Project Voice Announces the Winners of the 2020 Project Voice Awards
Award Recipients Demonstrate Excellence Across Global Voice Technology and AI
Jan 16, 2020, 15:30 ET
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn., Jan. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Project Voice, the No. 1 event for voice tech and AI in America, named the 2020 winners of the Project Voice Awards. The Awards were presented at Project Voice on the evening of Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020, in Chattanooga, Tenn., during The Project Voice Awards Gala, sponsored by Google. Project Voice gathered the companies and innovators who are shaping the future of voice tech, in addition to executives from various vertical markets.
"Congratulations to the winners of this year's Project Voice Awards," said Bradley Metrock, executive producer of Project Voice, host of This Week in Voice, and author of More Than Just Weather & Music: 200 Ways to Use Alexa. "All of these recipients showcase best-in-class achievement across the global voice technology community."
The winners of the 2020 Project Voice Awards include:
Outstanding Achievement Award recipients:
- Paul Cutsinger / Dave Isbitski (Amazon Alexa)
- Mandy Chan / Cathy Pearl (Google Assistant)
- Adam Cheyer (Samsung Bixby)
- Katie McMahon (SoundHound Inc.)
- Brian Roemmele (coined the term "voice-first")
- Pete Erickson (created the VOICE Summit)
- Amazon (leading the Voice Interoperability Initiative)
Voice Developer of the Year:
- Matchbox.io
Voice Experience of the Year:
- "Alexa, What Am I Holding?" (Amazon)
Voice/AI Pioneer of the Year:
- Jeff Adams (Cobalt)
Voice/AI Journalist of the Year:
- Bret Kinsella (Voicebot.ai)
The Project Voice Medal for Diversity and Inclusion:
- Project Understood (CDSS + Google)
The "This Week in Voice" Award – Voice/AI Commentator of the Year
- Bret Kinsella
Amazon Alexa Developer of the Year
- Matchbox.io
Amazon Alexa Skill of the Year
- NPR
Google Assistant Developer of the Year
- Disney
Google Assistant Action of the Year
- My Storytime
Samsung Bixby Developer of the Year
- Adassa Innovations
Samsung Bixby Capsule of the Year
- Radio.com
Independent Voice Assistant Developer of the Year
- SoundHound Inc.
The Voice of the Car Summit Awards – Automotive Voice Experience of the Year
- MBUX
Automotive Voice Developer of the Year
- Mercedes-Benz
The Voice of Healthcare Summit Awards – Healthcare Voice Experience of the Year
- Voice Preservation Clinic (VocalID + Northeastern University)
Healthcare Voice Developer of the Year
- Orbita
The Voice of Education Summit Awards – Education Voice Experience of the Year
· Highlights Storybooks from Bamboo
Education Voice Developer of the Year
- Bamboo Learning
Digital Book World Awards – Publishing/Storytelling Voice Experience of the Year
- Choose Your Own Adventure (Audible)
Publishing/Storytelling Voice Developer of the Year
- Earplay
The Voice of Money Awards – Banking/Finance Voice Experience of the Year
- Abbie (AllianceBernstein)
Banking/Finance Voice Developer of the Year
- Best Innovation Group
Smart Home Voice Developer of the Year
- Philips Hue
Retail Voice Developer of the Year
- Blutag
Gaming Voice Experience of the Year
- Question of the Day
Gaming Voice Developer of the Year
- Matchbox.io
News Voice Experience of the Year
- NPR "Continuous Listening" Experience With Amazon Alexa
News Voice Developer of the Year
- NPR
Flash Briefing of the Year
- Voice in Canada (Teri Fisher)
Third-Party Voice Development Tool of the Year
- Voiceflow
For details about Project Voice, visit https://www.projectvoice.ai.
