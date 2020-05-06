Project Management Advisors, Inc. (PMA) Acquires Austin-based American Realty Property Management

With the acquisition, Ross Anders, formerly a Managing Partner of ARPM, becomes an equity owner of the company and joins PMA's senior leadership team as the General Manager in Austin.

"We are very fortunate to have Ross lead our Austin team," said Roscoe. "He brings with him a strong pulse of the market which will help grow our business in the region. Ross is well respected as a trusted advisor to clients and known for his leadership in helping them navigate project complexities."

Ross brings more than 20 years of experience to this role, including construction management, general contracting, project management and design firm operations and has overseen development and construction projects for Fortune 500 companies and non-profit organizations. Project highlights include The Thinkery Children's Museum, The Texas State Capitol Dome Restoration, St. Andrew's Episcopal School, Google, VISA, and PIMCO. Anders also has a deep passion for community involvement with his role as founding board member and current President of the Central Texas Folds of Honor chapter and board member for the Hill Country Conservancy.

"We are excited about joining forces with PMA," commented Anders. "Bringing together our mutual strengths accelerates our vision to lead the Austin market with best-in-class owner representation and real estate investment management services."

Brent Jones, the founder of ARPM, recently sold his ownership to Anders. Jones will serve in an "of counsel" role to PMA going forward.

With the acquisition of ARPM, PMA's office employs 10 staff serving organizations across Central Texas and the Southwest region.

"I am enormously proud of our team's expertise and market savvy," said Anders. "And with the additional bandwidth offered by PMA's national network, we are poised to capture additional market share during the next development cycle."

ABOUT PROJECT MANAGEMENT ADVISORS, INC. (www.pmainc.com)

Project Management Advisors, Inc. (PMA) is a national real estate advisory firm that provides consulting services as the owner's representative, specializing in development management, project management, investor management and program management services. The Company today is comprised of 130 people, with more than 95 project professionals skilled in multiple disciplines to provide a 360‐degree perspective on every assignment. PMA is headquartered in Chicago with offices in Austin, Los Angeles, Orlando, San Diego, and San Francisco, and manages a diverse range of projects in a broad range of industries across the US and internationally. Clients include Fortune 500 companies and other leading organizations in the commercial, corporate interiors, healthcare, hospitality life sciences, residential, civic/municipal, technology, education and not-for-profit sector.

As real estate becomes ever more sophisticated in terms of planning, design, engineering and building, PMA's collective experience creates a unique knowledge base that positions our team to deliver leadership and strategic guidance to solve these complex challenges.

SOURCE Project Management Advisors, Inc.

Related Links

pmainc.com

