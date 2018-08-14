Project High Five Launches to Tackle the Growing Youth Sports Crisis

Maheesh Jain, a founder of CafePress® [PRSS], co-founded Project High Five stemming from his personal experiences as a parent coach. "I wanted to build a place for parents, coaches and those who are committed to improving the quality of youth sports for the children in their communities," said Jain. "By sharing data, experiences, and answers, Project High Five will help parents make better choices when it comes to their kids' while also helping to improve local sports programs for everyone."

Project High Five provides curated age-appropriate content, discussions organized by sport, and works as a survival guide for parents, a resource for coaches, and a community for people who are passionate about your sports. Project High Five currently aggregates original, existing and user-generated studies, articles, videos and practice plans nearly a dozen team sports including soccer, baseball and volleyball into a centralized feed curated and tagged for appropriate sport, age, skill level and topic by a team of professional athletes. This unique kids sports-focused community is a first - with no comparable youth-sports platforms available today.

"We believe in the vast benefits of youth sports, and our goal is to maximize participation. While we too are awed by the abilities of elite athletes, we prefer to focus on developing physical literacy in youth so they can enjoy and benefit from lifelong participation," continued Jain. "When it comes to parenting, we recognize there are no 'right' answers since every child and family is different. Our goal at Project High Five is to provide resources and information to parents so they can make better decisions."

Visit https://www.projecthighfive.com/ for more information.

About Project High Five



Project High Five (PH5) supports the parents, coaches and 30 million kids participating in youth sports across America. Born from crisis, with 70% of kids quitting team sports by age 13, PH5 helps keep kids in the game through parent and volunteer coach education, online community, and resources designed to improve the youth sports experience. To learn more follow us on Twitter and Facebook.

