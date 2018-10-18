LONDON, Oct. 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Project Insight - Global Water and Sewage Construction Projects



Summary



Global Water and Sewage generation projects pipelineis worth US$368.1 billion. Of this, US$206.6 billion is in the execution stage and US$79.6 billion at the planning stage.Globally, water demand is predicted to increase significantly over the coming decades. In addition to the water demand of the agricultural sector - which is currently responsible for 70% of water abstractions worldwide - large increases in water demand are predicted, particularly for industry and energy production.



Among the major challenges facing policymakers focused on global development issues is water shortages and raising the investment required to overcome water scarcity. In a recent UN report it was revealed that more than 5 billion people could suffer water shortages by 2050, due to climate change, increased demand and polluted supplies.



According to the United Nations (UN), on average, high-income countries treat about 70% of the wastewater they generate, however this drops to 38% in upper middle-income countries and 28% in lower middle-income countries. In low-income countries, only 8% of industrial and municipal wastewater undergoes treatment of any kind.



Asia-Pacific accounts for the highest value with US$152.4 billion, followed by the Americas with projects valuing US$103.4 billion. The Middle East and Africa follow with projects with a value of US$88.6 billion and Europe has projects valued at US$23.6 billion.



- The highest values of projects are at the execution stage, with US$206.6 billion, followed by projects at the planning stage with US$79.6 billion.

- The US leads the global project pipeline, with projects valued at US$72.0 billion, followed by China with US$71.1 billion.

- Public investment is responsible for the funding of the highest proportion of projects, with 56%, with joint public/private funding at 36% and the remaining 8% of projects financed by private funding.

- Assuming all projects tracked go ahead as planned, annual spending would reach US$52.1 billion in 2019.



- The report provides analysis based on CIC projects showing total project values and analysis by stage and funding for the top ten countries.

- The top 50 global projects are listed giving country, stage, value of water and sewage construction.

- Ranked listings of the key operators for the sector are also provided showing the leading contractors, consulting engineers and project owners.

- Country profiles are provided for the top 10 countries including the US, China and India.



- Gain insight into the development of the water and sewage construction sector.

- Assess all major projects by value, start date, scope and stage of development globally, for the regions and top 10 countries to support business development activities.

- Plan campaigns by country based on specific project opportunities and align resources to the most attractive markets.



