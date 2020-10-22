Project X Entertainment Options Red Hot "The Worst Best Man" By Author Mia Sosa

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Project X Entertainment, (PXE) the independent production and financing company formed last year by William Sherak, Paul Neinstein, and writer-director-producer James Vanderbilt, has optioned bestselling author Mia Sosa's romantic comedy The Worst Best Man for adaptation as a feature film. Nicole Tossou, EVP for PXE, will oversee the project and serve as executive producer, with Vanderbilt, Sherak, and Neinstein, serving as producers on the film.

The Worst Best Man came to PXE via Anastasia C. Perez Ternant, a fan of the book who was working as an intern at PXE when she suggested that the company produce it for the screen. Both Perez Ternant and Sosa will serve as co-producers on the project.

A USA Today bestseller, The Worst Best Man is published by Avon Books, an imprint of HarperCollins Publishers, and has received glowing reviews from Entertainment Weekly, Cosmopolitan, Essence, The Washington Post, and others since its debut in February. A fresh twist on the classic enemies-to-lovers theme, Sosa's trade paperback debutbrings to life Afro-Latinx heroine Carolina Santos, a driven, successful owner of a wedding planning company whose own marriage was derailed by a runaway groom. Well past the drama, and with her career in high gear, Lina suddenly finds herself teamed up with the brother of the man who left her at the altar as they pursue a golden business opportunity.

"We're so excited that our first venture in the rom-com space will be bringing The Worst Best Man to life! As a lover of rom-coms, I've been enjoying the recent resurgence of the genre refreshed with more diverse characters," said Toussou. "And as a black woman, it's not too often that I see people who look like me as the main love interest in these stories. Mia's strong female characters infused with such wit, humor, and relatability made this so hard to put down and such an easy 'yes' for us."

Sosa added, "I'm thrilled that Project X has chosen to adapt my book – they are committed to sharing new voices and stories, and believe, as I do, that audiences are hungry for more content featuring strong leading roles for women of color. The heroine of The Worst Best Man is a first-generation Brazilian American, and the book explores the ways in which her own successes (and failures) are amplified because she feels she has so much to live up to."

Sosa is a graduate of the University of Pennsylvania and Yale Law School, and practiced First Amendment and media law in the nation's capital for ten years before she began writing novels. She has authored seven books including Crashing Into Her; Pretending He's Mine; and Acting on Impulse; all part of her Love On Cue series for the Avon/Impulse imprint. Born and raised in East Harlem, New York, she now resides in Maryland. She is represented by Sarah Younger of the Nancy Yost Literary Agency and United Talent Agency.

PXE is currently in production on the highly anticipated relaunch of the "Scream" franchise for Spyglass Media Group and Paramount Pictures, with Radio Silence directing from an original script by James Vanderbilt and Guy Busick.

ABOUT PROJECT X ENTERTAINMENT: Project X Entertainment is focused on developing and producing feature length motion pictures as well as episodic programming and docuseries for streaming, broadcast, cable television and other distribution platforms. Project X recently closed a multi-year first look and co-development television deal with Spyglass Media Group, LLC ("Spyglass"), an independent premium content company, to co-develop and co-finance episodic content.

For the Project X Entertainment logo, click here

For The Worst Best Man cover image, click here

For a Mia Sosa image, click here

CONTACT: Janet Hill, [email protected]

SOURCE Project X Entertainment