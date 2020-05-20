Project management software Backlog by Nulab celebrates two new milestones: 10,000 paying customers and over 1.7 million users.

NEW YORK, May 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Backlog, the online work management platform created by fast-growing startup Nulab, announced that it surpassed 1.7 million active users and 10,000 paying customers. The news follows only months after the announcement of $5 million in funding to boost Nulab's core mission: reinvent team productivity by making it easier and more visual.

Backlog is a cost-efficient centralized hub that supports the work organization of teams of all sizes, from single users to corporations. Created as an aid for software developers only, over the years, Backlog has increasingly shifted towards a broader market. Today, marketers, sales teams, designers, HR, and anything in between use the platform to organize their work.

"With over 300 employees and clients located in different countries, coordinating and keeping track of tasks and deadlines had turned into a nightmare," says Rahul Agarwal, VP of Engineering at the international tech company Droisys. "Backlog has considerably simplified the management of projects and communication across different time zones. By increasing our productivity, Backlog helps us make the smartest decisions that ultimately lead us to successful business outcomes."

In addition to hitting the customer and user milestones, Backlog celebrated several other achievements in the past months:

Backlog was selected as an Overall SaaS Award winner in the international 2019 APPEALIE Awards.

Backlog was named Leader in the project management market by G2, the world's largest tech marketplace.

Backlog added the new Kanban-style board, empowering team leaders to have greater visual control over workflow and tasks.

Backlog released a new Slack integration and a new custom status option.

"Surpassing 10,000 paying customers and having over 1.7 million users active on Backlog is an exciting moment for our team," said Shinsuke Tabata, CMO and co-Founder of Nulab. "We are humbled by the trust and loyalty of our clients. We are celebrating these important milestones by committing, even more, to support our users in the achievement of their business goals. These milestones energize us, and we look forward to rolling out the new plans we have for Backlog."

So far, Backlog has significantly been broadening its portfolio of features and integrations, tailoring them for the specific needs of its different customers.

Among the next steps on Backlog's roadmap:

The release of a new mention feature that will make communication more smooth among teams.

Nulab users, including Backlog's, will be able to quickly and safely sign in to multiple applications with just one ID and password after the launch of Nulab Pass this Summer.

this Summer. Backlog will soon offer an Education plan to become more accessible and affordable to teachers and students.

