing. "This project clearly demonstrates our strategic approach. Although we are starting a new chapter in our sports car history with the Porsche Taycan, the story of how the company evolved is no less significant. On the contrary, this Golden Yellow show car based on the 993 shows how incredibly passionate we are about the tradition of our brand."

"Project Gold" represents Porsche Classic's spectacular contribution to the "70 years of Porsche sports cars" celebrations. With this anniversary in mind, as well as the forthcoming market launch of the Taycan as the first purely electric Porsche sports car, the experts at Porsche Classic came up with the concept of building a show car based on an existing genuine type 993 body shell to showcase both tradition and innovation. The experts were able to rely on a selection of over 6,500 genuine parts that Porsche Classic offers exclusively for 993-generation Porsche 911 models. Overall, the Classic division currently stocks some 52,000 parts, which customers can source via Porsche Classic Partners and Porsche Centers around the globe to repair and restore classic Porsche cars.

Construction of the unique vehicle took approximately one and a half years. The body shell first went through the corrosion protection and painting process applied to today's series-production vehicles. It then was assembled and tuned by Porsche Classic specialists at the Porsche Classic restoration workshop near Stuttgart. A brand new 3.6-liter twin-turbo flat-six engine developing 450 hp was installed, delivering performance similar to that which a 993-generation Turbo S vehicle would have had when it was in production. The manual transmission and all-wheel drive components were also sourced from the Porsche Classic range of genuine parts. The hand-stamped chassis number follows that of the last series-production street-legal 993 Turbo, which rolled off the production line in 1998.

The exterior and interior elements were coordinated with the workshop's dedicated Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur experts who were responsible for creating the 2018 911 Turbo S Exclusive series. To complement these elements, the designers at Style Porsche worked on the color gradients and positioning of badges as well as other interior details.

The 993 remains a sought-after collector's item to this day, and is considered a particularly sophisticated vehicle. It was the first 911 to feature an aluminum multilink rear suspension, giving it exceptional agility for its time. The 911 Turbo version of the 993 was also the first to have a twin-turbo engine. The front section is lower-slung than on the earlier 911 models, thanks to a switch from round to poly ellipsoidal headlights. Hollow-spoke aluminum wheels, a first for any car with aluminum wheels, were another innovation of the all-wheel drive 911 Turbo version. Only 345 units of the 911 Turbo S with its 450-hp performance-enhanced engine were built.

About Porsche Cars North America, Inc. | One Porsche Drive, Atlanta, GA 30354 USA



Established in 1984, Porsche Cars North America, Inc. (PCNA) is the exclusive U.S. importer of the Porsche 911, 718 Boxster and 718 Cayman; Panamera; and Cayenne and Macan. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia since 1998, PCNA is also home to the first Porsche Experience Center in North America featuring a module-based 1.6 mile driver development track, business center, and fine dining restaurant, 356. The company operates a second Porsche Experience Center near Los Angeles. That 53-acre complex features a driver development track with eight educational modules totaling 4.1 miles, a business center, and Restaurant 917. PCNA employs over 300 people who provide parts, service, marketing, and training for 190 dealers. They, in turn, work to provide Porsche customers with a best-in-class experience that is in keeping with the Porsche brand's 70-year history of leadership in the advancement of vehicle performance, safety, and efficiency. PCNA is an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of Porsche AG, which is headquartered in Stuttgart, Germany.

At the core of this success is Porsche's proud racing heritage that boasts some 30,000-plus motorsport wins to date.

Follow us: twitter.com/porsche | facebook.com/porsche

For Porsche apps: http://www.porsche.com/usa/entertainment/apps/

Photos and video footage are available to accredited journalists on the Porsche Press Database at http://press.porsche.com/

SOURCE Porsche Cars North America, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.porsche.com

