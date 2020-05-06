Project Management Advisors, Inc. (PMA) Extends Its Reach to Austin

With the acquisition, Ross Anders, formerly a Managing Partner of ARPM, becomes an equity owner of the company and joins PMA's senior leadership team as the General Manager in Austin.

"We are very fortunate to have Ross lead our Austin team," said Roscoe. "He brings with him a strong pulse of the market which will help us further grow our business in the region. Ross is well respected as a trusted adviser to clients and known for his leadership in helping them navigate project complexities."

Ross brings more than 20 years of experience to this role, including construction management, general contracting, project management and design firm operations, and has overseen development and construction projects for Fortune 500 companies and non-profit organizations. Project highlights include The Thinkery Children's Museum, The Texas State Capitol Dome Restoration, St. Andrew's Episcopal School, Google, VISA, and PIMCO. Anders also has a deep passion for community involvement with his role as founding board member and current President of the Central Texas Folds of Honor chapter and board member for the Hill Country Conservancy.

The commitment/investment in this acquisition solidifies PMA's national reach. The company now has locations in Austin, Chicago, Los Angeles, Orlando, San Diego, and San Francisco and will soon be announcing an office on the East Coast.

ABOUT PROJECT MANAGEMENT ADVISORS, INC.

Project Management Advisors, Inc. (PMA) is a national real estate advisory firm that provides consulting services as the owner's representative, specializing in development management, project management, investor management and program management services. The Company today is comprised of 130 people, with more than 95 project professionals skilled in multiple disciplines to provide a 360‐degree perspective on every assignment. PMA is headquartered in Chicago with offices in Austin, Los Angeles, Orlando, San Diego, and San Francisco, and manages a diverse range of projects in a broad range of industries across the US and internationally. Clients include Fortune 500 companies and other leading organizations in the commercial, corporate interiors, healthcare, hospitality life sciences, residential, civic/municipal, technology, education and not-for-profit sector.

As real estate becomes ever more sophisticated in terms of planning, design, engineering and building, PMA's collective experience creates a unique knowledge base that positions our team to deliver leadership and strategic guidance to solve these complex challenges.

