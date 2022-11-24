Project MedTech named one of the "20 Most Innovative Companies to Watch of 2022" by Business Worldwide Magazine

LONDON, Nov. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Project MedTech has been named by Business Worldwide Magazine in its "Top 20 Most Innovate Companies to Watch, 2022" awards.

The list is a celebration of the trailblazing organizations changing the game in their respective industries and altering the corporate landscape. Whether it's healthcare, banking, industry, construction, energy, or more, these companies are at the cutting edge of breakthrough technologies, innovation and modernized business structures. Those included have a shared goal of developing revolutionary products and technology that drive scalable business models and disrupt established industries and markets.

Project MedTech made the top 20 for its outstanding work in the field of medical technology. The multi award-winning company provides targeted consultancy/ advisory services and an original podcast series to assist start-up companies accelerate growth within this evolving medical sector.

The more quickly and efficiently a medical tech start-up can bring their products or services to market, the better, but it's an area that's renowned for complex challenges. Overcoming these challenges requires significant time, effort and resources, as well as strategic knowledge, go-to-market planning, budgeting and financial forecasting. In just two years CEO and Managing Partner Duane Mancini, along with Co-Founders Rich Mazzola and Aaron TenHuisen, has taken the company from a new business in its own right to once that has become an invaluable resource to start-ups. The team boasts collective experience in the Medtech start-up space, and the business prides itself on being the world's number one medical device-focused platform bringing together influential industry stakeholders.

Project MedTech provides regular podcasts sharing expertise with like-minded founders, thought leaders, investors and entrepreneurs within the medical technology space, and has become known as a one-stop shop for start-up companies. The underlying vision for its work being a real passion and determination to foster innovation, accelerate medical technology to market and ultimately improve healthcare and saving lives.

Project MedTech supports the medical technology start-up community through two distinctive podcast series – Project Medtech and Medtech Money – both of which provide niche advice for a growing international audience.

In addition to online broadcasting, Project Medtech's reach in informing and educating its growing community also extends to live events, consulting and advisory services.

For further details visit http://www.projectmedtech.com .

An article on the company can be can be found here on the Business Worldwide Magazine website: https://bwmonline.com/2022/11/21/project-medtech-breathing-life-into-medical-startups/

Further information about the Business Worldwide Awards can be found at: https://www.bwmonline.com/awards/20-most-innovative-companies-to-watch-awards-2022/

About Business Worldwide Magazine

Business Worldwide Magazine is the leading source of business and dealmaker intelligence throughout the world. Our quarterly magazine and online news portal enables an established audience of corporate dealmakers to track the latest news, stories and developments affecting the international markets, corporate finance, business strategy and changes in legislation. This readership includes of CEO/CFO - Banks, Corporate Lawyers and Venture Capital/Private Equity Companies to name a few.

www.bwmonline.com

Contact

David Jones

Awards Department

E: [email protected]

SOURCE Business Worldwide Magazine