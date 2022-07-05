Project Twelve Makes NFT History Breaking Record for Most NFT Holders

Amid surging popularity of Web3 gaming platform Project Twelve, Genesis Soul-Bound NFT airdrop receives over 500,000 claims in under one week, catapulting Project Twelve to record breaking status as Web3 leader with the largest number of NFT holders and airdrop claims.

NEW YORK, July 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As a pioneer of Web3 gaming, Project Twelve's (P12) recently revealed Genesis Soul-Bound NFT airdrop was met with overwhelming enthusiasm from the gaming community. In the first week since its launch on June 27th, over 500,000 NFTs were claimed and this number continues to rise exponentially. The airdrop event attracted game developers and players around the globe from areas including the US, Greater China, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Europe, and others. Nearly 70% of participants joined through referrals, reflecting strong organic growth.

Project Twelve Genesis NFT airdrop receives record breaking number of holders.

The airdrop's greater-than-expected popularity is a testament to P12's strong brand recognition and the appeal of its innovative vision to the gaming community. It also established P12 as the platform with the largest number of engaged potential users in the Web3 gaming platform space. The increase in engaged users over the course of the airdrop has leapfrogged P12 ahead of its competitors and cemented it as the leader within the space.

P12 is building a revolutionary gaming ecosystem with a sustainable economy where players from Web2 and Web3 can coexist with mutual trust. Its Genesis Soul-Bound NFT pays homage to Steam developers and gamers by connecting players' off-chain game assets with on-chain data, paving the way for a substantial breakthrough for the privatization of virtual gaming assets in the future. P12 recently closed an $8 million funding round, which it will use to build an open and connected crypto-native platform and ecosystem.

About Project Twelve

Project Twelve ( https://p12.network/ ) is a Web3 gaming platform and game creator ecosystem with a sustainable economy. It features the Editor, a full-featured Metaverse content engine for building game worlds; the Infra, a set of API/SDK and developer portals for bridging game content on-chain; and the Econs, a set of economic and governmental rules and mechanisms implemented in EVM smart contracts.

