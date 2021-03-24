Project Lyme Launches New Website to Increase Education About Lyme Disease

NEW YORK, March 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Project Lyme, a 501(c)3 focused on eradicating the epidemic of tick-borne diseases, is pleased to announce the launch of its new website: https://projectlyme.org/ . This website, developed in partnership with design firm Great Believer , completely reimagines the way the public will be educated about preventing, treating and recovering from Lyme and related tick-borne diseases.

"Our website clearly articulates the information necessary for the community to stay safe and prevent new infections, as well as help guide those currently experiencing symptoms along their journey to recover," said Board Co-Chair Jennifer Weis. "With national Lyme disease cases rising in conjunction with the COVID-19 pandemic, providing health and wellness education necessary for the larger community of chronic patients is imperative to our mission."