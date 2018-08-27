Project Made Easy Inc. Certified for SBA 8(a) Program

INDIANAPOLIS, Sept. 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Project Made Easy Inc. was certified to participate in the Small Business Administration 8(a) program effective Aug. 27, 2018. This program is designed to support small businesses owned by socially and economically disadvantaged people or entities. Achieving certification in the 8(a) Business Development Program gives Project Made Easy access to specifically targeted contracts, as well as additional SBA resources.

Benefits from this program include:

Eligibility into set-aside and sole-source contracts

Ability to work with business opportunity specialists to help navigate federal contracting

Authorization to form joint ventures with established businesses through the SBA's mentor-protégé program

Eligibility to receive management and technical assistance, including business training, counseling, marketing assistance and high-level executive development

Participation in the SBA 8(a) business development program is divided into two phases over nine years: a four-year developmental stage and a five-year transition stage.

"We are very happy to be certified in this program. It's a challenging process for sure to get to this stage, but we believe this definitely opens up new opportunities for us to provide our services," said Project Made Easy founder Gaurav Wason.

About Project Made Easy

Project Made Easy has been a Microsoft partner since 2009, with either Gold partner status or Gold competency in Project and Portfolio Management since 2011. Specializing in the installation, implementation and support of Microsoft's Project and Program Management (PPM) solutions, Project Made Easy has successfully implemented more than 170 instances of Project Online and Project Server and trained more than 1,200 project managers. Clients include top commercial entities in manufacturing, health care and finance industries, as well as municipal and State government agencies. http://projectmadeeasy.com/

